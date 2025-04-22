Episode #27 - The Accountability Vacuum: Why No One Pays the Price for Security Failures

Why do massive security failures happen—and nobody gets held accountable?In this raw and unfiltered episode of InfoSec to Insanity, we’re diving headfirst into the Accountability Vacuum that plagues the cybersecurity industry. Breaches keep happening. Sensitive data keeps leaking. Companies issue statements, pay fines (sometimes), and move on… but the people responsible? They skate.Join us as we dig into:🔥 High-profile breaches and the aftermath🔥 Why CISOs and execs rarely face real consequences🔥 The role of compliance theatre and corporate cya culture🔥 Legal loopholes, PR spin, and boardroom silence🔥 How we actually fix this broken systemIt’s time for some hard truth and zero sugar-coating. If you’ve ever wondered why security failures keep happening with no real fallout, this is the conversation you’ve been waiting for.🎙 Hosted by veteran InfoSec pros with a mission to fix the broken industry—one brutally honest episode at a time.