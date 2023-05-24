Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jen Rubin's Green Room
This is Jen Rubin, columnist for The Washington Post, contributor to MSNBC, author of How Women Saved America from Donald Trump.
This is Jen Rubin, columnist for The Washington Post, contributor to MSNBC, author of How Women Saved America from Donald Trump. I'm delighted to tell you all a... More

Available Episodes

  • 2: George Conway
    In this inaugural episode, Jen welcomes legal expert and brilliant pundit George Conway for his insider view of E. Jean Carroll’s cases against Donald, the factors behind why she’s been successful so far, and to look at the system’s surprising defense of our democracy against him.  George also shares how he introduced E. Jean to the lawyer behind her victory, and why Donald will keep losing based on his inability to keep his mouth shut.  From there, they examine the psychology that drives Trump to be his own worst enemy and the narcissism that compels him to continue pursuing power at any costs.  Will the Republican party be able to escape his pull and start the search for redemption before he wins their primary yet again? This Week’s Guest: George Conway:  Twitter | WaPo | On Morning Joe | Broaddrick V. Carroll Cases Article | “Unfit for Office” Get More From Jennifer Rubin: Twitter | WaPo | Author of “Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy From Donald Trump”
    5/24/2023
    41:07
  • 1: Trailer for Jen Rubin's Green Room
    Trailer for Jen Rubin's Green Room
    5/8/2023
    3:43

About Jen Rubin's Green Room

This is Jen Rubin, columnist for The Washington Post, contributor to MSNBC, author of How Women Saved America from Donald Trump. I'm delighted to tell you all about my new podcast, Jen Rubin's Green Room. We're gonna have weeks of fun with friends of Jen. Some of us will talk about the ins and outs of Washington gossip, the fun stories that we don't talk about on air, and sometimes we'll talk about deadly serious subjects and religion. Keep up with the show every Wednesday when you follow Jen Rubin's Green Room on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen. I can't wait for you to join us.
