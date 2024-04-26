About Hungary’s Cautionary Tale: How Autocrats Broke Democracy

Viktor Orbán has become an icon to far-right Christian nationalists around the world. How did this onetime radical firebrand become one of Vladimir Putin's staunchest allies -- referred to by some as a "Trojan horse for Russia?" Do Orbán and his majority Fidesz party serve the best interests and desires of the people? Or is he the godfather of a criminal organization built on conspiracy theories about the European Union, immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community, George Soros and others? Is Viktor Orbán's Hungary, in fact, a cautionary tale for those who believe in free, representative, multi-political party democracy? To explore these questions and more, CITIZENARTS is honored to present a dynamic podcast discussion with Borbala Kriza, Bálint Magyar and Zsuzsanna Szelényi in Hungary’s Cautionary Tale: How Autocrats Broke Democracy.