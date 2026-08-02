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EggPod Express

I am the EggPod
ArtsHistory
EggPod Express
Latest episode

152 episodes

  • EggPod Express

    S2 Ep14: Ron Geesin: The road to Atom Heart Mother - Melody Maker 8 March 1969

    08/01/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Musical absurdist Ron Geesin discusses his work, and the road to co-writing Pink Floyd's first number one album Atom Heart Mother via an article in the 8 March 1969 issue of Melody Maker. To read along visit https://iamtheeggpod.com
  • EggPod Express

    S2 Ep13: Mary Cockram aka Anne Collingham - Beatles Book April 1965

    07/25/2026 | 54 mins.
    Mary Cockram aka 'Anne Collingham', Joint National Secretary of The Official Beatles Fan Club, discusses the April 1965 issue of Beatles Monthly and her memories of this incredible time, with Chris Shaw.
    To read along with Mary and Chris, click https://tinyurl.com/594etv4u
    For more visit https://iamtheeggpod.com/
  • EggPod Express

    S2 Ep12: Andy Bown - Record Mirror 20 April 1968

    07/18/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Andy Bown from The Herd - and Status Quo - discusses his career via an article in the 20 April 1968 of Record Mirror, with Chris Shaw. To read this issue click here: https://tinyurl.com/mv7atu6w 
    A playlist of this week's top 30 singles is here: https://iamtheeggpod.com/
  • EggPod Express

    S2 Ep11: Andy Miller - Melody Maker 30 November 1968 part 2

    07/11/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    Part 2 of Andy Miller discussing the 30 November 1968 of Melody Maker with Chris Shaw. To read along with Andy and Chris click here: https://tinyurl.com/37mjxku8
    A playlist of this issue's top 30 singles is available at https://iamtheeggpod.com/
  • EggPod Express

    S2 Ep10: Andy Miller - Melody Maker 30 November 1968 part 1

    07/04/2026 | 1h 41 mins.
    Part 1 of Andy Miller discussing the 30 November 1968 of Melody Maker with Chris Shaw. To read along with Andy and Chris click here: https://tinyurl.com/37mjxku8
    To listen to the full interview visit patreon.com/eggpod
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About EggPod Express
EggPod Express takes a jaunty stroll through 1960s music magazines with a pot pourri of delicious guests. Hosted by Chris Shaw.
Podcast website
ArtsHistoryMusicMusic CommentaryPerforming Arts

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