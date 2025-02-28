Central Wasatch Symposium Live Podcast

The first annual Central Wasatch Symposium was a success! The event was held on January 9th and 10th, 2025, at Millcreek City Hall, with various speakers and organizations in attendance. To capture the experience, we walked around in between breakout sessions to hear what attendees and speakers had to say. This episode highlights each person's perspective on the conference and the overall impact of the event. Special thanks to everyone who was interviewed: Molly Chien; Amy Brunvand from Great Old Broads for Wilderness; Adam Shaw from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest; Barbara Cameron; Mayor Silvestrini of Millcreek; Lee Ann Hansen; Ella Abelli-Amen from Cottonwood Canyons Foundation; and Andrew Gruber from Wasatch Front Regional Council (WFRC). Want to learn more about the Central Wasatch Symposium? Go to the CWC's website to learn more and stay tuned for next year's event! Learn more here - https://cwc.utah.gov/