Episode 54: Ann, 75 - War, Women, & Wisdom: A Donut Dolly’s Unfinished Mission
In this episode, I'm sitting down with my new friend Ann, who generously shares her incredible story with us. Ann was a Donut Dolly in the Vietnam War, which was a Red Cross position that sought to bring a shining example of womanhood to the GIs. She shares about her experience before, during, and after the war. I guarantee you'll gain a new appreciation for the unsung women who served in this sliver of history.
36:29
Human School Trailer
What if I told you that the most extraordinary people you'll ever meet aren't celebrities? They're the people you pass on the street–the ones you wouldn't think twice about: a donut dolly who handed out joy in the middle of the Vietnam War; a political fixer who operates in the shadows of power; an ethical hacker who protects people from digital destruction. These are everyday humans living extraordinary stories.
So, every week I'm sitting down with people who see the world through a different lens than I do–not to debate, but to listen. And I want you to come with me, because the world doesn't need more opinions, it needs more understanding.
Let's get curious.
1:21
Episode 53: NEVER BEFORE HEARD Conversation With Heather And Nani From 11 Years Ago
My family has been hit by wave after wave after wave of blows these last few weeks. Heather’s grandma Nani lost her home in the California wildfires, and then Heather’s mom Bridgette passed away last week. If I had to describe this season with one word, it’d be unrelenting.
As we were reminiscing about these lives, I found this conversation between Heather and Nani from 11 years ago.
In the living room of the home that just burned down, 11 years ago, Nani shares the story of her life.
I’m so excited for you to dive into this story.
48:36
Episode 52: My Daughter Sohaila Shares Her Story
I may be biased, but this is one of my favorite stories (and guests) EVER.
Okay, I’m totally biased, but her story will help you get curious about people who are living with chronic conditions and what happens when you pray for something for decades and don’t see a result.
My daughter is one of the strongest people I know, and she is wise beyond her years. And I think a lot of you will be able to identify as someone going through a chronic condition or knowing someone who is.
Let's get curious!!
48:38
Episode 51: The Amish Love Scandal Continues
We’re continuing the story from the last episode, but this time we get to hear from Lee Ann’s husband D! D grew up Amish, and is no longer Amish, but so much of who he is has been shaped by his history and community.
D is honest, loyal, hardworking, and a dear friend of mine. I can’t wait for you to join me around the dinner table and enjoy this conversation.
This is such a beautiful peek into D and Lee Ann’s life, full of insight and laughter.
If you missed part one, listen here: https://pod.link/1249486443/episode/79a5f7f0819be5fdb010eeb01013a0e9
Learn more about Lee Ann HERE: https://www.leeannmiller.net/
Follow Lee Ann HERE: https://www.instagram.com/leeannmiller/
In a world more connected— yet lonelier— than it's ever been, Carlos Whittaker is bringing humans together all over the world. Backed by the power of a massive Instafamilia, his enthusiastic social followers tune in daily and join forces with Carlos to find connection, do good, and be in community. In this podcast Carlos creates a space where people are safe to engage in conversation about the topics that matter most. His motto: Don't stand on issues, walk with people.