In this episode, we are wrapping up season one of the House Rules podcast. Listen in to hear what the plans are for the future. Essentialism by Greg McKeownEmily P. Freeman the Soul Minimalist10x is Easier Than 2x by Dan Sullivan and Dr. Benjamin HardyPodcast Interviews with Myquillyn
5:10
29: Three Simple Ways to Hush the House for Summer
Have you ever gone to a great vacation home and it felt so relaxing and inviting? Well, there's a reason why. By the end of today's episode you'll have three ideas of how to create your own summer home from the home you already have.
14:30
28: Wait, Wait! Don't Paint Yet!
Whether you're baking a cake or decorating a room, order is everything. By the end of this episode, you'll understand why order matters so much – especially when it comes to choosing paint colors.
19:25
27: The House Rule Husbands Hate
When it comes to decorating, most people are trying to solve the wrong problems. In today's episode, you'll learn one simple trade off you can make right now that will actually impact how your home looks and functions, even your husband will appreciate it.
12:18
26: House Rules: Your Questions Answered
If you're listening to this episode as it drops – that means that my newest book, House Rules, just released into the world a few days ago. For this special episode, I'm inviting you to click the link below to listen in on a few fun conversations I've had on other podcasts answering all the questions you might be wondering about home, hosting, decorating, perfection, and the House Rules.See the list of interviewsOrder your own copy of House Rules Find Myquillyn on Instagram , Pinterest , Facebook and at thenester.com
About House Rules with Myquillyn Smith, The Nester
No one's born knowing how to style a coffee table, choose a sofa they won't hate tomorrow or pick the perfect rug. Decorating is a skill you can learn, even from a podcast. House Rules is all about timeless decorating truths that apply to your unique home, style and budget. Learn the rules then break them beautifully.Hosted by New York Times bestselling author, self-proclaimed Imperfectionst and Cozy Minimalist, Myquillyn Smith, The Nester.