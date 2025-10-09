Powered by RND
  AK-47: The Peoples' Weapon
    Sources: AK-47: The Story of the People's Gun, Hodges AK-47, Kahner ANALYZING THE EVOLUTION AND IMPACT OF KALASHNIKOV RIFLES: A COMPREHENSIVE STUDY ON DESIGN, TECHNOLOGY, AND GLOBAL INFLUENCE, Singh et al The AK-47: the world's favourite killing machine, Amnesty Int'l
    52:10
  The Only War You Will Not Win
    Sources: Murray Stein - Jung's Map of the Soul Jolande Szekacs Jacobi - The Way of Individuation Bud Harris - Becoming Whole Robert A. Johnson - Owning Your Own Shadow Connie Zweig, Jeremiah Abrams - Meeting the Shadow
    37:49
  How Phones Ruined Everything
    Go to https://ground.news/horses to to break out of echo chambers, understand different perspectives, and combat polarization with Ground News. Save 40% on their unlimited access Vantage plan with my link. Find the full, uncensored version of this essay and more at: https://horses.land/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    35:48
  How to Break a Man
    sources: Defense of the Absolute Prohibition of Torture, Mayerfeld Why Torture Doesn't Work, O'Mara Torturing the Mind, O'Mara Torture and Democracy, Rejali Torture Memos, Cole Representing Torture, Schlag American Torture: From the Cold War to Abu Ghraib and Beyond, Otterman
    1:15:46
  The Death of an Innocent
    sources: Into the Wild, by John Krakauer The Journal of Chris McCandless The Wild Truth, by Carine McCandless
About Horses

HORSES is a series of artfully crafted visual & audio essays by Michael Sorensen. Episodes cover a fascinating range of topics rooted in History, Philosophy, and Culture. Captivating and distinctively paced, HORSES offers an oasis of thoughtful storytelling in a chaotic media landscape.
