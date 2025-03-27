Into the Arena: Hunger Games Podcast

Episode 87 - Our Sunrise on the Reaping Bingo Card: Final thoughts before Release!!

Welcome back tributes! On this episode we're discussing our hopes and predictions for Sunrise on the Reaping--one final time before release day! Get hyped with us for our midnight release party! We can't wait to have this book in our hands! How are you celebrating!?Be sure to follow us on Instagram @intothearenapodcast for live streams of our midnight release event experience and join us starting March 24th for our "Mockingjay Mondays" discussion of SotR, starting with chapters 1 & 2!