Julia Zemiro | The Independents Podcast

Zali Steggall, Independent for Warringah

From Olympic bronze medallist in alpine skiing to barrister specialising in commercial and sports law, Zali has built a career marked by determination and principled advocacy. Her path to politics was sparked by frustration with Australia's climate inaction, leading her to take on and defeat former Prime Minister Tony Abbott in 2019.In Parliament, Steggall's landmark Climate Change Bill helped consolidate the national consensus on Net Zero emissions, while she has been instrumental in securing the National Anti-Corruption Commission and championing other political integrity reforms, leading the push for truth in political advertising laws. Through regular forums and close collaboration with the Warringah Community, she continues to champion her electorate's views in parliament by putting forward smart solutions, that will have a positive impact on today's challenges – from taking climate action and addressing climate risks, to advocating for support with cost of living and reenergising the economy.https://www.zalisteggall.com.au/