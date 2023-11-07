Inside the Epicenter with Joel Rosenberg

Welcome to another impactful episode of Inside The Epicenter with Joel and Lynn Rosenberg. In this episode, we have a compelling conversation with Yechiel Leiter, Israel's Ambassador to the United States. We delve into the ongoing threats Israel faces, particularly from Iran, and the significant toll that the war on terror has on families. Yechiel shares poignant insights from his own life, discussing the tragic loss of his son, Moshe, who was a hero on the battlefield against Hamas. This deeply personal story reveals how the battle against evil continues both on an individual and national level. We also explore Israel’s geopolitical stance and the role evangelicals can play in supporting Israel. Join us as we unravel these complex topics and find hope amidst the challenges. (00:03) Iran-Israel Threat Discussion(03:40) Choosing Life After Loss(07:00) Appointed as Israel's U.S. Ambassador(12:30) New Global Paradigm Under Trump(15:10) Inside the Epicenter: Listener Engagement Learn more about The Joshua Fund: JoshuaFund.comMake a tax-deductible donation: Donate | The Joshua FundStock Media provided by DimmySad / Pond5 Verse of the Day: Proverbs chapter 21:31. The horse is prepared for the day of battle, but deliverance is from the Lord. Prayer: Pray that God will comfort and strengthen those who have lost family members and loved ones during this time of war in Israel and her neighbors.Pray that God would protect soldiers who are guarding the Israeli borders and would give them the strength to continue. Related Episodes: Mike Huckabee's Journey to Becoming US Ambassador to Israel #269Special Episode - Special Episode: Hamas Murdered Bibas Boys — All Israelis Grieve As Bodies Returned #264Finding Hope in Dark Times, Insights from Isaiah 19 #258Trey Yingst's Inside Story of October 7th #239 Links For Reference https://www.inspirationtravel.com/tjahttps://www.joshuafund.com/learn/latest-news/join-us-on-our-alaska-cruise Donate a generous monthly gift to The Joshua Fund to bless Israel and Her Neighbors now and for the long haul. Become an Epicenter Ally today! Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
--------
16:35
Understanding God's Plan for Egypt #270
Joel Rosenberg unpacks Egypt's biblical significance and future prophetic role, urging Christians to support the Egyptian church. Lynn Rosenberg highlights the Joshua Fund's commitment to blessing Israel and its neighbors, including Egypt. Together, they discuss God's deep love for Egypt, encouraging listeners to pray for its spiritual awakening and embrace the hopeful prophecies outlined in the Bible. Join us to explore Egypt's past, present, and future. (00:03) Blessing Israel and Neighbors Initiative(05:10) Inclusive Church Investment Initiative(09:49) God's Love and Plan for Egypt(11:00) Isaiah 19: Egypt's Future Tribulations(14:44) "Consequences for Rejecting God"(20:25) Hope for Egypt in Isaiah 19(23:32) Isaiah 19: Prophecy of Global Worship(24:38) "Isaiah 19's Coming Awakening" Learn more about The Joshua Fund: JoshuaFund.comMake a tax-deductible donation: Donate | The Joshua FundStock Media provided by DimmySad / Pond5 Verse of the Day: John 3:16 - For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. Prayer: Pray that God's purposes for Egypt will be fulfilled, that many would be brought to salvation.Pray for the Egyptian church that they would be strengthened and that they would be multiplying. Related Episodes:Yair Lapid Discusses Gaza, Hostage Deal, and Israeli Government Strategy #268Joel & Lynn go to Egypt to honor 21 martyrs & interview Jonathan Roumie of ‘The Chosen’ #267What 2024’s Epicenter Briefing Revealed About What God Is Doing In The Middle East #263Trusting God in Challenging Times #261 Links For Reference https://www.inspirationtravel.com/tjahttps://www.joshuafund.com/learn/latest-news/join-us-on-our-alaska-cruise Donate a generous monthly gift to The Joshua Fund to bless Israel and Her Neighbors now and for the long haul. Become an Epicenter Ally today! Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
--------
27:41
Mike Huckabee's Journey to Becoming US Ambassador to Israel #269
Host Joel Rosenberg and co-host Lynn Rosenberg delve into the remarkable appointment of Mike Huckabee as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Huckabee, a devout evangelical Christian and longtime supporter of Israel, shares his unexpected journey to this prestigious diplomatic role. The conversation explores Huckabee's deep-rooted love for Israel, his experiences with the country, and his stance on key issues, such as the Iranian threat. The episode also touches on Huckabee's unique position as the first non-Jewish ambassador to Israel in nearly two decades and the first evangelical Christian to hold this post. As Huckabee prepares for his new role, the discussion highlights the support and excitement from American evangelicals and Israeli officials. Please tune in to gain insights into Huckabee's vision for U.S.-Israel relations and the broader implications of his appointment for peace and diplomacy in the region. (00:03) "Huckabee: Evangelical Ambassador to Israel"(05:03) Open, Inclusive Israeli Government(06:32) Longstanding Friendship with Netanyahu(10:06) Faith-Based Support for Israel(15:29) U.S.-Israel Unbreakable Alliance Commitment(17:12) Ambassador's Biblical Alignment on Israel(19:48) Path to Peaceful Coexistence(23:25) Huckabee's Appointment as Israel Ambassador Learn more about The Joshua Fund: JoshuaFund.comMake a tax-deductible donation: Donate | The Joshua FundStock Media provided by DimmySad / Pond5 Verse of the Day: Isaiah 6:8 - Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, Whom shall I send? And who will go for us? And I said, Here am I. Send me. Prayer Pray that Governor Mike Huckabee would be given wisdom and strength in his new role from the Lord.Pray for Israel and her neighbors that we will enter a period of peace and that the peace of God, most important, will reign here in the Middle East. Related Episodes:What Are Practical Ways to Support and Bless Israel? #70Mike Huckabee - Church's Stand Against Modern Cultural Pressures #257Mike Huckabee's Historic Journey From Evangelical Christian Leader to US Ambassador to Israel #242Mike Huckabee's America's First Evangelical Ambassador to Israel #237 Links For Reference https://www.inspirationtravel.com/tjahttps://www.joshuafund.com/learn/latest-news/join-us-on-our-alaska-cruise Donate a generous monthly gift to The Joshua Fund to bless Israel and Her Neighbors now and for the long haul. Become an Epicenter Ally today! Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
--------
26:10
Yair Lapid Discusses Gaza, Hostage Deal, and Israeli Government Strategy #268
Joel and Lynn Rosenberg are joined by former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to explore the intense political landscape within Israel. They delve into the recent developments in the hostage deal and what it means for Israel and its government. Yair Lapid expresses his concerns about the lack of a strategic plan for the aftermath and the necessity of completely eradicating Hamas's rule in Gaza. The conversation also touched on the possibility of a neutral party governing Gaza and the influential role that President Trump played in reshaping the hostage deal and the regional dynamics. Additionally, they discuss the potential impact of establishing diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia and the need for an expanded collaborative effort among nations to address regional threats. Tune in to gain insightful perspectives on these critical issues affecting Israel and its neighbors. (00:02) Israel's Gaza Strategy Debate(05:22) "Sinwar's Death: Unplanned Success"(08:48) Trump's Role in Hostage Release(11:30) Coalition Against Iran's Nuclear Ambitions(15:47) "Israeli Government: Bipartisan Strategy Needed"(18:29) Encouraging Christian-Israeli Diplomatic Relations Learn more about The Joshua Fund: JoshuaFund.comMake a tax-deductible donation: Donate | The Joshua FundStock Media provided by DimmySad / Pond5 Verse of the Day: 1 Timothy 2:1-2 - Therefore, I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. Prayer Pray for Prime Minister Netanyahu and all the leaders of Israel and this epicenter region that they would be filled with wisdom and strength to handle the challenges in this very challenging part of the world. Pray for peace in the Middle East and the success of every effort to encourage stability here in the epicenter. Related Episodes:Analyzing Trump and Netanyahu's Historic Meeting Amidst Gaza Hostage Releases #260Trusting God in Challenging Times #261Breaking Down the Hostage Deal Between Israel and Hamas #253 Links for Reference https://www.inspirationtravel.com/tjahttps://www.joshuafund.com/learn/latest-news/join-us-on-our-alaska-cruise Donate a generous monthly gift to The Joshua Fund to bless Israel and Her Neighbors now and for the long haul. Become an Epicenter Ally today! Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
--------
21:43
Joel & Lynn go to Egypt to honor 21 martyrs & interview Jonathan Roumie of ‘The Chosen’ #267
Hosts Joel Rosenberg and co-host Lynn Rosenberg take you on a journey to Egypt, sharing their recent experiences and insights from an impactful trip. Dive deep into the story behind their mission as part of the Joshua Fund, which aims to bless Israel and her neighbors in Jesus' name. Hear Jonathan Roumie's reflections on his first visit to Egypt and his involvement in a significant film project about the 21 martyrs who displayed unwavering faith amidst severe persecution. Discover the fascinating dynamics of Egypt's vibrant Christian community, their historical roots, and the present-day challenges and triumphs they face. From heart-wrenching testimonies of enduring faith to meeting inspiring ministry leaders, this episode provides a compelling look at how God is moving in the Epicenter. Listen to understand how to pray for and support the brothers and sisters in this historically significant land. (00:04) "Cairo Experience: Inspiring Stories"(07:31) "Christian Leaders Inspired in the Middle East"(12:11) Prophetic Hope for Egypt and Region(18:55) "Egyptian Church's Global Significance"(22:56) Church Attack and Divine Consolation(30:34) "Right and Left of Jesus"(33:15) Witnessing Faith and Divine Care(41:13) Animated Film on Egyptian Martyrs(43:45) "Jonathan Roumie Interview on 'The Chosen'"(50:37) "The Chosen's Impact on Actors"(01:06:31) Egypt's Book Fair Participation Challenges(01:14:33) Alaska Cruise: Israeli and Arab Insights Learn more about The Joshua Fund: JoshuaFund.comMake a tax-deductible donation: Donate | The Joshua FundStock Media provided by DimmySad / Pond5 Verse of the Day: Isaiah 19:25 - God is going to bless the people of Egypt and the people of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Iraq, and he's going to bless Israel. Prayer Pray for Jonathan Roumie that he would keep the steadfast confession of Jesus on his lips.Pray for the Epicenter and the Middle East people that Jesus reveals himself to them. Related Episodes:Former Muslim Brings Entire Iranian Family to Christ #90Reaching Muslims Through Love and the Gospel #177What Does The Future Hold For Israel and Her Neighbors #176A Pastor's Tale of Faith and Service #207 Links For Reference https://www.inspirationtravel.com/tjahttps://www.joshuafund.com/learn/latest-news/join-us-on-our-alaska-cruise Donate a generous monthly gift to The Joshua Fund to bless Israel and Her Neighbors now and for the long haul. Become an Epicenter Ally today! Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
Inside The Epicenter with Joel Rosenberg is a podcast hosted by New York Times bestselling author and Middle East expert Joel C. Rosenberg. With 20 years of experience, Joel offers a unique Biblical perspective on the Middle East. The podcast features insights from his private meetings with world leaders, including presidents, prime ministers, kings, and clerics. Co-hosted by Lynn Rosenberg, Co-founder of The Joshua Fund, they discuss current events and their potential connection to End Times prophecy. The podcast provides listeners with a prayerful and insightful look at global affairs