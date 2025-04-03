Introducing Our New Councilmembers: A Conversation with Vance Smith-Ward 1

We're continuing our Here in Hoptown podcast series featuring conversations with our newly elected city council members. In this episode, we sit down with Vance Smith, the representative for Ward 1, to discuss his vision for both his ward and the broader Hopkinsville community. Councilmember Smith shares his priorities, insights, and hopes for the future, touching on key issues that matter to Ward 1 residents. From community development and public safety to economic growth and neighborhood engagement, he provides a candid look at what drives his leadership and how he plans to serve. Tune in to learn more about Vance Smith's goals, his perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing Hopkinsville, and how he hopes to make a lasting impact.