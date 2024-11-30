Inspiration for the Nation with Yaakov Langer

Ellie Zeiler: How One of TikTok’s Biggest Stars Ended up in Seminary in Israel
Ellie Zeiler, a TikTok star with over 10 million followers, shares her remarkable journey from LA's fast-paced world to finding deeper meaning in Israel. In this episode of Inspiration For The Nation, she opens up about how her time in seminary transformed her life, from embracing Shabbos/Shabbat to taking a stand for Israel. Ellie reflects on balancing her online persona with a newfound sense of faith and purpose. Her story is a powerful reminder that even in the spotlight, authenticity and personal growth matter most. This conversation is about resilience, faith, and discovering what truly matters. This is Ellie's story. Ellie's Links: Book her for your event here: https://bit.ly/4gtyO7F Get Jane Jewels here: https://bit.ly/3Z4szzW Follow Ellie's journey here: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@elliezeiler Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elliezeiler/ ✬ SPONSORS OF THE EPISODE ✬ ► U.S. Mobile: Better Coverage with Better Pricing! Get a full data line for as low as $17.50 U.S. Mobile is a revolutionary wireless service that bundles minutes from all three major U.S. carriers, giving you the best of each network. You can choose whichever network is best for you. USE promo LIVING LCHAIM for your first month FREE → https://usmobile.com/lchaim → Call 878-255-8940 ► Twillory: HUGE 50% SALE Use promo code: INSPIRE for $18 OFF → Here: https://Twillory.com/ ► BitBean: Industry Leading Enterprise Software for Innovative Seeking to optimize operations and scale your business? Bitbean empowers ambitious businesses with tailored software solutions. Automate workflows, streamline data management, and empower your workforce all while reducing your employee overhead by 30% or more. Contact Bitbean today for a FREE CONSULTATION → https://bitbean.link/VxRH4y ► PZ DEALS: An Incredible App for Hot Deals Get the best savings and deals on PZ Deals brand new app. Get Here → https://app.pz.deals/install/iftn ✬ IN MEMORY OF ✬ This episode is in memory of: • Shimon Dovid ben Yaakov Shloima • Miriam Sarah bas Yaakov Moshe ✬ Donate and Inspire Millions (Tax-Deductible) ✬ Your generous donation enables us at Living Lchaim to share uplifting messages globally, enrich lives, and foster positive change worldwide! Thank you! https://www.LivingLchaim.com/donate Our free call-in-to-listen feature is here: • USA: (605) 477-2100 • UK: 0333-366-0154 • ISRAEL: 079-579-5088 Have a specific question? email us [email protected] us feedback and get first access to episodes: 914-222-5513 Lchaim.
R' Yitzchak Dovid Grossman (The Disco Rabbi): Saving Souls in Prisons & Clubs
Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Grossman, often called the "Disco Rabbi". Renowned for his outreach, he began visiting discos and nightclubs in the 1960s to connect with and rehabilitate at-risk youth, transforming countless lives. His journey is filled with extraordinary encounters with rebbes, prime ministers, world leaders, and holy Jewish lost souls, showcasing his unique ability to bridge worlds and inspire change. He is the Chief Rabbi of Migdal HaEmek and the founder of the Migdal Ohr educational network in Israel. You can help him here: https://bit.ly/4eJYz2f Buy the book here: https://bit.ly/3OlTmCM
Enon Dagan & Avichai Koch: The Unseen Battle of Israeli Farmers Defending Their Land
In the heart of a war-torn Israel, Enon Dagan and Avichai Koch are fighting a new battle—not with weapons, but with determination and soil-stained hands. Once proud Israeli reservists, these heroes now work as farmers, struggling against all odds to preserve their homeland and sustain its economy. Their story is one of resilience, defending the land through hard labor and ensuring agriculture remains a cornerstone of Israel's strength and survival. Help farmers here: https://bit.ly/40J3E7v
Nomi Spain-Levy: A Korean Orphan's Journey Home Through Judaism, Jerusalem & Her Roots
In this heartfelt interview, Jessica, a Korean adoptee raised in the American Midwest, shares her journey of self-discovery that led her to embrace Orthodox Judaism and reconnect with her birth family. She opens up about her search for identity, love, and acceptance, blending two worlds that seem worlds apart. Today she goes by, Nomi Spain-Levy and her story is filled with moments of courage, humor, and insight into what it means to truly belong. Watch for an inspiring look at family, resilience, and finding roots in the most unexpected places. Nomi's website: https://www.nomiknows.com/ Email: [email protected] IG: https://www.instagram.com/nomiknowsnutrition/ WhatsApp Biz: +19179246318
Miriam Ezagui: Redefining Judaism Online and Fighting Millions of Antisemites
Miriam Ezagui is a leading social media influencer who uses her TikTok and Instagram platforms to showcase Orthodox Jewish life, reaching over 2 million followers worldwide. Through her content, she educates viewers on Jewish customs and traditions, fostering understanding and breaking down stereotypes. Her impactful posts help people around the world appreciate Jewish culture and actively combat antisemitism by dispelling myths and promoting a message of unity and respect. Follow Miriam Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/miriam.ezagui/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@miriamezagui?lang=en
About Inspiration for the Nation with Yaakov Langer
The world is made up of a lot of people. Follow this podcast for conversations with some of the most amazing individuals. We discuss how they face challenges, how they got to where they are now and what makes them tick.