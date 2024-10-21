Edward of Warwick: the other prince in the tower

The 1499 execution of Edward of Warwick snuffed out the final embers of the Wars of the Roses. In this Long Read written by Sarah Norton, we introduce the last male heir to the House of York – and explain why he "had to perish" to secure the crown for Henry VII.