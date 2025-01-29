How Can It Be? Podcast

Powered by RND
How Can It Be?

glorifying God in the everyday good... and the bad... and the in-between.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • “Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust“ - Season 3 - Episode #14
    Join us on this week's episode of HOW CAN IT BE. We talk about a tricky lawsuit happening right now and what life would be like if we all had a little bit more trust, honesty, compassion, and forgiveness. Life is hard!! But it is a little bit easier with Christ 🫶🏻🫶🏻 Let's make him the center of our lives!!
    32:23
  • Joy Is Jesus - Season 3 - Episode #59
    "Joy Is Jesus" - Season 3 - Episode #13 Yay! Another week another episode! This week we talk about a silly little café that had a dancing promotion. Doesn't that just bring you joy?? We think it brings jesus joy too! Joy is Jesus! Remember that Jesus is putting little joyful things in your life to help you and lift you up! He loves you! 🫶🏻🫶🏻
    19:54
  • “Shake It Off and Step Up“ - Season 3 - Episode #12
    Summary: Hey there!! Welcome back! This week we're talking about how to rise above our adversities and rely on Christ! What a great thing to talk about! When life seems to bury us, we can receive wings to fly above. Trust in the lord. He trusts you 🫶🏻🫶🏻
    24:05
  • Old Things Can be Made New - Season 3 - Episode #11
    Howdy!! Join us in this week's episode as we talk about new purposes and opportunities that we are given thanks to an AWESOME GOD who loves us and has so much planned for us! 🫶🏻🫶🏻
    20:08
  • “Washing Sinners Feet” - Season 3 - Episode #10
    Although the world was seeking a leader, Jesus Christ came to serve. He came to be a King and washed sinners feet.  We love you! He loves you more!🫶🏻🫶🏻
    21:13

About How Can It Be?

glorifying God in the everyday good... and the bad... and the in-between.
