Into the Arena: Hunger Games Podcast

Episode 88 - Sunrise on the Reaping Reaction Part 1!!
Welcome back tributes--the wait is over! On this episode we're processing our initial reactions to Part 1 of Sunrise on the Reaping and reminiscing about our time at our midnight release party!Be sure to follow us on Instagram @intothearenapodcast for our "Mockingjay Mondays" deep dive discussions of SotR, continuing with chapters 3 & 4 next week!
Episode 87 - Our Sunrise on the Reaping Bingo Card: Final thoughts before Release!!
Welcome back tributes! On this episode we're discussing our hopes and predictions for Sunrise on the Reaping--one final time before release day! Get hyped with us for our midnight release party! We can't wait to have this book in our hands! How are you celebrating!?Be sure to follow us on Instagram @intothearenapodcast for live streams of our midnight release event experience and join us starting March 24th for our "Mockingjay Mondays" discussion of SotR, starting with chapters 1 & 2!
Welcome back tributes! On this episode we're chatting with our friend Juan of Tellez Custom Props and The Golden Alliance! We chat about the new Sunrise on the Reaping chapter 1 excerpt, how Juan became a fan of THG, his prop collection, and process for making his own custom THG replica film props!You can find @TellezCustomProps on Instagram and YouTube:https://linktr.ee/tellezcustomprops
Episode 85 - 'BEHIND THE BALLADS' with Author Dr. Thomas Paradis
Welcome back tributes! Join us for a reprise episode with our fellow Hunger Games fan, fave professor, and author: Dr. Thomas Paradis, who you may remember from our 56th episode in 2023. Now we're back together to discuss Ballad movie thoughts, hopes for Sunrise on the Reaping, and Dr. Paradis' new Hunger Games companion book. Keep the conversation going with us by following along @intothearenapodcast
[AMAZON LINK] Behind the Ballads: A Tribute to the People, Places and Music of Songbirds and Snakes - https://www.amazon.com/Behind-Ballads-Tribute-People-Songbirds/dp/1733483845
Episode 84 - Sunrise on the Reaping COVER & SYNOPSIS
Welcome back tributes! On this month's episode we're talking all about the Sunrise on the Reaping Cover and synopsis released by Scholastic! Let's discuss our confirmed protagonist Haymitch Abernathy!
