Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsHow It Falls Apart
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
How It Falls Apart
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

How It Falls Apart

Gary Colton
ArtsFiction
How It Falls Apart
Latest episode

28 episodes

  • How It Falls Apart

    How It Falls Apart | Chapter 26

    03/05/2026 | 21 mins.
    Welcome to How It Falls Apart, a new dystopian thriller that immerses you into a totalitarian society where The Authority enforces control through constant surveillance, propaganda, and mandatory, party-approved affirmations. Liberty, a naive supermarket worker, dreams of escaping to the utopian Caldera Country. However, that dream turns into a nightmare when she unwittingly clicks on a mysterious message, triggering events that thrust her into the heart of a deadly rebellion.

    This immersive audio experience is designed to imbue the feeling that you are right there, in the world of the characters, feeling what they feel, their joys and fears, hopes and hopelessness, and the creeping sense of psychological dread that permeates the plot.

    Whether you’re walking, commuting, settling down for the night, or hiding from surveillance, the audio experience has been designed to bring you closer to the very heartbeat of the book.

    Credits
    Written and created by Gary Colton
    Narrated by acclaimed voice artist, Maya Tuttle.
    Cinematic score and layered sound design by Gary Colton.

    If you'd like to support, you can buy the book here.

    Connect with me on TikTok or Instagram or explore what's in the pipeline on my website.

    Copyright Gary Colton 2026.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • How It Falls Apart

    How It Falls Apart | Chapter 25

    03/02/2026 | 13 mins.
    Welcome to How It Falls Apart, a new dystopian thriller that immerses you into a totalitarian society where The Authority enforces control through constant surveillance, propaganda, and mandatory, party-approved affirmations. Liberty, a naive supermarket worker, dreams of escaping to the utopian Caldera Country. However, that dream turns into a nightmare when she unwittingly clicks on a mysterious message, triggering events that thrust her into the heart of a deadly rebellion.

    This immersive audio experience is designed to imbue the feeling that you are right there, in the world of the characters, feeling what they feel, their joys and fears, hopes and hopelessness, and the creeping sense of psychological dread that permeates the plot.

    Whether you’re walking, commuting, settling down for the night, or hiding from surveillance, the audio experience has been designed to bring you closer to the very heartbeat of the book.

    Credits
    Written and created by Gary Colton
    Narrated by acclaimed voice artist, Maya Tuttle.
    Cinematic score and layered sound design by Gary Colton.

    If you'd like to support, you can buy the book here.

    Connect with me on TikTok or Instagram or explore what's in the pipeline on my website.

    Copyright Gary Colton 2026.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • How It Falls Apart

    How It Falls Apart | Chapter 24

    02/27/2026 | 11 mins.
    Welcome to How It Falls Apart, a new dystopian thriller that immerses you into a totalitarian society where The Authority enforces control through constant surveillance, propaganda, and mandatory, party-approved affirmations. Liberty, a naive supermarket worker, dreams of escaping to the utopian Caldera Country. However, that dream turns into a nightmare when she unwittingly clicks on a mysterious message, triggering events that thrust her into the heart of a deadly rebellion.

    This immersive audio experience is designed to imbue the feeling that you are right there, in the world of the characters, feeling what they feel, their joys and fears, hopes and hopelessness, and the creeping sense of psychological dread that permeates the plot.

    Whether you’re walking, commuting, settling down for the night, or hiding from surveillance, the audio experience has been designed to bring you closer to the very heartbeat of the book.

    Credits
    Written and created by Gary Colton
    Narrated by acclaimed voice artist, Maya Tuttle.
    Cinematic score and layered sound design by Gary Colton.

    If you'd like to support, you can buy the book here.

    Connect with me on TikTok or Instagram or explore what's in the pipeline on my website.

    Copyright Gary Colton 2026.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • How It Falls Apart

    How It Falls Apart | Chapter 23

    02/25/2026 | 18 mins.
    Welcome to How It Falls Apart, a new dystopian thriller that immerses you into a totalitarian society where The Authority enforces control through constant surveillance, propaganda, and mandatory, party-approved affirmations. Liberty, a naive supermarket worker, dreams of escaping to the utopian Caldera Country. However, that dream turns into a nightmare when she unwittingly clicks on a mysterious message, triggering events that thrust her into the heart of a deadly rebellion.

    This immersive audio experience is designed to imbue the feeling that you are right there, in the world of the characters, feeling what they feel, their joys and fears, hopes and hopelessness, and the creeping sense of psychological dread that permeates the plot.

    Whether you’re walking, commuting, settling down for the night, or hiding from surveillance, the audio experience has been designed to bring you closer to the very heartbeat of the book.

    Credits
    Written and created by Gary Colton
    Narrated by acclaimed voice artist, Maya Tuttle.
    Cinematic score and layered sound design by Gary Colton.

    If you'd like to support, you can buy the book here.

    Connect with me on TikTok or Instagram or explore what's in the pipeline on my website.

    Copyright Gary Colton 2026.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • How It Falls Apart

    How It Falls Apart | Chapter 22

    02/23/2026 | 17 mins.
    Welcome to How It Falls Apart, a new dystopian thriller that immerses you into a totalitarian society where The Authority enforces control through constant surveillance, propaganda, and mandatory, party-approved affirmations. Liberty, a naive supermarket worker, dreams of escaping to the utopian Caldera Country. However, that dream turns into a nightmare when she unwittingly clicks on a mysterious message, triggering events that thrust her into the heart of a deadly rebellion.

    This immersive audio experience is designed to imbue the feeling that you are right there, in the world of the characters, feeling what they feel, their joys and fears, hopes and hopelessness, and the creeping sense of psychological dread that permeates the plot.

    Whether you’re walking, commuting, settling down for the night, or hiding from surveillance, the audio experience has been designed to bring you closer to the very heartbeat of the book.

    Credits
    Written and created by Gary Colton
    Narrated by acclaimed voice artist, Maya Tuttle.
    Cinematic score and layered sound design by Gary Colton.

    If you'd like to support, you can buy the book here.

    Connect with me on TikTok or Instagram or explore what's in the pipeline on my website.

    Copyright Gary Colton 2026.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About How It Falls Apart

In a dystopian society, The Authority enforces control through constant surveillance, propaganda, and mandatory, party-approved affirmations. Liberty, a naive supermarket worker, dreams of escaping to the utopian Caldera Country. However, that dream turns into a nightmare when she unwittingly clicks on a mysterious message, triggering events that thrust her into the heart of a deadly rebellion.Recruited by Rebels on the promise of a quicker path to Caldera Country, Liberty is exposed to the brutal reality of the city’s underbelly. She learns that her clean profile on The App makes her an ideal candidate for a mission to infiltrate Caldera Country and sabotage The Authority’s servers, an act that would cripple the regime. Despite her spiralling fears and growing doubts, Liberty is constantly pressured into action, and is morally torn between whose message to believe. The Rebels will sacrifice everything for freedom. The Authority will stop at nothing to maintain safe streets. As Liberty struggles to find her sense of self in the chaos of it all, one question remains...This isn't just a book, and it's not an audiobook either. It’s an immersive audio experience designed to imbue the feeling that you are right there, in the world of the characters, feeling what they feel, their joys and fears, hopes and hopelessness, and the creeping sense of psychological dread that permeates the plot.Designed for total immersion, headphones recommended.Whether you’re walking, commuting, settling down for the night, or hiding from surveillance, the audio experience has been designed to bring you closer to the very heartbeat of the book.CreditsWritten and created by Gary ColtonNarrated by acclaimed voice artist, Maya Tuttle.Cinematic score and layered sound design by Gary Colton.If you'd like to support, you can buy the book here.Copyright Gary Colton 2026. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
ArtsFictionGovernmentHistoryBooksScience Fiction

Listen to How It Falls Apart, Fell Into Food Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

How It Falls Apart: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.7.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/5/2026 - 10:16:53 AM
A company fromMADSACK