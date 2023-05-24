2: George Conway

In this inaugural episode, Jen welcomes legal expert and brilliant pundit George Conway for his insider view of E. Jean Carroll’s cases against Donald, the factors behind why she’s been successful so far, and to look at the system’s surprising defense of our democracy against him. George also shares how he introduced E. Jean to the lawyer behind her victory, and why Donald will keep losing based on his inability to keep his mouth shut. From there, they examine the psychology that drives Trump to be his own worst enemy and the narcissism that compels him to continue pursuing power at any costs. Will the Republican party be able to escape his pull and start the search for redemption before he wins their primary yet again? This Week’s Guest: George Conway: Twitter | WaPo | On Morning Joe | Broaddrick V. Carroll Cases Article | “Unfit for Office” Get More From Jennifer Rubin: Twitter | WaPo | Author of “Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy From Donald Trump”