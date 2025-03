In this week's episode, Cassie tells Caitlin the story of 'Psycho' (1960) and they have slightly differing views on how likely they'd be to survive the icon, Mr. Norman Bates.

About I'd Survive

What’s your favorite scary movie… and would you survive it? It’s easy to sit comfortably on our couches, yelling at horror movie characters to save themselves — but do we really have what it takes to be the final girl? I’d Survive is a horror-comedy podcast that recaps horror movies through a survivalist lens. Each week, Cassie or Caitlin will break down a new movie, and by the end, we’ll reveal its survivability score. We’re on the hunt for the lowest scores and the scariest movies!