In this episode of It’s A Clue, we discuss Nancy Drew & The Secret of the Forgotten City! But first, we crash elaborate field trips, Karen learns why vacation is a thing, Kelly heeds the PSA, and we fangirl over The Residence. Otherwise, this book was pretty “whelp”, but there were some (unintentionally) funny moments that put the shine back on our apple. In this book, George grabs a car snake by the face, everyone's terrible at archaeology, there are lots of overly complicated codes, Nancy completes a truly epic craft project, and a dude named Archie has strong “well actually” vibes while contributing nothing to the plot. That said, we both have some feedback for Harriet on this one...
Rated 6 out of 12 forged relics
Recommendations:
TV Show: The Residence
Book: Sunrise on the Reaping (new Hunger Games book by Suzanne Collins)
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