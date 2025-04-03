A Successful Transplant - Interview with Councilwoman Draude
In our latest Here in Hoptown episode, we continue our series introducing Hopkinsville's newest city council members! This time, we're talking with Elizabeth Draude of Ward 12—originally from Texas, but now a proud and self-proclaimed “successful transplant” to Hopkinsville.
Elizabeth shares what led her to run for office, her goals for Ward 12, and what she hopes to bring to the table as a city council member. From community engagement to future development, she's ready to serve and make a difference.
Get to know your local leaders—tune in now!
--------
12:11
Women Who Mean Business: Thriving in Hopkinsville
In this special Women's History Month episode of Here in Hoptown, DeeAnna Sova from the Small Business Commission sits down with three remarkable women who are shaping Hopkinsville's business landscape. We get an inside look at a beloved local eatery, a trendy boutique, and a stunning formal dress shop—all owned and operated by women.
Listen in as these entrepreneurs share their journeys, the challenges they've overcome, and the successes they've achieved. Whether you're a small business owner, an aspiring entrepreneur, or someone who loves supporting local, this episode is full of insight and inspiration.
Tune in to celebrate the women who mean business in Hopkinsville!
--------
52:18
Cultivating Success: Theresa Nichol on Farming, Business, and Women in Agriculture
In honor of Women's History Month, we're spotlighting local women making an impact in their industries. On this episode of Here in Hoptown, we sit down with Theresa Nichol, a dedicated agricultural entrepreneur and proud owner of a cow farm right here in the county. Theresa shares her journey into farming, the evolution of the agricultural industry, and the challenges and rewards of running a farm. From business insights to hands-on experiences, she gives us a glimpse into the world of modern farming and what it takes to succeed in this vital profession. Don't miss this inspiring conversation about perseverance, passion, and the power of women in agriculture!
--------
24:53
Serving with Purpose: A Conversation with Council Member Brittanie Bogard
In this episode of Here in Hoptown, we continue our series of interviews with Hopkinsville City Council members, sitting down with Ward 9 representative, Brittanie Bogard. A dedicated leader and advocate for her community, Brittanie shares how her personal and professional experiences have shaped her leadership style and equipped her to serve in this role. She discusses the challenges and opportunities facing Hopkinsville, her aspirations for the city's growth, and the impact she hopes to make during her time on the council. Tune in for an inspiring conversation about leadership, service, and the future of Hopkinsville.
--------
13:25
Introducing Our New Councilmembers: A Conversation with Vance Smith-Ward 1
We're continuing our Here in Hoptown podcast series featuring conversations with our newly elected city council members. In this episode, we sit down with Vance Smith, the representative for Ward 1, to discuss his vision for both his ward and the broader Hopkinsville community.
Councilmember Smith shares his priorities, insights, and hopes for the future, touching on key issues that matter to Ward 1 residents. From community development and public safety to economic growth and neighborhood engagement, he provides a candid look at what drives his leadership and how he plans to serve.
Tune in to learn more about Vance Smith's goals, his perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing Hopkinsville, and how he hopes to make a lasting impact.
A lot of things happen in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Here in Hoptown captures it all! Tune in for an eclectic collection of stories and discussions about the people, places, and things that make up this city we call home!