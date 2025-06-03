Powered by RND
Holy Girl Walk
Dannah Gresh
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityHealth & WellnessMental Health
  • DAY 11 (Psalm 30:6) • SEASON 3
    Today we’ll meditate on and memorize Psalm 30:6. Do the Holy Girl Walk free by subscribing to this podcast and @dannah_gresh on social, or get the Psalm 30 scripture memory guide here for a deeper experience. 
    5:02
  • DAY 10 (Psalm 30:1-5) • SEASON 3
    Today we’ll meditate on and memorize Psalm 30:1-5. Do the Holy Girl Walk free by subscribing to this podcast and @dannah_gresh on social, or get the Psalm 30 scripture memory guide here for a deeper experience.
    4:54
  • DAY 9 (Psalm 30:5) • SEASON 3
    Today we’ll meditate on and memorize Psalm 30:5 Do the Holy Girl Walk free by subscribing to this podcast and @dannah_gresh on social, or get the Psalm 30 scripture memory guide here for a deeper experience.
    5:19
  • DAY 8 (Psalm 30:1-4) • SEASON 3
    Today we’ll meditate on and memorize Psalm 30:1-4. Do the Holy Girl Walk free by subscribing to this podcast and @dannah_gresh on social, or get the Psalm 30 scripture memory guide here for a deeper experience.
    4:08
  • DAY 7 (Psalm 30:4) • SEASON 3
    Today we’ll meditate on and memorize Psalm 30:4. Do the Holy Girl Walk free by subscribing to this podcast and @dannah_gresh on social, or get the Psalm 30 scripture memory guide here for a deeper experience.
    6:28

About Holy Girl Walk

Let’s take the Holy Girl Walk. We’ll make it easier to meditate on and memorize the Bible. The secret is walking. If you walk with me for the next 28 days, you’ll have a whole chapter of the Bible memorized. In this, the very first season of the Holy Girl Walk, we’re going to calm anxious thoughts with Psalm 91.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityHealth & WellnessMental HealthEducationSelf-Improvement

