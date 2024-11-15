James and the team arrive at the Barton property—a place shrouded in mystery, still haunted by Shane’s memory and the unanswered questions left in his absence.
Tensions rise as Rachael grapples with visitors digging too close, while Hayden's absence looms heavily, leaving James with more questions than answers.
In every corner, secrets lie in plain sight, waiting to be uncovered. Each quiet exchange, each twist in the road, unveils another layer of a story slipping just out of reach.
As tensions peak and secrets tighten, James finds himself searching for Shane—and for the truth buried at the vanishing point. How far would you go to uncover it?
Join us as we dive deep into this chilling chapter of Hide and Seek.
58:00
Episode II: The Call of the Woods
As March 9th dawned, Shane Barton vanished from his family’s farm, leaving behind his phone, wallet, and a growing list of questions. In this episode, Rachel opens up, her voice wavering between hope and dread as she retraces her last conversations with Shane—a husband, father, and racer with a love for the thrill. But as details emerge, subtle hints and curious behaviors begin to paint a more complex picture. Did he simply wander, or was there something calling him deeper into the woods? The search for answers reveals a man at the center of a growing mystery, where even the smallest choices may hold the key.
1:26:08
S4 Eps 1: Ice Cubes
Season 4 of Hide and Seek: The Disappearance of Shane Barton
After nearly two years in Michigan, James Baysinger returns to Washington, driven by an unwavering commitment to uncover the truth behind a chilling new mystery. This season, James and his team dive headfirst into the haunting disappearance of Shane Barton, who vanished without a trace from Rochester, WA, on March 9, 2023. As his family grapples with the unknown and a community holds its breath, James reveals the intimate details of Shane’s life, the family he left behind, and the unsettling final hours before he disappeared.
Episode by episode, James peels back the layers of Shane’s world, revealing a web of dark secrets, buried tensions, and unexplained events. With each twist and turn, the team inches closer to answers that may change everything. Get ready to journey into the unknown—because sometimes, the darkest truths are hidden in plain sight, waiting to be uncovered.
But what really happened to Shane Barton on that fateful day? Did someone close to him hold the key to his disappearance, or was he hiding secrets of his own? And in a town that’s seen its share of mysteries, how deep does this story go?
1:11:08
Season 4: The Disappearance of Shane Barton
On March 9, 2023, Shane Barton vanished from his home in Rochester, Washington. No phone. No wallet. No trace. Just... gone.
This season on Hide and Seek, we unravel the mystery of Shane's disappearance. We explore the moments leading up to that fateful day—was his vanishing an act of free will, a tragic accident, or the result of something far more sinister? The haunting questions leave us wondering: Did Shane walk away from his life, or does a far darker truth lie hidden beneath the surface?
James is back in Thurston County, a place that has become all too familiar over the past year. This isn’t just a routine trip —it's a return to where it all started, the ground zero of Shane Barton’s disappearance.
2:00
Behind the Mic: Uncovering "Dog With a Bone" with Melissa Sandberg
In this special bonus episode, we sit down with Melissa Sandberg, creator of Dog With a Bone, an investigative true crime podcast under Sasquatch Productions. Melissa delves into the tragic case of John “Bernie” Burnside, a 32-year-old man with cerebral palsy whose death in 1993 was initially ruled a suicide before being reclassified as a homicide. Join us as we explore Melissa's journey into podcasting, her passion for justice, and how she teamed up with Sasquatch Productions to bring Bernie's story to life.
Dog With A Bone, 9.12.24
