How to meet someone

Elizabeth and Mel get into the exciting, terrifying and sometimes overwhelming world of how on earth to meet someone. We discuss online dating and IRL encounters and how to navigate it all without losing our self-esteem. Our guest this week is the brilliant Sharmaine Lovegrove, whom many of you might already know as one of the hosts of our previous podclass, How To Write A Book. Sharmaine went through a marital separation in her early 40s and threw herself into the apps. She joins us to share her many anecdotes and first-hand accounts of dating/meeting people post-break-up. Plus: what it means to attract what you put out into the world and how to stay resilient when facing the rejection that is an inevitable part of dating. After you’ve listened, you can get all the resources and worksheets discussed at www.thepodclass.co.uk Mel and Elizabeth are on a mission to revolutionise the world of dating! We want to make it a safe, fun and rewarding experience for everyone. If you’d like to join us, we’ve put together our very own How To Date Good Dating Pledge, consisting of 10 simple ‘Dating Commandments’. Have a look and sign up for free now at www.thepodclass.co.uk If you don’t want to wait each week for new episodes join our wonderful community of subscribers where you can binge all episodes now, ad free, all at once. Follow the link to sign up: https://howtofail.supportingcast.fm/ A Daylight and Sony Music Entertainment Production. _______________________________________________________________________ Morrisons terms & conditions Dine in - Majority of stores and online. Excludes Morrisons Daily. More card/app required. Without More Card £17. Ends 15/02. Online varies. Please drink responsibly. Buy 6 - Majority of stores. Excludes Scotland and Morrisons Daily. More Card/App required. Ends 16/02. Selected 75cl bottles. Max 36 bottles in store. Online excludes Champagne, max 12. Please drink responsibly. Flowers - Available in the majority of stores. Prices may vary online and at Morrisons Daily. More Card/App required, 16+. Without More card £5. Ends 14/02. More Card T&C’s: https://www.morrisons.com/more/terms-and-conditions/ General T&C’s https://groceries.morrisons.com/content/terms-and-conditions?srsltid=AfmBOor2xSfFNVtu22I9z5plcQkO6kId8jZ3NSdAF4X4Mt8JQkhO_ylQ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices