The Unconventional Path with The Alan Turing Institute’s Dr. Erin Young

How do you carve out a way to follow your passions in your own way? Dr. Erin Young has followed her professional interests across disciplines, and the world. As a Research Fellow at The Alan Turing Institute in the UK, Erin co-leads the Women in Data Science and AI project, examining AI and gender bias.Starting her career officially as a cabaret dancer in school, Erin went on to study classical Greek and Latin at Cambridge University. From there, she moved on to a range of organizations including The United Nations (IIEP-UNESCO) in Paris, Kantar in London, and Thomson Reuters in New York City. She has also flourished in her academic career and completed a Ph.D. in the socio-technical practices of interdisciplinary research and development projects building new technologies in 2019.The Alan Turing Institute is the UK's national institute for data science and artificial intelligence. The Women in Data Science and AI project seeks to help policymakers and key stakeholders take action to tackle the inherent bias present in AI. Erin is passionate about making AI more equitable and admits that she's both "excited and terrified" at the prospects of its future.She believes strongly that the only consistency in life is change, and that, by preparing yourself, you can succeed in any career. She also rejects the idea of a 'non-tech background', and thinks that we're looking at the idea of a multi-faceted, multidisciplinary skillset in the wrong way.Join us every episode with hosts Suchi Srinivasan & Corin Lines from BCG to hear meaningful conversations with women in digital, technology, and business.