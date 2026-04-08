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It's A Clue
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It's A Clue

Kelly & Karen
ArtsBooks
It's A Clue
Latest episode

76 episodes

  • It's A Clue

    Episode 76: Nancy Drew & The Ole Bobby-Pin One-Two

    10/06/2025 | 1h 8 mins.
    Episode 76 is all about "Nancy Drew & the Mystery of Crocodile Island", in which the Clue Crew heads back to the Everglades for another Floridian adventure. Join your hosts Rose and Shelley as they discuss near-chompings, the ins-and-outs of owning a joke shop, the probability of snakes falling from the ceiling, how to infiltrate a Boy Scout tour, and why it's important to fire your crocodiles. In better news, Nancy leaves a note, there's nearly an impromptu submarine trip to Mexico, and a new PGA pro golfer is discovered during the course of crime. 
    Rated 8 out of 12 Lord Charmings
    Recommendations:
    The Butcher and the Wren & The Butcher Game by Alaina Urquhart
    Weapons (movie)
    The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig
    Support the show
    https://www.instagram.com/itsacluepodcast/
  • It's A Clue

    Episode 75: Nancy Drew & A Soupçon of Blackmail

    07/21/2025 | 58 mins.
    In Episode 75, we discuss Nancy Drew & The Strange Message In The Parchment. Whelp, it was definitely strange, and is currently holding the lead for one of our least favorite books yet. The reason, you ask? In this episode:
    - Nancy full-on re-kidnaps a child
    - “The bank in Deadwood runs a tighter ship than this.”
    - The reformation of Sid Zikes
    - A biblical shepherd who may be in the wrong field (pun extremely intended)
    - There’s a bug!  IRL
    - Robotic attack birds
    - And most of all: ad hoc sheep poetry. Or, sheep trauma poems. Or, slaughterhouse limericks.

    To quote Kelly: What in the Hannibal Lector was this book? 
    To quote Karen: Is Harriet Stratemeyer Adams OK? 

    In other news, Karen is hunting a librarian, and Kelly has a new jar of pickles. 
    Rated (an extremely generous) 5 out of 12 baby lambs.

    Recommendations:
    Dept. Q on Netflix (books by Jussi Adler-Olsen)
    Dark Tales by Shirley Jackson
    Support the show
    https://www.instagram.com/itsacluepodcast/
  • It's A Clue

    Episode 74: Nancy Drew & Skyjinx!

    05/05/2025 | 1h 6 mins.
    In episode 74, we delve into Nancy Drew & The Sky Phantom. We need to know - what are YOU wearing to a last-minute masquerade? In addition to the titular "Skyjinx"(TM), there were too many crash landings for Karen's liking, and not enough duels for Kelly's. There are many lessons learned, including:
    magnetized clouds are  rough on 'dometers
    secret societies shouldn't have membership lists
    Nancy needs to establish a risk assessment plan with an operational mindset
    Also, Bess almost breaks up the Clue Crew. 
    Rated 9 out of 12 mysterious clouds. 
    Recommendation Station:
    Death at Morning House by Maureen Johnson
    All the Other Mothers Hate Me by Sarah Harmann
    Support the show
    https://www.instagram.com/itsacluepodcast/
  • It's A Clue

    Episode 73: Nancy Drew & No One Gets A Scorpion Sting

    03/28/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
    In this episode of It’s A Clue, we discuss Nancy Drew & The Secret of the Forgotten City! But first, we crash elaborate field trips, Karen learns why vacation is a thing, Kelly heeds the PSA, and we fangirl over The Residence.  Otherwise, this book was pretty “whelp”, but there were some (unintentionally) funny moments that put the shine back on our apple. In this book, George grabs a car snake by the face, everyone's terrible at archaeology, there are lots of overly complicated codes, Nancy completes a truly epic craft project, and a dude named Archie has strong “well actually” vibes while contributing nothing to the plot.  That said, we both have some feedback for Harriet on this one...
    Rated 6 out of 12 forged relics
    Recommendations:
    TV Show: The Residence
    Book: Sunrise on the Reaping (new Hunger Games book by Suzanne Collins)

    Support the show
    https://www.instagram.com/itsacluepodcast/
  • It's A Clue

    Episode 72: A Good Girl's Guide - Pippa v Nancy!

    02/13/2025 | 49 mins.
    In episode 72 of It's A Clue, we talk about our new favorite sleuth-y book, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson! First though, Karen loves Annie Oakley and people singing with gusto, and Kelly was a life-sized paper doll and is chasing happy. Then, on to AGGG2M, which we loved! Let's talk about how cool Pippa is, her similarities and differences to Nancy Drew, and the neat things the book (and audiobook!) did to help immerse the reader into the solve. Also, don't drink suspicious tea.

    Recommendations:
    Ward D by Freida McFadden
    The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
    Dorothy Must Die by Danielle Paige
    I Have Some Questions For You by Rebecca Makkai
    Support the show
    https://www.instagram.com/itsacluepodcast/
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About It's A Clue
The faux crime comedy podcast hosted by your favorite team of sister sleuths, Kelly and Karen!
Podcast website
ArtsBooksComedyComedy FictionFiction

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