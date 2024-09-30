Kristen Ender and Jennifer Kesse were instant friends when they met as freshmen at the University of Central Florida. Kristen speaks about life without Jennifer, whom she listed in memoriam as “Maid of Honor” at her wedding. FNI Season 1 - The Derby City Betrayal Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In an unprecedented move for a missing person case, Drew and Joyce Kesse sue the Orlando Police Department for all the records in their daughter’s investigation. The files are rich in information, detailing a cast of people interviewed by police in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance. FNI Season 1 - The Derby City Betrayal Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

From false confessions to a possible sighting of Jennifer in Mexico, the Kesse family speaks about the dead-end leads over the years. Despite their nightmare, Drew and Joyce Kesse take some comfort in Jennifer’s legacy: a new law in her honor with far-reaching consequences for missing young adults. FNI Season 1 - The Derby City Betrayal Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About House of Broken Dreams: The Jennifer Kesse Story

***Fox News Investigates explores a new true crime story each season*** She had everything going for her: A good job, close friends, a loving family, a boyfriend and a brand new condo. Her family describes her as a strong, fun-loving, career-minded, and responsible young woman. So why did Jennifer Kesse seemingly vanish without a trace? On the morning of Tuesday, January 24, 2006, Jennifer Kesse failed to show up for work at Central Florida Investments, where she was a finance manager. Jennifer was known for her reliability, but on that winter morning 14 years ago, nobody heard from Jen. And that meant something was terribly wrong. In this podcast, hosted by crime reporter Cristina Corbin, she travels to Florida to uncover new leads, conduct exclusive interviews, and examine evidence in recently unsealed police records. Years later, the Jennifer Kesse case is anything but cold. In fact, the investigation, by some accounts, is only just beginning.