In this single episode topic, John Oliver talks about Addiction and ways to help others in need.
28:03
Transitioning out of the Drama Triangle
In this episode, John Oliver goes over ways to escape the Drama Triangle.
25:00
Relationships and The Drama Triangle
In the first episode of our new series, John Oliver goes over Relationships and the Drama Triangle.
20:49
How I Lost my Weight
This is the last episode of the series on Goals, talking about the process John went through to loose his weight.
22:59
Find your purpose
This second video of the Goals Series, going over how to find your purpose.
Each Friday, join John Oliver, as he has a discussion about everyday life situations. It's a thought provoking conversation to help motivate and coach you into making the best decision possible, in order for you to pursue positive personal growth.
PLEASE NOTE: This is not the John Oliver from the popular show, "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"!