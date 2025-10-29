How can U just leave me standing? ...in search of Prince Rogers Nelson.

In part 3 Sophie talks to Sam about Prince's French influences, Anna Fantastic coming to stay and in the 1990s receiving a very special invite, to a very special day.

Former editor of Smash Hits and Q magazine John McKie conducted over 200 interviews to create a biography of Prince. He talks to Sam Bleazard about his extensive new book, but also the recent IMAX release of Prince's most famous concert movie.

Ahead of the publication of his Prince biography, in part 2 of this exclusive interview, former editor of Smash Hits and Q magazine John McKie talks to Sam about the mythology of the artist, his recordings, his concerts, and ultimately his legacy.

Emmy® Award winning composer & pianist Lisa Coleman, is one half of Wendy & Lisa. At 19, she joined Prince & The Revolution. She still records, works with others, and writes for film & TV. Her solo album, Collage, was released in 2019. This is her story.

Were Prince & The Revolution In All Your Dreams? Lisa Coleman tells Sam Bleazard, 'it got bigger than we thought...we didn't expect to become the mainstream!' Tune in to Part 2 as she hangs on to Prince's creative coat tails in 1985. Essential listening.

Prince Rogers Nelson was a cultural icon, ground-breaking artist and one of the most influential, prolific and revered musicians of his generation, inspiring diverse groups of people around the world. This show talks to people who have memories of the Purple one, and will include associates, bandmates and fans alike. Don't be 'alone in a world that's so cold' - join us! May U Live 2 C the Dawn...