Into The Machine with Tobias Rose-Stockwell

Episode 4: Your kid will probably date an AI, and other terrifying thoughts – A conversation with the founder of Hinge
Will people stop dating humans?Over a decade ago, the movie Her portrayed a world where by where large numbers of people opted out of dating, and instead turned to AI for their emotional needs. Justin McLeod is the founder and CEO of Hinge. He has spent more than a decade thinking about how algorithms shape dating, choice, and human connection.In this conversation, we look at the rise of AI companionship, how business incentives affect these systems, and where AI-driven intimacy may be heading.I press Justin on the risks of people turning to AI instead of human relationships, how much autonomy we give to algorithms, and what responsible design might look like. This episode maps out the key questions we should be asking as we lean further into machine-mediated love.I hope you enjoy.
37:03
Episode 3: Tristan Harris on how to safely build artificial minds
Today I'm releasing a conversation with Tristan Harris.Tristan is the founder of the Center for Humane Technology and one of the leading voices warning about how runaway AI might destabilize society. He starred in (and co-produced) the Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma.I've known Tristan for a long time, and this is one of the best conversations we've ever had—public or private. I press him on major risk scenarios, what we can expect AI labs and legislators to do in the face of AGI, and what he thinks can actually be done right now to ensure these systems stay maximally beneficial to humanity.I left this conversation a bit more hopeful understanding what kinds of solutions are available. I hope you do too.In this episode we talk about:* Creepy new AI capabilities: new models using unwitting humans to send encoded messages to other AIs.* How it might all go down: a real-world near-term disaster scenario with runaway self-replicating AIs.* How to bypass race dynamics with China and other powers accelerating AI capabilities.* Designing systems for wisdom: alternative paths for designing and training Socratic AIs.
1:03:47
Episode 2: Tim Urban of Wait But Why on Algorithmic Viruses, Cultural Antibodies, and the Art of Audience Building
Something is wrong with society—we feel it before we name it. Is it the algorithms? The platforms? The culture we create in response to them?In this episode of Into the Machine, I sit down with Tim Urban—creator of Wait But Why, TED phenomenon, and author of What’s Our Problem?—to triangulate the crisis we’re living through: a moment where technology has outpaced our culture, and tribalism is turned into profit.We trace a long arc—from the chaos of Gutenberg’s printing press to the attention fracking of TikTok—to ask a deceptively simple question: How do we build cultural immune systems strong enough to withstand viral algorithms?We talk through the human capacity to evolve norms—to grow up as a species—when our informational environment breaks. We explore audience capture, the seduction of virality, the dangers of algorithmically misaligned incentives, and the hopeful possibility that cultural learning can catch up.You’ll hear Tim unpack his “ladder of thinking” model: a two-axis framework for moving beyond left vs right and toward high- vs low-rung reasoning—and we explore what happens when the primitive mind takes the wheel.We also talk candidly about how to build a large audience on the internet, the behind-the-scenes emotional machinery of posting in a way that doesn’t sap your soul, and the quiet courage required to be yourself when everyone online is asking you to be someone elseIf this episode resonates with you, please do rate us on Apple podcasts, and consider sharing it with a friend. Thank you.Special Thanks to Tycho for our intro music. Get full access to Into The Machine at tobias.substack.com/subscribe
1:13:21
Episode 1: Is AI Making Us Stupid? A Conversation with Jonathan Haidt
Today I'm launching Into The Machine.My first episode is a conversation with my colleague, social psychologist and #1 NYT bestselling author Jonathan Haidt.Jon and I wrote a piece in The Atlantic called The Dark Psychology of Social Networks — hoping to add clarity to the debate around social media. AI has changed the conversation. We now find ourselves in a stranger moment with LLMs, asking deeper questions about what these tools are doing to our ability to think.In this episode we discuss: * Attention as civic infrastructure: the erosion of sustained focus undermines shared reality, and with it the preconditions for governance, compromise, and democratic legitimacy.* Engagement algorithms as centrifuges: rather than reflecting consensus, they pull discourse toward the edges, making fringe views appear as if they represent the center.* Democracies as uniquely fragile: unlike authoritarian systems that can integrate these technologies into centralized control, liberal democracies are structurally more vulnerable to their fragmenting effects.* Childhood as the front line: the breakdown of "serve-and-return" interactions, compounded by algorithmic feeds, represents not just a developmental crisis but a possible precursor to broader societal instability.* Human agency atrophied by delegation: when writing, thinking, and decision-making are outsourced to machines, individuals lose the cognitive muscle required for original judgment.
1:04:52
I'm launching a new show: Into The Machine
We are living in a strange moment.AI is everything, everywhere, all at once. Democracy is very much on the ropes. We are all confused about what comes next.Upstream of our troubles are a handful of algorithms that are legible to us for now. Yet newer systems rapidly being deployed are far more powerful, and far more influential than social media ever was.Over the coming months I’ll be releasing conversations with some of the smartest people I know unpacking these issues, and sharing my essays in video form on my YouTube channel here. Guests like: Jonathan Haidt, Tim Urban, Esther Perel, among others.We’re on the threshold of a very strange transfer of power — from human brains to artificial ones — that will very likely determine the quality of the rest of our lives. This is a show dedicated to uncovering what comes next.I’d love for you to join me.-TobiasSubscribers will get early access and exclusive episodes. Thank you for supporting my work. Get full access to Into The Machine at tobias.substack.com/subscribe
Little by little, we’ve handed our choices to machine intelligences: social media feeds, chatbots, dating apps – each quietly shaping our thoughts and decisions. Author and technologist Tobias Rose-Stockwell examines how these tools are rewiring what it means to be human: what we gain, what we lose, and what we should fight to hold on to. tobias.substack.com