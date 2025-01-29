Calhoun County's Board of Commissioners is elected by local voters who serve seven different districts.In 2025, Inside Calhoun County is spending time with each of them in order to introduce them to listers and residents. Dr. Monique French, pastor of the Washington Heights United Methodist Church and Community, serves as the Calhoun County commissioner in District 2. In this episode, we learn about Commissioner Dr. French's perspective as a commissioner, how she connects with residents in her district and her overall interest in being an elected official.Episode ResourcesCalhoun County Board of CommissionersInside Calhoun County Podcast is produced by Livemic Communications.
--------
10:40
Road Department: Winter Road Clearing Priorities and Other Updates
What are the road clearing priorities in Calhoun County in wintertime? What happens when it is too cold for salt to melt snow and ice on roads?Calhoun County Road Department Interim Executive Director Kristine Parsons and Interim Deputy Director Kori Albrecht answer those questions and more in this episode of Inside Calhoun County.Episode ResourcesCalhoun County Road Department websiteCalhoun County Government websiteMore: Here's How to Track Road Work OnlineInside Calhoun County Podcast is produced by Livemic Communications.
--------
13:29
The Election Process Explained
After the November 2024 election, some voters in Calhoun County may be wanting to better understand the election process, given two recounts which took place.Calhoun County Clerk and Register of Deeds Kimberly Hinkley returns to Inside Calhoun County to talk about the preparation, execution and post-election steps - including when a recount is requested.Episode ResourcesCalhoun County voting informationMichigan Voter Information CenterMichigan Secretary of State Early Voting Information SiteInside Calhoun County Podcast is produced by Livemic Communications.
--------
28:10
New County Commissioners Readying to Begin Service
Following the November 2024 election, several new Calhoun County commissioners-elect were readying to be sworn in and begin service - as were a couple of incumbents.The 2024 Calhoun County Board Chair Derek King joins Inside Calhoun County to share perspective on how commissioners - especially new ones - get oriented and hit the ground running once sworn in.Episode ResourcesCalhoun County Board of CommissionersMore episodes of Inside Calhoun CountyInside Calhoun County Podcast is produced by Livemic Communications.
--------
17:48
Calhoun County 'Shop with a Cop' Brings Holiday Cheer to Local Young People
For more than a decade, police officers in Calhoun County have participated in an effort to take local young people Christmas shopping who otherwise may not have the chance.As we learn from Calhoun County Undersheriff Tim Hurtt and Emmett Township Public Safety Lt. Tony Geigle, the event involves a lot of support from many folks - and can make longstanding connections in a child's formative years. It also does a cop good.Episode ResourcesCalhoun County Sheriff's Office Emmett Township Public SafetyMore episodes of Inside Calhoun CountyInside Calhoun County Podcast is produced by Livemic Communications.
Inside Calhoun County provides Informative and engaging discussions from inside Calhoun County, Michigan government. From administration to veteran's affairs, host Richard Piet introduces listeners to the people building a better Calhoun County through responsive leadership.