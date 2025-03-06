Journey to the Cross: A Daily Liturgy Podcast for Lent

Readings for Day 2 of the Journey to the Cross podcast:A Scripture reading from Psalm 145A prayer of confession from The Book of Common PrayerA prayer of thanksgivingA gospel reading from Mark 8:31–38A prayer of supplication taken from The Worship Sourcebook
--------
7:09
Day 1: Ash Wednesday
Readings for Day 1 of the Journey to the Cross podcast:A Scripture reading from Joel 2A prayer of confession from Psalm 51A prayer of thanksgivingA gospel reading from Mark 8:27–30A prayer of supplication taken from The Worship Sourcebook
--------
5:46
O Creative One
Music & Lyrics by Jordan HurstJordan Hurst: vocals & acoustic guitarKelsey Harp: backing vocalsBrian Phillips: bass, pedal steel guitar, acoustic guitar, wurlitzerFred Mandujano: drums, percussionJacob Hildebrand: electric guitarsProduced by Brian Phillips & Jordan HurstMixed by Brian Phillips @ Rattle Trap AudioMastered by Joe Causey @ Voyager MasteringYou can also listen to this song (and others from our Lent album) on our Spotify page.
--------
3:48
Introduction
This podcast is adapted from the book of the same, Journey to the Cross: Devotions for Lent. To buy a hard copy of the book, please visit the publisher's website.Each week of the podcast is focused on a different theme that captures the content and tone of the Lenten season. And there are several pieces to the podcast …At the beginning of each week, you will hear a round table discussion of some our pastors and members discussing the particular theme for that week—its connection to the season of Lent and its importance in our daily lives.There will be daily readings, consisting of Scripture and prayers, that will both engage that week’s theme and walk us through Jesus’ own journey to the cross.And lastly there will be songs, recorded by our music team here at Providence, that correspond to each week’s theme.The first episode of the podcast releases on Ash Wednesday. Join us as we journey together this Lenten season.
About Journey to the Cross: A Daily Liturgy Podcast for Lent
Welcome to the Journey to the Cross podcast. This is a production from Providence Church in Austin, Texas. Our hope is that this podcast helps you to focus on Jesus this Lenten season and to be renewed in your love and affection for Him. You can order a copy of the written devotional here: https://newgrowthpress.com/journey-to-the-cross/.