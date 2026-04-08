In Episode 75, we discuss Nancy Drew & The Strange Message In The Parchment. Whelp, it was definitely strange, and is currently holding the lead for one of our least favorite books yet. The reason, you ask? In this episode:

- Nancy full-on re-kidnaps a child

- “The bank in Deadwood runs a tighter ship than this.”

- The reformation of Sid Zikes

- A biblical shepherd who may be in the wrong field (pun extremely intended)

- There’s a bug! IRL

- Robotic attack birds

- And most of all: ad hoc sheep poetry. Or, sheep trauma poems. Or, slaughterhouse limericks.



To quote Kelly: What in the Hannibal Lector was this book?

To quote Karen: Is Harriet Stratemeyer Adams OK?



In other news, Karen is hunting a librarian, and Kelly has a new jar of pickles.

Rated (an extremely generous) 5 out of 12 baby lambs.



Recommendations:

Dept. Q on Netflix (books by Jussi Adler-Olsen)

Dark Tales by Shirley Jackson

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