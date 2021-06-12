Pull up to the studio and hang with Big Loud Records artist, ERNEST, as he talks music, life, current events, and more with old friends and new. Bringing a gues... More
Flower Shops & Season Finale
ERNEST is back in the studio to close out Season 3 with a solo episode. He starts things off by laying down his thoughts on some certain Christmas songs, talking about his passion for virtual reality, and opening up about his current "no alcohol" streak.Next, Ern dives into his new single, Flower Shops (out everywhere now!), as he explains how the song came to be, what it means to him, and how Morgan Wallen ended up on the song with him. Then, he shares some appreciation for his fans, drops some hints about new music, and offers some insight into the future of JBE. Ern closes out the episode by playing another unreleased song LIVE in the studio.Thanks for making this our biggest season yet! Be sure to subscribe and follow us at @JBEpod to be notified when we return for Season 4.
12/31/2021
58:27
Morgan Wallen
Ask and you shall receive. This week's guest is our most requested guest, and he truly needs no introduction. But just in case you don't know... He's a good ole boy from Knoxville, one of Ern's best friends, and he was recently voted Country Music's favorite male artist: MORGAN WALLENBuckle up for a trip down memory lane to kick the episode off. Ern and Morgan dive into some talk about their old high school baseball days where they used to face off regularly; from Morgan and his team trolling Ern's dad to Morgan getting Tommy John surgery and having to quit baseball. Next, the two move into some discussion around music, how they met, their excitement for their upcoming shows together, as well as how Morgan feels being back on stage. Next, Morgan shares how he started playing guitar and writing music, and he dives into some detail behind the making of his historic album Dangerous.The two buddies close out the episode with some reminiscing on their early days in music together, their writing chemistry and Morgan shares some adoration for his fan base.
12/13/2021
1:17:47
Lauren Lane
This week's guest is a BIG Kevin Costner fan, a new mother, wife of Chris Lane, and star of The Bachelor's 20th season: LAUREN LANEErn and Lauren kick off the episode with some discussion about Yellowstone and Kevin Costner. Then, the two new parents discuss the different aspects of raising a kid, such as drinking more and sleeping less. They follow that up with some laughs about the trouble they got into in high school, Ern's security breach at a Nelly concert, and Ern lays out a hilarious scenario in which he sneaks onto the Bachelorette. They close out the episode talking about Lauren's experience on The Bachelor, what it was like "winning" the show, the snack situation on set, and how ERNEST would do things differently if he was allowed to host the show.
12/6/2021
59:09
Craig Wiseman Pt. 2
The Big Loud Shirt, Craig Wiseman, is back in the studio for Part 2! What you will realize in Part 2 is that Craig's last name is quite fitting, as he is one extremely wise man.Part 2 kicks off with laughs about PR training and the inspiration and soul that goes into songwriting. Then, Ern and Craig dive into some of Craig's biggest hits, such as "Live Like You Were Dying" and "The Good Stuff." Craig explains how each of those songs came to be and what the process of writing them was like. Next, Craig plays two verses of an iconic unreleased song that has been labeled a "career-ender," Craig crushes a ChugBud in the Truth or Chug segment, and ERNEST shares a hilarious story of a time he and HARDY were writing with Craig. The episode closes with some wisdom that you can't get anywhere else, a discussion on how to make it in Nashville, and how self-awareness is a curse that crushes all creativity. This is our wisest episode yet. Enjoy!
11/29/2021
1:43:39
Craig Wiseman Pt. 1
This weeks guest is a Nashville Music icon, songwriter & producer, owner of Big Loud record label, and The Big Loud Shirt himself: CRAIG WISEMANThis episode is a two-parter, so don't worry, there is more of Craig's wisdom to come. The two kick off the episode by talking about the first time Craig heard ERNEST/Sno rap, a funny story of Ern breaking the bank on a Los Angeles visit, and the genius of Craig's songwriting ability. Next, Craig talks about the beginning of his time in Nashville, his first gig, and the one time he considered giving up and heading back to Mississippi. Then Craig shares about how he stays motivated in Nashville, and his recent desire to tuck back into songwriting harder than ever. Ern and Craig close out the episode with some wisdom on appreciating your blessings, being authentic in your work, and the commitment success in Nashville requires
Pull up to the studio and hang with Big Loud Records artist, ERNEST, as he talks music, life, current events, and more with old friends and new. Bringing a guest list packed with musicians, athletes, and more, Ern will introduce you to the most interesting people from Nashville and beyond.
New episodes drop every week, and make sure you catch the full video podcast on YouTube.