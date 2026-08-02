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152 episodes
S2 Ep14: Ron Geesin: The road to Atom Heart Mother - Melody Maker 8 March 196908/01/2026 | 1h 5 mins.Musical absurdist Ron Geesin discusses his work, and the road to co-writing Pink Floyd's first number one album Atom Heart Mother via an article in the 8 March 1969 issue of Melody Maker. To read along visit https://iamtheeggpod.com
- Mary Cockram aka 'Anne Collingham', Joint National Secretary of The Official Beatles Fan Club, discusses the April 1965 issue of Beatles Monthly and her memories of this incredible time, with Chris Shaw.
To read along with Mary and Chris, click https://tinyurl.com/594etv4u
For more visit https://iamtheeggpod.com/
- Andy Bown from The Herd - and Status Quo - discusses his career via an article in the 20 April 1968 of Record Mirror, with Chris Shaw. To read this issue click here: https://tinyurl.com/mv7atu6w
A playlist of this week's top 30 singles is here: https://iamtheeggpod.com/
- Part 2 of Andy Miller discussing the 30 November 1968 of Melody Maker with Chris Shaw. To read along with Andy and Chris click here: https://tinyurl.com/37mjxku8
A playlist of this issue's top 30 singles is available at https://iamtheeggpod.com/
- Part 1 of Andy Miller discussing the 30 November 1968 of Melody Maker with Chris Shaw. To read along with Andy and Chris click here: https://tinyurl.com/37mjxku8
To listen to the full interview visit patreon.com/eggpod
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About EggPod Express
EggPod Express takes a jaunty stroll through 1960s music magazines with a pot pourri of delicious guests. Hosted by Chris Shaw.Podcast website
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