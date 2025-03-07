John Lund Unleashed: Another Bay Area Sports Podcast

JOHN LUND UNLEASHED MARCH 6, 2025 EPISODE 80: John Lund Unleashed, the host discusses various topics surrounding the NFL, focusing on the potential reunion of the Bosa brothers, the financial implications of signing Joey Bosa, and the dynamics of the wide receiver market, including trade rumors surrounding DK Metcalf. Lund emphasizes the importance of financial considerations in player acquisitions and the changing landscape of NFL contracts. In this segment, John Lund discusses the current dynamics of the NFL wide receiver market, the implications of Brock Purdy's contract negotiations, and the future of Brandon Aiyuk with the 49ers. He emphasizes the importance of drafting and developing talent in the league, while also analyzing the impact of Jimmy Butler on the Warriors' performance and their status as contenders in the Western Conference. In this segment, John Lund discusses the current state of the Warriors as they approach the final stretch of the season, highlighting the impact of players like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. He delves into the ongoing debate about Curry's place in the GOAT conversation, reflecting on his skills and achievements. Lund also shares insights on the challenges faced by Klay Thompson in Dallas and provides commentary on the significance of spring training for baseball prospects. The segment concludes with a notable apology from the Cincinnati coach after a disappointing performance, showcasing accountability in sports leadership. In this conversation, John Lund discusses a bizarre incident involving an unruly passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight, exploring the dynamics of air travel, the role of alcohol and medication, and the societal reactions to such incidents. He also delves into the implications for the 49ers regarding Joey Bosa's potential impact on the team, reflecting on the challenges and expectations surrounding player acquisitions in the current sports landscape. Please visit my website to get more information: https://johnlundunleashed.com/ 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐲 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@JohnLundUnleashedPod/?sub_confirmation=1 ⭐⭐⭐ Audio Podcast is currently on your favorite platforms: 👉Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/2J3e9H0O8WI9F8Gnp5FGzj?si=DnKIlVeMTT2Nr-uP3_ZDig&nd=1&dlsi=5ebc0ff1e0594ae1 👉ApplePodcast:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/john-lund-unleashed-another-bay-area-sports-podcast/id1780268249 ✅ Important Link to Follow 🔗 Linktree https://linktr.ee/JohnLund
2:28:40
JOHN LUND UNLEASHED EPISODE 79: 1ST OFFER FOR BROCK, CURRY IN THE CONVO, AND NOT IN 2025
2:35:52
JOHN LUND UNLEASHED: EPISODE 77 STEVE TALKS, AIYUK STAYING , CURRY SCARE
1:55:32
JOHN LUND UNLEASHED EP 76; MONDAY WEEKEND RECAP - DEEBO TRADE, WHY AIYUK WON'T BE AND CURRY DUNK
1:29:05
JOHN LUND UNLEASHED: EMERGENCY SHOW - DEEBO SAMUEL TRADED FROM 49ERS TO COMMANDERS
About John Lund Unleashed: Another Bay Area Sports Podcast
Longtime Bay Area and National sports radio talk show host John Lund actually talks! Ya know sometimes, he didn't get the chance! Lund, who started hosting talk shows in 1998, has covered everything in sports! 15 Super Bowls from Radio Row, five Live Super Bowls, the World Series, multiple NBA Finals and Stanley Cups, Ryder Cup Golf and Golf Majors, even NASCAR in Texas! He's hosted pre and post game shows for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions in the NFL, The Utah Jazz, Portland Trailblazers and Detroit Pistons in the NBA and San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's. Always highly rated and never a dull moment! Subscribe today! No holds barred, no team paychecks, he tells it like he sees it! John Lund Unleashed.