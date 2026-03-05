Welcome to How It Falls Apart, a new dystopian thriller that immerses you into a totalitarian society where The Authority enforces control through constant surveillance, propaganda, and mandatory, party-approved affirmations. Liberty, a naive supermarket worker, dreams of escaping to the utopian Caldera Country. However, that dream turns into a nightmare when she unwittingly clicks on a mysterious message, triggering events that thrust her into the heart of a deadly rebellion. This immersive audio experience is designed to imbue the feeling that you are right there, in the world of the characters, feeling what they feel, their joys and fears, hopes and hopelessness, and the creeping sense of psychological dread that permeates the plot. Whether you’re walking, commuting, settling down for the night, or hiding from surveillance, the audio experience has been designed to bring you closer to the very heartbeat of the book. Credits Written and created by Gary Colton Narrated by acclaimed voice artist, Maya Tuttle. Cinematic score and layered sound design by Gary Colton. If you'd like to support, you can buy the book here. Connect with me on TikTok or Instagram or explore what's in the pipeline on my website. Copyright Gary Colton 2026. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Welcome to How It Falls Apart, a new dystopian thriller that immerses you into a totalitarian society where The Authority enforces control through constant surveillance, propaganda, and mandatory, party-approved affirmations. Liberty, a naive supermarket worker, dreams of escaping to the utopian Caldera Country. However, that dream turns into a nightmare when she unwittingly clicks on a mysterious message, triggering events that thrust her into the heart of a deadly rebellion. This immersive audio experience is designed to imbue the feeling that you are right there, in the world of the characters, feeling what they feel, their joys and fears, hopes and hopelessness, and the creeping sense of psychological dread that permeates the plot. Whether you’re walking, commuting, settling down for the night, or hiding from surveillance, the audio experience has been designed to bring you closer to the very heartbeat of the book. Credits Written and created by Gary Colton Narrated by acclaimed voice artist, Maya Tuttle. Cinematic score and layered sound design by Gary Colton. If you'd like to support, you can buy the book here. Connect with me on TikTok or Instagram or explore what's in the pipeline on my website. Copyright Gary Colton 2026. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Welcome to How It Falls Apart, a new dystopian thriller that immerses you into a totalitarian society where The Authority enforces control through constant surveillance, propaganda, and mandatory, party-approved affirmations. Liberty, a naive supermarket worker, dreams of escaping to the utopian Caldera Country. However, that dream turns into a nightmare when she unwittingly clicks on a mysterious message, triggering events that thrust her into the heart of a deadly rebellion. This immersive audio experience is designed to imbue the feeling that you are right there, in the world of the characters, feeling what they feel, their joys and fears, hopes and hopelessness, and the creeping sense of psychological dread that permeates the plot. Whether you’re walking, commuting, settling down for the night, or hiding from surveillance, the audio experience has been designed to bring you closer to the very heartbeat of the book. Credits Written and created by Gary Colton Narrated by acclaimed voice artist, Maya Tuttle. Cinematic score and layered sound design by Gary Colton. If you'd like to support, you can buy the book here. Connect with me on TikTok or Instagram or explore what's in the pipeline on my website. Copyright Gary Colton 2026. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Welcome to How It Falls Apart, a new dystopian thriller that immerses you into a totalitarian society where The Authority enforces control through constant surveillance, propaganda, and mandatory, party-approved affirmations. Liberty, a naive supermarket worker, dreams of escaping to the utopian Caldera Country. However, that dream turns into a nightmare when she unwittingly clicks on a mysterious message, triggering events that thrust her into the heart of a deadly rebellion. This immersive audio experience is designed to imbue the feeling that you are right there, in the world of the characters, feeling what they feel, their joys and fears, hopes and hopelessness, and the creeping sense of psychological dread that permeates the plot. Whether you’re walking, commuting, settling down for the night, or hiding from surveillance, the audio experience has been designed to bring you closer to the very heartbeat of the book. Credits Written and created by Gary Colton Narrated by acclaimed voice artist, Maya Tuttle. Cinematic score and layered sound design by Gary Colton. If you'd like to support, you can buy the book here. Connect with me on TikTok or Instagram or explore what's in the pipeline on my website. Copyright Gary Colton 2026. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Welcome to How It Falls Apart, a new dystopian thriller that immerses you into a totalitarian society where The Authority enforces control through constant surveillance, propaganda, and mandatory, party-approved affirmations. Liberty, a naive supermarket worker, dreams of escaping to the utopian Caldera Country. However, that dream turns into a nightmare when she unwittingly clicks on a mysterious message, triggering events that thrust her into the heart of a deadly rebellion. This immersive audio experience is designed to imbue the feeling that you are right there, in the world of the characters, feeling what they feel, their joys and fears, hopes and hopelessness, and the creeping sense of psychological dread that permeates the plot. Whether you’re walking, commuting, settling down for the night, or hiding from surveillance, the audio experience has been designed to bring you closer to the very heartbeat of the book. Credits Written and created by Gary Colton Narrated by acclaimed voice artist, Maya Tuttle. Cinematic score and layered sound design by Gary Colton. If you'd like to support, you can buy the book here. Connect with me on TikTok or Instagram or explore what's in the pipeline on my website. Copyright Gary Colton 2026. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About How It Falls Apart

In a dystopian society, The Authority enforces control through constant surveillance, propaganda, and mandatory, party-approved affirmations. Liberty, a naive supermarket worker, dreams of escaping to the utopian Caldera Country. However, that dream turns into a nightmare when she unwittingly clicks on a mysterious message, triggering events that thrust her into the heart of a deadly rebellion.Recruited by Rebels on the promise of a quicker path to Caldera Country, Liberty is exposed to the brutal reality of the city’s underbelly. She learns that her clean profile on The App makes her an ideal candidate for a mission to infiltrate Caldera Country and sabotage The Authority’s servers, an act that would cripple the regime. Despite her spiralling fears and growing doubts, Liberty is constantly pressured into action, and is morally torn between whose message to believe. The Rebels will sacrifice everything for freedom. The Authority will stop at nothing to maintain safe streets. As Liberty struggles to find her sense of self in the chaos of it all, one question remains...This isn't just a book, and it's not an audiobook either. It’s an immersive audio experience designed to imbue the feeling that you are right there, in the world of the characters, feeling what they feel, their joys and fears, hopes and hopelessness, and the creeping sense of psychological dread that permeates the plot.Designed for total immersion, headphones recommended.Whether you’re walking, commuting, settling down for the night, or hiding from surveillance, the audio experience has been designed to bring you closer to the very heartbeat of the book.CreditsWritten and created by Gary ColtonNarrated by acclaimed voice artist, Maya Tuttle.Cinematic score and layered sound design by Gary Colton.If you'd like to support, you can buy the book here.Copyright Gary Colton 2026. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.