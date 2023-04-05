I4C Trouble with Daly and Wallace

A brand new political podcast from Ireland's two best-known independent left wing MEPs, straight from the belly of the EU beast. Unfiltered by mainstream media ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 137
EP 134 - The Nature Restoration Law: Bogs and Bullsh*t
The EU is not coming after the small farmers of Ireland with the proposed Nature Restoration Law but that is how it has been painted at home. This is some of the most significant EU environmental legislation for decades and it is urgent. This week we’re breaking down the new law, what it would mean for people in Ireland and we’re busting some of the myths surrounding peatland rewetting - particularly the idea that farmers will be forced to rewet agricultural peatland as a result of the law.
5/26/2023
29:15
EP 133 - Hurtling towards a military union
This week on the podcast we've got a new intro and a new host - Mireia. Mick and Clare discuss Ukraine, the anniversary of the Nakba, EU militarisation, Belarus and Sudan.
5/22/2023
35:25
EP 132 - It’s never about values
This week Mick, Clare and Damien discuss a debate on the role of farmers in the ecological transition where the EPP are doing their best to scrap the green deal, a parliament vote to fast track ammunitions manufacture for Ukraine and how fortress Europe has enriched the warring factions in Sudan.
5/12/2023
40:36
EP 131 - Micheál Martin takes on China
This week we’re discussing Micheál Martin’s recent comments about China, Commission President von der Leyen’s horrific speech about Israel and the state of electoral politics in Georgia.
5/4/2023
30:22
EP 130 - Joining the dots
This week on the podcast we’re discussing the gathering momentum for the anti-war movement across Europe. We also discuss how government policies in Ireland are driving people into the arms of the far-right, the approach of the international community to the war in Ukraine and the recent fighting in Sudan.
A brand new political podcast from Ireland's two best-known independent left wing MEPs, straight from the belly of the EU beast. Unfiltered by mainstream media they grapple with the problems at the very heart of the European project.