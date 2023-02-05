Welcome to the OFFICIAL Homesteaders of America podcast! A podcast all about homesteading, gardening, livestock, natural living, and the celebration of this bea... More
Available Episodes
5 of 17
E16: Homestead Security | John Dyslin, Author of Nehemiah Strong
As homesteaders, we work hard to make our homes a refuge from the storms that rage in the world around us. Learning to protect what we are building and prepare for the future is an essential part of pursuing homestead security. Author John Dyslin gets fired up about teaching people to stand up against and overcome evil in the world. For those who are believers and those who are not, this conversation will encourage you to be strong and courageous as you prepare for whatever may come in the days ahead.
In this episode, we cover:
How John’s book helps the homesteader prepare for what is to come
What it means to get “a knock on the door” and how you can be prepared
The importance of assembling a community of like-minded people
A word on arming yourself against home invasion
Explaining how to use the tangible lists and resources included in the book
An exhortation for strong men and women to rise up against the evil all around us
Recognizing spiritual warfare around us and preparing to fight with authority in the Holy Spirit
The most important area of preparation for the believer to pursue
View full show notes and transcript on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.
Thank you to our sponsor!
Premier 1 Supplies is your one-stop shop for all things homesteading! Visit Premier1Supplies.com to browse their catalog.
ABOUT JOHN
John Dyslin has been a student of ‘alternative’ history and world events since 2007, and a lifelong student of Scripture and Christian doctrine.
Following careers in finance and as an internet entrepreneur, he turned his attention to today’s emerging issues, including training in counter-human trafficking, pistol and rifle tactics, Ham radios, comms, and scout tactics.
John was turned around in his life by Jesus Christ in 2014, and is a blood-bought chief sinner who strives to do his imperfect best to follow Jesus’ plan for his life.
John is the author of Nehemiah Strong, a 480-page reference guide equipping believers to stand, occupy, and overcome when the enemy comes in like a flood.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
Use code HOMESTEAD at JohnDyslin.com for 15% off any purchase
Nehemiah Strong by John Dyslin
Download John’s free Advent guide!
Nightlock Door Security Devices
CONNECT
John Dyslin | Website
Homesteaders of America | Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Pinterest
Join us at the Homesteaders of America Conference in October 2023!
5/2/2023
55:48
E15: Healthcare Freedom | Mike Sharman of Share HealthCare
As homesteaders, we recognize that many of the cultural systems around us are broken. Many of us opt out of mainstream food systems, educational systems, corporate systems, etc. As a long-time religious freedom attorney and founder of a healthcare sharing organization, Mike Sharman is here to talk to us about what it looks like to opt out of the mainstream health insurance system. We’ll chat about how healthcare sharing can support our medical freedom, financial freedom, and religious freedom all at the same time. Join us!
In this episode, we cover:
How Share HealthCare was founded and what sets it apart
Mike’s background of advocating for religious freedom in recent years
What exactly does healthcare sharing cost?
The biblical basis for healthcare sharing
What about the legal aspect of healthcare sharing?
How medical freedom, financial freedom, and religious freedom work together at Share HealthCare
Where to start if you want to advocate for health insurance reform in your area
How healthcare sharing begins to change the culture
View full show notes and transcript on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.
Thank you to our sponsor!
McMurray Hatchery offers a wide selection of poultry breeds and supplies to assist you with raising your flock. Find what you need at McMurrayHatchery.com!
RESOURCES MENTIONED
Check out ShareHealthCare.com or call (844) SHARE-HC for more information
CONNECT
Mike Sharman of Share HealthCare | Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn
Homesteaders of America | Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Pinterest
Join us at the Homesteaders of America Conference in October 2023!
4/18/2023
32:27
E14: Homestead Parenting | RuthAnn Zimmerman
We get a lot of questions about what it looks like to involve your kids in your homestead. As a mother of seven and multigenerational homesteader, RuthAnn does this really well. Join us as we discuss age-appropriate responsibilities for children, having realistic expectations for your season of parenting, the gift of boredom for our children, and more!
In this episode, we cover:
Prioritizing tasks in a busy household
How to implement chores in your family for the first time
Involving children in chores according to their age and ability
How motherhood changes over time as we grow and our children grow
The vital role of mothers as the hub of the family
Why it is important to bring our children along as we work through our daily tasks
A case for letting kids be bored
Heartfelt advice for the new homesteader on social media
Accomplishing your homesteading goals even if you are not a planner
The importance of sharing the homestead vision with your children
Thank you to our sponsor!
Premier 1 Supplies is your one-stop shop for all things homesteading! Visit Premier1Supplies.com to browse their catalog.
View full show notes and transcript on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.
ABOUT RUTHANN
RuthAnn and her family live in northeast Iowa. She and her husband, Elvin, have seven children and one son-in-law. Five of the children still live at home. RuthAnn and her husband have been homesteading on their 21-acre homestead since 2001. They seek to preserve the self-sufficient lifestyle of their Mennonite heritage for the next generation by involving their children in every aspect of the homestead. From raising and harvesting the meat they consume, gardening and preserving to fill the family's larder, processing the dairy from the family milk cow plus the many other skills that develop the character and integrity of a family that desires to bring glory and honor to their Heavenly Father.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
RuthAnn’s Old Fashioned Approach to Childhood Chores eBook
HOA episode with Joel Salatin
Homestead Tsunami by Joel Salatin
CONNECT
RuthAnn Zimmerman | Website | Instagram | YouTube | Email List
Homesteaders of America | Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Pinterest
Join us at the Homesteaders of America Conference in October 2023!
4/4/2023
49:07
E13: Why Homesteading? A Candid Chat About the Homestead Tsunami | Joel Salatin of Polyface Farms
We fondly refer to Joel as the grandfather of the homesteading community. With decades of experience in the farming and homesteading world, he brings incredible insight to this discussion of the current state of homesteading. Joel’s upcoming book, Homestead Tsunami, serves as a source of inspiration and aspiration for those who desire to articulate a solid “why” behind their decision to live a homesteading lifestyle. No matter where you are on the homesteading spectrum, may you find encouragement that this way of life is worth it.
In this episode, we cover:
Why are so many people flocking toward homesteading right now?
Rejecting fear-based motivations and moving forward in faith
A picture of homesteading in Israel
How homesteading is like building an ark
Raising hard working children of integrity in our current culture
The power of disconnecting from manmade things and connecting to God’s creation
Exploring what is behind the urban vs. rural mindset
How to ignite meaningful change in our current climate
View full show notes and transcript on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
About Joel’s upcoming book: Homestead Tsunami
Polyface Micro by Joel Salatin
The Benedict Option by Rod Dreher
Crunchy Cons by Rod Dreher
CONNECT
Joel Salatin of Polyface Farms | Website | Instagram | Facebook
Homesteaders of America | Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Pinterest
Join us at the Homesteaders of America Conference in October 2023!
3/21/2023
50:52
E12: Planning Your 2023 Garden: A Year’s Worth of Food | Ann Accetta-Scott of A Farm Girl in the Making
Ann has been homesteading for nearly a decade now, and she places a particular emphasis on growing as much of her family’s food as possible. In fact, she estimates that they produce around 80% of their own food on their Tennessee homestead.
In our conversation, we discuss what it looks like to plan and grow a year’s worth of food for your family. We talk about adapting to your climate, evaluating your family’s unique needs, optimizing the harvest, and more. Grab your garden planner and pen, and join us for this episode!
In this episode, we cover:
Considerations for gardening in various climates
The surprising benefit of gardening in clay soil
Choosing what to grow based on your climate
Arranging your garden spatially
How to factor crop yield and pantry inventory
Optimizing your harvest through succession planting and preserving
The importance of documenting the details of your garden
Why planning ahead makes all the difference in your garden
Tailoring your garden to your unique family
How less might actually be more in the garden
View full show notes and transcript on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
Acorn Creek Farmstead
A Farm Girl’s Guide to Preserving the Harvest by Ann Accetta-Scott
The Homestead Journal Planner by Homesteaders of America
Clyde's Garden Planner
CONNECT
Ann Accetta-Scott of A Farm Girl in the Making | Website | Instagram | YouTube | Podcast | Facebook | Pinterest
Homesteaders of America | Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Pinterest
Join us at the Homesteaders of America Conference in October 2023!
Welcome to the OFFICIAL Homesteaders of America podcast! A podcast all about homesteading, gardening, livestock, natural living, and the celebration of this beautiful homesteading lifestyle. We talk about current events, inspiration, the Homesteaders of America conference, the homestead life, and more!
Enjoy interviews with some of the nation's top farmers and homesteaders, newbies and experienced homesteaders, and tips and tricks along the way.