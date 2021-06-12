Morgan Wallen

Ask and you shall receive. This week's guest is our most requested guest, and he truly needs no introduction. But just in case you don't know... He's a good ole boy from Knoxville, one of Ern's best friends, and he was recently voted Country Music's favorite male artist: MORGAN WALLENBuckle up for a trip down memory lane to kick the episode off. Ern and Morgan dive into some talk about their old high school baseball days where they used to face off regularly; from Morgan and his team trolling Ern's dad to Morgan getting Tommy John surgery and having to quit baseball. Next, the two move into some discussion around music, how they met, their excitement for their upcoming shows together, as well as how Morgan feels being back on stage. Next, Morgan shares how he started playing guitar and writing music, and he dives into some detail behind the making of his historic album Dangerous.The two buddies close out the episode with some reminiscing on their early days in music together, their writing chemistry and Morgan shares some adoration for his fan base.-----Good day to PRESAVE "FLOWER SHOPS": https://ernestofficial.lnk.to/FlowerShops-----Catch the video podcast on YouTube, and follow us on social media (@jbepod) for clips, bonus content, and updates throughout the week.FOLLOW ERNEST ON:SpotifyApple MusicInstagramTwitterTikTokFacebookYouTubePRODUCED BY:Big LoudAlex Lagos / Lagos Creative