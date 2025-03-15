01. Trends: Are Gourmands Over?

In this episode Steven and Dana talk about recent trends in perfume and the dominance of gourmand fragrances. Pistachio, milk, tea and rice - we can't get enough of the smells we want to eat. Will these scents continue to dominate?Perfumes discussed in this episode:Pistachio by D.S. and DurgaPistachio Latte by Theodoros KalotinisFrangipane al Pistacchio by KyseCiao Bello PIstachio by JoussetRed Keela Split by FomowaMatcha Soft Serve by d'AnnamRoasted Green Tea by J ScentWulong Cha by NIshaneLondon Fog by BrandtAfrican Rooibos by Chris CollinsMolecule 01 + Black Tea by Escentric MoleculesWhite Rice by d'AnnamTaipei by One DayL'Eau Papier by DiptyqueDirty Rice by BorntostandoutMossy Glen by Villa ErbatiumCompliment by Maison VioletThai Soda by One DayOdeur du Theatre du Chatelet Acte 1 by Comme des Garcons