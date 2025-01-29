Meet Commissioner Dr. Monique French

Calhoun County's Board of Commissioners is elected by local voters who serve seven different districts.In 2025, Inside Calhoun County is spending time with each of them in order to introduce them to listers and residents. Dr. Monique French, pastor of the Washington Heights United Methodist Church and Community, serves as the Calhoun County commissioner in District 2. In this episode, we learn about Commissioner Dr. French's perspective as a commissioner, how she connects with residents in her district and her overall interest in being an elected official.Episode ResourcesCalhoun County Board of CommissionersInside Calhoun County Podcast is produced by Livemic Communications.