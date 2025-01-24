Powered by RND
How To Date

  • How to meet someone
    Elizabeth and Mel get into the exciting, terrifying and sometimes overwhelming world of how on earth to meet someone. We discuss online dating and IRL encounters and how to navigate it all without losing our self-esteem. Our guest this week is the brilliant Sharmaine Lovegrove, whom many of you might already know as one of the hosts of our previous podclass, How To Write A Book. Sharmaine went through a marital separation in her early 40s and threw herself into the apps. She joins us to share her many anecdotes and first-hand accounts of dating/meeting people post-break-up. Plus: what it means to attract what you put out into the world and how to stay resilient when facing the rejection that is an inevitable part of dating.
    53:50
  • Am I ready to date?
    Elizabeth and Mel look at one of the most important yet daunting questions: "Am I ready to date?" Whether you're returning to the dating world after divorce, heartbreak, loss or simply wondering if it's the right time to put yourself out there, this episode explores what it really means to be 'date ready'.
    53:19
  • Introducing...How to Date
    From Elizabeth Day, the creator and host of How To Fail, comes the next podclass (podcast masterclass) How To Date. Hosted by Elizabeth Day and Married At First Sight relationship expert Mel Schilling the duo are here to help you navigate your way through modern dating. With fascinating guests and candid discussion, we explore building confidence and breaking old patterns to decoding dating apps and finding love that is worthy of you, every episode is tackled with humour, honesty, and expert advice.
    2:20
  • How to Write a Book | 12. PUBLISHING (Part 2)
    Well, you've made it! Thank you so much for joining us on this podclass - 12 weeks to take you right through from developing ideas to creating compelling characters and now, how to get your book into the hands of the reading public. This week, our hosts Sara Collins, Sharmaine Lovegrove and Nelle Andrew continue their chat about how to get published and how to navigate the publishing industry. Publishing is a daunting experience for a seasoned writer, let alone a debut author. But - don't worry - we've got you covered. From what our literary agent, author and publishing expert wish they knew about the publishing process before they started, to managing expectations, and what makes it all worthwhile in the end. We hope you find this discussion a heartening listen that emboldens you to take the enormously brave step into the world of publishing. Together, Sara, Sharmaine and Nelle are your on-hand writing community giving you the push you need to get started on that novel, memoir, or piece of non fiction you've always dreamed of writing. And, as ever, Elizabeth is on hand at the end to offer her final reflections.
    40:51
  • How to Write a Book | 11. PUBLISHING (Part 1)
    In these final two episodes of How to Write a Book, Elizabeth Day's new podclass series, hosts Sara Collins, Sharmaine Lovegrove and Nelle Andrew discuss navigating the world of publishing! Publishing is a daunting experience for a seasoned writer, let alone a debut author. But - don't worry - we've got you covered. From what our literary agent, author and publishing expert wish they knew about the publishing process before they started, to managing expectations, and what makes it all worthwhile in the end. We hope you find this discussion a heartening listen that emboldens you to take the enormously brave step into the world of publishing. Together, Sara, Sharmaine and Nelle are your on-hand writing community giving you the push you need to get started on that novel, memoir, or piece of non fiction you've always dreamed of writing. Next week, stay tuned for Part 2 on PUBLISHING which is…sob!…our finale. Books discussed in this episode include: •  Bird by bird by Annie Lamott We also discuss: Octavia Butler, Cool Runnings
    35:27

About How To Date

How To Date is your ultimate guide to navigating the highs, lows and everything in between of modern dating. Hosted by broadcaster and author Elizabeth Day and the ever-insightful relationship expert Mel Schilling, this podclass (podcast masterclass) unpacks the complexities of finding connection in today’s world. From building confidence and breaking old patterns to decoding dating apps and finding love that is worthy of you, Elizabeth and Mel tackle it all with humour, honesty, and expert advice. Featuring candid discussions with fascinating guests, we explore red flags, communication pitfalls and coping with rejection, as well as offering practical exercises to help you step into the world of dating.  How to Date offers the tools, tips and laughs you need to navigate modern romance with confidence and self-worth. After all, the most important relationship you can ever have is the one you have with yourself.  For more How To... podclasses visit our previous season How To Write a Book. Each episode industry experts take you through the full process of writing a book, from ideas to publishing. Together author Sara Collins, publisher Sharmaine Lovegrove and literary agent Nelle Andrew guide you through your journey, giving you the push you need to get started on that novel, memoir, or piece of non fiction you've always dreamed of writing. A Daylight and Sony Music Entertainment Production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow @sonypodcasts To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]

