I am the EggPod
Beatles podcast. A jaunty stroll through Pepperland discussing The Beatles & solo Beatle albums with a pot pourri of delicious guests.
MusicMusic CommentaryArtsPerforming Arts
Available Episodes

  • 116: The Beatles in Rishikesh - Jenny Boyd
    Jenny Boyd discusses her time in Rishikesh with The Beatles, with Chris Shaw.
    5/21/2023
    59:03
  • 115: The Beatles' First - Paul Abbott
    Musician and podcaster Paul Abbott discusses The Beatles' First - aka the 1961 Tony Sheridan Hamburg recordings - with Chris Shaw
    5/9/2023
    1:08:38
  • 114: The Beatles at Stowe School - Samira Ahmed
    Samira Ahmed discusses the newly-discovered audio of The Beatles' live performance at Stowe School on 4th April 1963, with Chris Shaw.
    4/18/2023
    53:33
  • 113: George Harrison: Brainwashed - Dan Mersh
    Actor Dan Mersh discusses George Harrison’s posthumous album ‘Brainwashed’ with Chris Shaw.
    2/25/2023
    1:19:36
  • 112: I am the EggPod 5th Anniversary
    On the 5th anniversary of EggPod Samira Ahmed takes the reins to interview Chris Shaw about the show.
    1/13/2023
    1:13:56

More Music podcasts

About I am the EggPod

Beatles podcast. A jaunty stroll through Pepperland discussing The Beatles & solo Beatle albums with a pot pourri of delicious guests. The I am the EggPod podcasts aim to bring a lighthearted side to the Beatles (and solo Beatles) studio albums, with a series of amazing guests. If you’re after facts, figures, numbers and data, then you may wish to explore other podcasts. These podcasts are the equivalent of sitting in a pub, chatting and chewing the fat. The shows are hosted by Chris Shaw who can be found on Twitter at @ChrisShawEditor
