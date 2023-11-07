Inside the Epicenter with Joel Rosenberg

Mike Huckabee's Journey to Becoming US Ambassador to Israel #269

Host Joel Rosenberg and co-host Lynn Rosenberg delve into the remarkable appointment of Mike Huckabee as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Huckabee, a devout evangelical Christian and longtime supporter of Israel, shares his unexpected journey to this prestigious diplomatic role. The conversation explores Huckabee's deep-rooted love for Israel, his experiences with the country, and his stance on key issues, such as the Iranian threat. The episode also touches on Huckabee's unique position as the first non-Jewish ambassador to Israel in nearly two decades and the first evangelical Christian to hold this post. As Huckabee prepares for his new role, the discussion highlights the support and excitement from American evangelicals and Israeli officials. Please tune in to gain insights into Huckabee's vision for U.S.-Israel relations and the broader implications of his appointment for peace and diplomacy in the region. (00:03) "Huckabee: Evangelical Ambassador to Israel"(05:03) Open, Inclusive Israeli Government(06:32) Longstanding Friendship with Netanyahu(10:06) Faith-Based Support for Israel(15:29) U.S.-Israel Unbreakable Alliance Commitment(17:12) Ambassador's Biblical Alignment on Israel(19:48) Path to Peaceful Coexistence(23:25) Huckabee's Appointment as Israel Ambassador Verse of the Day: Isaiah 6:8 - Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, Whom shall I send? And who will go for us? And I said, Here am I. Send me. Prayer Pray that Governor Mike Huckabee would be given wisdom and strength in his new role from the Lord.Pray for Israel and her neighbors that we will enter a period of peace and that the peace of God, most important, will reign here in the Middle East. Related Episodes:What Are Practical Ways to Support and Bless Israel? #70Mike Huckabee - Church's Stand Against Modern Cultural Pressures #257Mike Huckabee's Historic Journey From Evangelical Christian Leader to US Ambassador to Israel #242Mike Huckabee's America's First Evangelical Ambassador to Israel #237