How can U just leave me standing? ...in search of Prince Rogers Nelson.
How can U just leave me standing? ...in search of Prince Rogers Nelson.
How can U just leave me standing? ...in search of Prince Rogers Nelson.

Sam Bleazard
ArtsMusic
How can U just leave me standing? ...in search of Prince Rogers Nelson.
Available Episodes

  • Were Prince & The Revolution In All Your Dreams? Lisa Coleman tells Sam Bleazard, 'it got bigger than we thought...we didn't expect to become the mainstream!' Tune in to Part 2 as she hangs on to Prince's creative coat tails in 1985. Essential listening.
    INTRODUCTION - 2mins2mins30s - Bootleg tapes begin to circulate at High School3mins30s - Lisa remembers recording All My Dreams at Sunset Sounds...5mins - Steiner School Highland Hall recitals and morning prayers make it on to unreleased songs with Prince7mins - 'Sometimes we hurt each others feelings...and it meant a lot to me. There was always some kind of repair immediately afterwards.'  10mins - Rehearsals and cassette decks in the studio... 'I just found 4 boxes!'11mins30s - Purple Rain 'it got bigger than we thought... we didn't expect it to become the mainstream, it was our version of alternative...'16mins - The incredible well-spring of creativity taking place in 1985 with Prince, the Purple Rain tour, Around the World In a Day and Parade!18mins30s - Prince seeks sanctuary, in the confines of the recording studio with The Revolution...20mins30s - Any regrets looking back, about what could have been released? 'We were headed in this really interesting direction at that time...'23mins30s - Sam asks Lisa if it's true that Prince re-recorded all of the Around the World In a Day album close to release?25mins - Prince's bodyguards are drafted in to join the group as backing singers and dancers, as The Revolution band swells to double its original size.27mins - Swapping musical ideas with Prince, conversations about classical music with Lisa...and listening to Bolero.29mins30s - A shared love and appreciation of Joni Mitchell's music...'it turns out that he and Andre used to listen to Joni when they were kids.'31mins - 'Prince didn't listen to The Beatles at all...' Lisa explains why!32mins - After The Parade... 'I think we were both shell-shocked...'34mins - Getting back together briefly in the new millennium...'there was that high', and getting onstage at The Brit Awards. How Can U Just Leave Me Standing? In Search of Prince... is produced and arranged by Sam J. Bleazard - but couldn't exist without the fabulous contribution from all of our guests!The show also features significant original music compositions from Gavin Calder.LINKSPlease follow me on Instagram and Facebook if you'd like to interact with the show on social media.Email me at: [email protected] if you have any ideas for future episodes, or if you'd like to share any feedback on the show. #prince4ever #love4oneanother
    36:42
  • Emmy® Award winning composer & pianist Lisa Coleman, is one half of Wendy & Lisa. At 19, she joined Prince & The Revolution. She still records, works with others, and writes for film & TV. Her solo album, Collage, was released in 2019. This is her story.
    INTRO2mins - Waldorf Salad in the early 1970s3mins30s - Making music as a child with friends and neighbours5mins - Born into music while growing up in Los Angeles7mins - Early musical memories8mins - Dissonance / discordance in music10mins - Prince's Pop Life...'those chords...it's almost the wrong note every time!'12mins - 'He knew I had that weird ear.' and Sometimes it snows in April14mins - Learning Bach on the piano as a child, and 'unlocking something'17mins - Meeting Wendy Melvoin for the first time...20mins - 'Our steel mill was the recording studio...', and synthesisers in the 1970s.23mins - Hearing about Prince for the first time, and flying out to Minneapolis to meet him.25mins - Lisa on being really shy as a teenager...and feeling her way.28mins - The Dirty Mind era, and Head....'from Bach to this!'30mins - "Station Wagons and vans, with our amps in the back, it was down and dirty!"32mins - Living, and growing with, Prince...'there was a lot to adapt to.'35mins - Things started to change...38mins - "Prince is still with me, and I think of him every day. I loved that guy..." How Can U Just Leave Me Standing? In Search of Prince... is produced and arranged by Sam J. Bleazard - but couldn't exist without the fabulous contribution from all of our guests!The show also features significant original music compositions from Gavin Calder.LINKSPlease follow me on Instagram and Facebook if you'd like to interact with the show on social media.Email me at: [email protected] if you have any ideas for future episodes, or if you'd like to share any feedback on the show. #prince4ever #love4oneanother
    41:12
  • Ahead of the publication of his Prince biography, in part 2 of this exclusive interview, former editor of Smash Hits and Q magazine John McKie talks to Sam about the mythology of the artist, his recordings, his concerts, and ultimately his legacy.
    INTRO2mins - Prince's working methods, a remarkable ability to complete songs...but also dip into his vault of recordings4mins - Was Sign O The Times the last time that Prince didn't second guess himself artistically?6mins - Prince's talent for mentoring musicians and artists across the board vs Madonna and MJ working with established producers and stars.7mins30s - The mythology of The Crystal Ball project - did the world lost a masterpiece?9mins - Q: What would you change about the album Sign 'O' The Times?10mins - Unreleased tracks creating a huge amount of mystique...12mins - Quirky stories about Prince - some made the book, some didn't...13mins - Appreciation of the album as a format - Beyoncé & Taylor Swift.14mins - Not just mystery and myth - the most self actualised popstar of all time, and the ultimate editor.16mins30s - Michael Jackson's trucks readying themselves to roll into Paisley Park? Prince planning ballet lessons?18mins - Are there parallels between 1999 and Sign O The Times as Prince solo projects?21mins - Creative mountain tops...and a food fight between The Time and The Revolution.22mins30s - First concert at Birmingham NEC on the Nude Tour 1990, and going to MPLS and Paisley Park for a birthday present.23mins30s - Memories of great shows - 'treat him like a new artist...when you see him'.26mins - Who does John want to reach - ambitions for his book?29mins30s - Did Prince exist in a unique moment of time and circumstance? And staying rooted in Minneapolis.31mins30s - The importance of Oakland, California on Prince's sound.33mins - What is the legacy of Sign O The Times, album and concert film?34mins30s - Beverley Knight's favourite track...and SOTT being a singers record How Can U Just Leave Me Standing? In Search of Prince... is produced and arranged by Sam J. Bleazard - but couldn't exist without the fabulous contribution from all of our guests!The show also features significant original music compositions from Gavin Calder.LINKSPlease follow me on Instagram and Facebook if you'd like to interact with the show on social media.Email me at: [email protected] if you have any ideas for future episodes, or if you'd like to share any feedback on the show. #prince4ever #love4oneanother
    35:25
  • Former editor of Smash Hits and Q magazine John McKie conducted over 200 interviews to create a biography of Prince. He talks to Sam Bleazard about his extensive new book, but also the recent IMAX release of Prince's most famous concert movie.
    INTRO2mins - Just back from seeing the concert movie from 1987 in London, lovingly restored on IMAX screens3mins - "For me Sign O The Times is the high watermark..."5mins - Living out a dream at Smash Hits & Q Magazine, as editor...after starting out in music writing and journalism.7mins - How the book came to be written...John reflects on Prince saying goodbye to a successful band, relationships changing around him, and a triple album is scheduled.  9mins - "If I was Director General of the BBC I would have Sign O The Times on every Christmas!" And being jealous of people seeing the Sign O The Times concert movie for the first time.11mins30mins - Wanting to make a much broader book about Prince's career "I don't really know the guy that made this record..."15mins - Prince's competitiveness but also his love of sports, and turning the hurt of childhood into something positive, life fulfilling and an inspiration to millions.17mins - 'Sunset Sounds [recording studio] is like its own character in the book...', the cream of 1980s pop and rock play basketball with each other in the courtyard.20mins - Prince, before and after 1987...22mins - "Do you have a different feeling about Prince now? Having written the book..." And banning the word 'genius'.24mins - Viewing Prince with a critical eye...'are you a fan or are you a journalist?'26mins - Sam goes on a quest to find Prince...29mins - The artist not being self-critical... 'well, good for Prince...'30mins30s - Not playing the entertainment industry game. 'When everyone else zigged, he zagged...'Tune in for part 2 when we discuss John's favourite Prince stories in the book, the Crystal Ball project, Minneapolis, and the legacy of Sign O The Times, the album and movie... How Can U Just Leave Me Standing? In Search of Prince... is produced and arranged by Sam J. Bleazard - but couldn't exist without the fabulous contribution from all of our guests!The show also features significant original music compositions from Gavin Calder.LINKSPlease follow me on Instagram and Facebook if you'd like to interact with the show on social media.Email me at: [email protected] if you have any ideas for future episodes, or if you'd like to share any feedback on the show. #prince4ever #love4oneanother
    32:11
  • In part 3 Sophie talks to Sam about Prince's French influences, Anna Fantastic coming to stay and in the 1990s receiving a very special invite, to a very special day.
    Intro2mins - French influences in '85/86 and Prince's love of Nice and Paris5mins - How much warning would you get before Prince arrived in Paris?6mins30s - Anna Fantastic comes to stay...9mins - Gathering photos of the Prince universe along the way...11mins - Why the relationship came to an end, Prince moves to Spain and Sophie has a child.13mins - Seeing Prince in concert in the late 90s, the last time Sophie talked to Prince.15mins - A special invite to a very special day...17mins30 - Sophie remembers where she was in her life when Prince passed away...20mins - Prince: ICON book23mins - A cat called Diva25mins - Nice to be back in London, meeting Paddy and Steve at the Iconic Images Gallery.27mins - Sophie's favourite Prince songs... How Can U Just Leave Me Standing? In Search of Prince... is produced and arranged by Sam J. Bleazard - but couldn't exist without the fabulous contribution from all of our guests!The show also features significant original music compositions from Gavin Calder.LINKSPlease follow me on Instagram and Facebook if you'd like to interact with the show on social media.Email me at: [email protected] if you have any ideas for future episodes, or if you'd like to share any feedback on the show. #prince4ever #love4oneanother
    30:25

About How can U just leave me standing? ...in search of Prince Rogers Nelson.

Prince Rogers Nelson was a cultural icon, ground-breaking artist and one of the most influential, prolific and revered musicians of his generation, inspiring diverse groups of people around the world. This show talks to people who have memories of the Purple one, and will include associates, bandmates and fans alike. Don't be 'alone in a world that's so cold' - join us! May U Live 2 C the Dawn...
ArtsMusicMusic HistoryMusic InterviewsPerforming Arts

