Sources:
AK-47: The Story of the People's Gun, Hodges
AK-47, Kahner
ANALYZING THE EVOLUTION AND IMPACT OF KALASHNIKOV RIFLES: A COMPREHENSIVE STUDY ON DESIGN, TECHNOLOGY, AND GLOBAL INFLUENCE, Singh et al
The AK-47: the world's favourite killing machine, Amnesty Int'l
The Only War You Will Not Win
Sources:
Murray Stein - Jung's Map of the Soul
Jolande Szekacs Jacobi - The Way of Individuation
Bud Harris - Becoming Whole
Robert A. Johnson - Owning Your Own Shadow
Connie Zweig, Jeremiah Abrams - Meeting the Shadow
How Phones Ruined Everything
How to Break a Man
sources:
Defense of the Absolute Prohibition of Torture, Mayerfeld
Why Torture Doesn't Work, O'Mara
Torturing the Mind, O'Mara
Torture and Democracy, Rejali
Torture Memos, Cole
Representing Torture, Schlag
American Torture: From the Cold War to Abu Ghraib and Beyond, Otterman
The Death of an Innocent
sources:
Into the Wild, by John Krakauer
The Journal of Chris McCandless
The Wild Truth, by Carine McCandless
HORSES is a series of artfully crafted visual & audio essays by Michael Sorensen. Episodes cover a fascinating range of topics rooted in History, Philosophy, and Culture. Captivating and distinctively paced, HORSES offers an oasis of thoughtful storytelling in a chaotic media landscape.
