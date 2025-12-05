Into The Machine with Tobias Rose-Stockwell

Episode 4: Your kid will probably date an AI, and other terrifying thoughts – A conversation with the founder of Hinge

Will people stop dating humans?Over a decade ago, the movie Her portrayed a world where by where large numbers of people opted out of dating, and instead turned to AI for their emotional needs. Justin McLeod is the founder and CEO of Hinge. He has spent more than a decade thinking about how algorithms shape dating, choice, and human connection.In this conversation, we look at the rise of AI companionship, how business incentives affect these systems, and where AI-driven intimacy may be heading.I press Justin on the risks of people turning to AI instead of human relationships, how much autonomy we give to algorithms, and what responsible design might look like. This episode maps out the key questions we should be asking as we lean further into machine-mediated love.I hope you enjoy.