How can U just leave me standing? ...in search of Prince Rogers Nelson.

Former editor of Smash Hits and Q magazine John McKie conducted over 200 interviews to create a biography of Prince. He talks to Sam Bleazard about his extensive new book, but also the recent IMAX release of Prince's most famous concert movie.
INTRO2mins - Just back from seeing the concert movie from 1987 in London, lovingly restored on IMAX screens3mins - "For me Sign O The Times is the high watermark..."5mins - Living out a dream at Smash Hits & Q Magazine, as editor...after starting out in music writing and journalism.7mins - How the book came to be written...John reflects on Prince saying goodbye to a successful band, relationships changing around him, and a triple album is scheduled. 9mins - "If I was Director General of the BBC I would have Sign O The Times on every Christmas!" And being jealous of people seeing the Sign O The Times concert movie for the first time.11mins30mins - Wanting to make a much broader book about Prince's career "I don't really know the guy that made this record..."15mins - Prince's competitiveness but also his love of sports, and turning the hurt of childhood into something positive, life fulfilling and an inspiration to millions.17mins - 'Sunset Sounds [recording studio] is like its own character in the book...', the cream of 1980s pop and rock play basketball with each other in the courtyard.20mins - Prince, before and after 1987...22mins - "Do you have a different feeling about Prince now? Having written the book..." And banning the word 'genius'.24mins - Viewing Prince with a critical eye...'are you a fan or are you a journalist?'26mins - Sam goes on a quest to find Prince...29mins - The artist not being self-critical... 'well, good for Prince...'30mins30s - Not playing the entertainment industry game. 'When everyone else zigged, he zagged...'Tune in for part 2 when we discuss John's favourite Prince stories in the book, the Crystal Ball project, Minneapolis, and the legacy of Sign O The Times, the album and movie...
