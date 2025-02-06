Episode 53: NEVER BEFORE HEARD Conversation With Heather And Nani From 11 Years Ago

My family has been hit by wave after wave after wave of blows these last few weeks. Heather’s grandma Nani lost her home in the California wildfires, and then Heather’s mom Bridgette passed away last week. If I had to describe this season with one word, it’d be unrelenting. As we were reminiscing about these lives, I found this conversation between Heather and Nani from 11 years ago. In the living room of the home that just burned down, 11 years ago, Nani shares the story of her life. I’m so excited for you to dive into this story. . . . . . Watch my Midlife vlog here. . . . . . Have a secretly extraordinary life? Apply to be a guest on my podcast in 2025 here. . . . . . Order your copy of my new book Reconnected. Let’s keep in touch! Sign up for my newsletter to be the first to hear ALL my updates. Interested in advertising with us? Reach out here. Book me to speak here. . . . . . HIYA HEALTH: Receive 50% off your first order at hiyahealth.com/HUMANHOPE SHOPIFY: Go to shopify.com/CARLOS to take your business to the next level today. DOSE: Go to dailydose.co/CARLOS and get 30% off your first month’s subscription! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices