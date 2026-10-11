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I4C Trouble with Daly and Wallace

Clare Daly, Mick Wallace
Government
I4C Trouble with Daly and Wallace
Latest episode

249 episodes

  • I4C Trouble with Daly and Wallace

    EP: 250 - West Asia Shifts as Europe Erupts: Yemen, Riyadh, and the Legacy of October 7

    10/11/2026 | 48 mins.
    Yemeni resistance strikes in the heart of Riyadh, as fundamental changes continue in West Asia...the real legacy of Oct 7th..meanwhile the EU is sidelined by Trump's Russian deal & blindsided by massive protests movements across France & Spain. ..revolt is in the air
  • I4C Trouble with Daly and Wallace

    EP: 249 - Iran and Yemen's fight for solidarity with Ali Alizadeh

    10/06/2026 | 56 mins.
    The US has no strategy while Iran is very clear about their strategy to remove US bases and Palestinian self-determination...as Western propaganda clouds the reality, we discuss the fight for sovereignty from Iran to Yemen with Iranian political analyst Ali Alizadeh

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEwa6aIZqC4&t=215s
  • I4C Trouble with Daly and Wallace

    EP: 248 - UNbelievable, UNinspiring, UNhinged - UN General Assembly

    09/26/2026 | 39 mins.
    UNbelievable, UNinspiring, UNhinged - UN General Assembly meets in New York...what is the orange clown really at? How can the UN leadership remain silent? Meanwhile Iran speaks with dignity & strength while Micheal Martin makes a show of himself . We discuss
  • I4C Trouble with Daly and Wallace

    EP: 247 - Ansar Allah fights back, as the EU continues to spiral into chaos

    09/20/2026 | 49 mins.
    As the EU continues to spiral into chaos, Frau Genocide proposes to bring Canada into special EU membership 😁..a cunning diversion or evidence of insanity?? The Billions continue to flow into militarisation + war and the price of fuel keeps rising as Ansar Allah fights back against Saudi aggression.
    https://belfastfilmfestival.org/event/journacide-the-war-on-truth
  • I4C Trouble with Daly and Wallace

    EP: 246 - Ansar Allah, AFD victory and Protests in Ireland

    09/15/2026 | 36 mins.
    Ansar Allah deals Saudis a massive blow, while EU war hawks freak out over AfD victory in Germany, & thousands take to the streets of Ireland to protest the visit of 'the leader of the free world '!!!

    https://www.nato.int/content/dam/nato/webready/documents/sto/chief-scientist-report-cognitive-warfare.pdf

    https://newleftreview.org/sidecar/posts/who-will-pay?pc=1789
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About I4C Trouble with Daly and Wallace
A brand new political podcast from Ireland's two best-known independent left wing MEPs, straight from the belly of the EU beast. Unfiltered by mainstream media they grapple with the problems at the very heart of the European project.
Podcast website
Government

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