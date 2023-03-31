JS Party: JavaScript, CSS, Web Development

Your weekly celebration of JavaScript and the web. This show records LIVE on Thursdays at 1pm US/Eastern time. Panelists include Jerod Santo, Feross Aboukhadij... More
CSS Color Party 🎉
Adam Argyle joins Amelia and Nick to catch them up on all the goings on within the world of CSS colors. There are a lot more options than you’d expect if you haven’t been keeping up, and Adam’s here to help you avoid the “gray dead zone”!
4/28/2023
1:14:12
Making "safe npm"
Feross and his team at Socket recently shipped a wrapper library for the ubiquitous npm package manager’s command-line interface that brings enhanced security when you need it most: before executing any code Bradly Farias lead this effort, so Jerod & Chris invited him on the show to learn all about it.
4/21/2023
1:02:06
I'd like to add you to my professional network
The panel dives into a topic that makes most software developers cringe: Professional networking. Starting with a definition - what does it even mean? - they go into hacks they’ve found for getting more comfortable with networking, building your network in person or online, and then using your network to find new job opportunities or consulting work.
4/14/2023
49:59
Nick & KBall's "Coffee Talk"
Grab a comfy seat and a hot cup of joe, because it’s time for some coffee talk with Nick & KBall! Special guest Thomas Eckert joins the party and brings a bunch of questions for us to discuss. Who wins in a fist fight: Tailwind CSS people or “real” CSS people? Is Agile overrated? What’s the longest bug you’ve ever chased? How about some underrated libraries/packages that people should know about? And more!
4/7/2023
1:03:00
See you later, humans!
Jerod & the gang catch you up on what’s new and poppin’ in the web development world. We go deep on GitHub Copilot X and the latest AI advancements, take a bathroom break while Nick talks about TypeScript 5 & continue the debate about the future of React.
