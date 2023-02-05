E16: Homestead Security | John Dyslin, Author of Nehemiah Strong

As homesteaders, we work hard to make our homes a refuge from the storms that rage in the world around us. Learning to protect what we are building and prepare for the future is an essential part of pursuing homestead security. Author John Dyslin gets fired up about teaching people to stand up against and overcome evil in the world. For those who are believers and those who are not, this conversation will encourage you to be strong and courageous as you prepare for whatever may come in the days ahead. In this episode, we cover: How John’s book helps the homesteader prepare for what is to come What it means to get “a knock on the door” and how you can be prepared The importance of assembling a community of like-minded people A word on arming yourself against home invasion Explaining how to use the tangible lists and resources included in the book An exhortation for strong men and women to rise up against the evil all around us Recognizing spiritual warfare around us and preparing to fight with authority in the Holy Spirit The most important area of preparation for the believer to pursue View full show notes and transcript on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube. Thank you to our sponsor! Premier 1 Supplies is your one-stop shop for all things homesteading! Visit Premier1Supplies.com to browse their catalog. ABOUT JOHN John Dyslin has been a student of ‘alternative’ history and world events since 2007, and a lifelong student of Scripture and Christian doctrine. Following careers in finance and as an internet entrepreneur, he turned his attention to today’s emerging issues, including training in counter-human trafficking, pistol and rifle tactics, Ham radios, comms, and scout tactics. John was turned around in his life by Jesus Christ in 2014, and is a blood-bought chief sinner who strives to do his imperfect best to follow Jesus’ plan for his life. John is the author of Nehemiah Strong, a 480-page reference guide equipping believers to stand, occupy, and overcome when the enemy comes in like a flood. RESOURCES MENTIONED Use code HOMESTEAD at JohnDyslin.com for 15% off any purchase Nehemiah Strong by John Dyslin Download John’s free Advent guide! Nightlock Door Security Devices CONNECT John Dyslin | Website Homesteaders of America | Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Pinterest Join us at the Homesteaders of America Conference in October 2023!