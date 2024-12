Inspiration for the Nation with Yaakov Langer

Nomi Spain-Levy: A Korean Orphan's Journey Home Through Judaism, Jerusalem & Her Roots

In this heartfelt interview, Jessica, a Korean adoptee raised in the American Midwest, shares her journey of self-discovery that led her to embrace Orthodox Judaism and reconnect with her birth family. She opens up about her search for identity, love, and acceptance, blending two worlds that seem worlds apart. Today she goes by, Nomi Spain-Levy and her story is filled with moments of courage, humor, and insight into what it means to truly belong. Watch for an inspiring look at family, resilience, and finding roots in the most unexpected places. Nomi's website: https://www.nomiknows.com/ Email: [email protected] IG: https://www.instagram.com/nomiknowsnutrition/ WhatsApp Biz: +19179246318