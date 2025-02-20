Julia Zemiro | The Independents Podcast

Broadcaster, author and small business owner Alex Dyson is again running as an independent to get a better deal for his home, south west Victoria. In 2019, with $5,000 and a handful of family and friends supporting him, Alex secured 10% of the vote. Then Voices of Wannon formed, inspired by the community independent movement in Indi in north-east Victoria. The group endorsed Alex in 2022, with the community campaign securing 46% of the two-candidate-preferred vote, making Wannon marginal for the first time in decades. Now, with a growing people-powered movement, Alex can win.https://www.alexdysonindependent.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
36:14
Keryn Jones, Independent for Fisher
Keryn and her husband pioneered grid-connected solar energy on the Sunshine Coast, transforming their electrical contracting business into a solar success story. Their efforts, in partnership with a local community group, helped the Caloundra postcode lead the country in solar uptake for several years.Keryn's hands-on energy doesn't stop there: she's been a local councillor, volunteered with food rescue, refugee, environment, and disability groups, and helped farmers rebuild fences after bushfires. She's led community consultations, chaired the council's Waste Taskforce and organised large local events.She's a director of the Environmental Legacy Foundation, where she continues to champion sustainability and community well-being.https://www.kerynjones.com.au
31:03
Zali Steggall, Independent for Warringah
From Olympic bronze medallist in alpine skiing to barrister specialising in commercial and sports law, Zali has built a career marked by determination and principled advocacy. Her path to politics was sparked by frustration with Australia's climate inaction, leading her to take on and defeat former Prime Minister Tony Abbott in 2019.In Parliament, Steggall's landmark Climate Change Bill helped consolidate the national consensus on Net Zero emissions, while she has been instrumental in securing the National Anti-Corruption Commission and championing other political integrity reforms, leading the push for truth in political advertising laws. Through regular forums and close collaboration with the Warringah Community, she continues to champion her electorate's views in parliament by putting forward smart solutions, that will have a positive impact on today's challenges – from taking climate action and addressing climate risks, to advocating for support with cost of living and reenergising the economy.https://www.zalisteggall.com.au/
36:39
Sophie Scamps, Independent for Mackellar
Dr Sophie Scamps, a former emergency doctor at Mona Vale Hospital and local GP, turned this safe Liberal seat Independent in 2022.Before entering politics (and in addition to being a doctor with a Masters from Oxford) Sophie founded Our Blue Dot, a community organisation focused on reducing waste and emissions, and competed internationally as a middle-distance runner.In Parliament, Sophie has championed environmental protections, the health of Australians and integrity reforms including stopping the controversial PEP11 offshore oil and gas project, moving a private members bill to ensure that gas fracking projects would be assessed under federal environmental law for their impact on water resources, and introduced the Ending Jobs for Mates Bill to stop party-political appointments to important public positions.https://www.sophiescamps.com.au/
32:20
Zoe Daniel, Independent for Goldstein
Award-winning foreign correspondent Zoe Daniel spent three decades covering global crises for the ABC. Her children convinced her that frustration with politics-as-usual wasn't enough – she had to step up and make change happen. She did exactly that when she flipped the safe Liberal seat independent. Over the past three years, Zoe has brought deep experience to parliamentary debates on media reforms and foreign policy.https://zoedaniel.com.au
A seismic shift hit Australian politics during the 2022 election. Now, three years on, another wave is on the way.Community groups in every state are putting up their own candidates — smart, experienced and savvy people with a wide range of lived experiences — with their eyes firmly on Canberra. Hear the stories of these impressive individuals with the courage and vision to challenge the political status quo and shift the tone and direction of government in this country.Join Julia Zemiro as she finds out who they are and what drives them. Meet the Independents, class of 2025.————————————————————The Independents Podcast is supported by Climate 200 and hosted by Julia Zemiro.Recorded on the land of the Dharawal and Gundundara people.Series producer: Kate HoldsworthPost producer: Jacob RoundExecutive producer: Dan Ilic for Not A Real Media Company Pty Ltd