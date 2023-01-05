AI and digital expert Suchi Srinivasan and product designer Corin Lines from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) talk to the women at the vanguard of technology in bu... More
Applied Hope with Agrosmart’s Mariana Vasconcelos
How can we have the courage to tackle problems that seem insurmountable? Mariana Vasconcelos is the founder of Agrosmart, an agricultural startup that helps farmers use data to become more sustainable and thrive.Mariana grew up in a farming family and decided to try and find solutions for the types of issues that her father faced every day. From there she used her technology and leadership skills to found Agrosmart, a groundbreaking organization that charts a route to a brighter future for farmers. She's open and honest about how nervous she feels when faced with the responsibility she's taken on. However, she acknowledges that she has strong support networks that keep her afloat every day. Mariana encourages those who feel overwhelmed by the world's problems to ask the question: who will rise to the challenge if not you?Alongside founding Agrosmart, Mariana has been selected as one of the WEF's Young Glocal Leaders. She's also made it onto Forbes 30 under 30 and Bloomberg's Most Influential People in Latin America lists.Join us every episode with hosts Suchi Srinivasan & Corin Lines from BCG to hear meaningful conversations with women in digital, technology, and business.
5/1/2023
22:57
The Unconventional Path with The Alan Turing Institute’s Dr. Erin Young
How do you carve out a way to follow your passions in your own way? Dr. Erin Young has followed her professional interests across disciplines, and the world. As a Research Fellow at The Alan Turing Institute in the UK, Erin co-leads the Women in Data Science and AI project, examining AI and gender bias.Starting her career officially as a cabaret dancer in school, Erin went on to study classical Greek and Latin at Cambridge University. From there, she moved on to a range of organizations including The United Nations (IIEP-UNESCO) in Paris, Kantar in London, and Thomson Reuters in New York City. She has also flourished in her academic career and completed a Ph.D. in the socio-technical practices of interdisciplinary research and development projects building new technologies in 2019.The Alan Turing Institute is the UK's national institute for data science and artificial intelligence. The Women in Data Science and AI project seeks to help policymakers and key stakeholders take action to tackle the inherent bias present in AI. Erin is passionate about making AI more equitable and admits that she's both "excited and terrified" at the prospects of its future.She believes strongly that the only consistency in life is change, and that, by preparing yourself, you can succeed in any career. She also rejects the idea of a 'non-tech background', and thinks that we're looking at the idea of a multi-faceted, multidisciplinary skillset in the wrong way.Join us every episode with hosts Suchi Srinivasan & Corin Lines from BCG to hear meaningful conversations with women in digital, technology, and business.
4/17/2023
20:58
Coming Together with World Economic Forum's Kathleen Noreau
How can being part of support groups at work help you advocate for yourself? Kathleen Noreau is Head of Strategic Partnerships in the Consumer, Health & Energy Industries at the World Economic Forum. At The WEF, she co-founded the Women's Inclusion Network, a group that promotes collective learning opportunities and advocates for its members.Kathleen began her career as a lawyer but realized that she wanted to make a change. After speaking with a career coach, she figured out that she loved working with clients and enjoyed problem-solving. This took her to Bloomberg, where she used her legal background to help them to develop a research platform designed for lawyers. At the WEF, Kathleen spends her time building relationships with partners, helping them to innovate and digitize.As well as bringing in guest speakers, The Women's Inclusion Network (WIN) has also managed to advocate for extended parental leave, now on par with Switzerland.Join us every episode with hosts Suchi Srinivasan & Corin Lines from BCG to hear meaningful conversations with women in digital, technology, and business.
4/3/2023
20:41
Taking Risks with Intel Corporation's Kavitha Prasad
How do you get comfortable with taking risks? Kavitha Prasad is VP and GM of Datacenter, AI, and Cloud Execution and Strategy at Intel Corporation. Throughout her career, she's made it her mission to push herself out of her comfort zone, explore new technologies, and above all, grow.Kavitha describes her career as a "jungle gym" where she's been able to follow her interests and passions. Starting out as a digital design engineer, she went on to work with a wide range of new technologies. From mixed-signal verification (analog to digital) to Intel's groundbreaking Sandy Bridge Servers, Kavitha has never shied away from a challenge. Kavitha is an avid lifelong student, who believes that "as long as you're learning, you're always succeeding".Join us every episode with hosts Suchi Srinivasan & Corin Lines from BCG to hear meaningful conversations with women in digital, technology, and business.
3/20/2023
21:56
Striking a Balance with BCG X's Connie Gao
How do you find your balance? Connie Gao started at BCG as a generalist but transitioned into her Principal of Data Science role because she missed working with tech. Connie is a thoughtful leader who is candid about her work/life boundaries and encourages her team to be clear about their own.Connie joined BCG after completing her Ph.D. at MIT. During her studies, she had the opportunity to learn Python and work with a range of different software. This experience energized her and eventually led her to her current role. Connie reflects that people in minority groups are often asked to do extra work as the face of company diversity. She also believes that male allies are often the ones responsible for lifting women up to the top in more senior roles.Join us every episode with hosts Suchi Srinivasan & Corin Lines from BCG to hear meaningful conversations with women in digital, technology, and business.
AI and digital expert Suchi Srinivasan and product designer Corin Lines from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) talk to the women at the vanguard of technology in business, art, education, and more. They’re digging into how these powerhouse leaders got where they are—everything from the joy of projects gone right to the realities of family responsibilities.
And crucially, asking: what was that moment you knew you weren't merely getting there...you had arrived? That's when you know you're in your element.
