Eps III: The Vanishing Point

James and the team arrive at the Barton property—a place shrouded in mystery, still haunted by Shane’s memory and the unanswered questions left in his absence. Tensions rise as Rachael grapples with visitors digging too close, while Hayden's absence looms heavily, leaving James with more questions than answers. In every corner, secrets lie in plain sight, waiting to be uncovered. Each quiet exchange, each twist in the road, unveils another layer of a story slipping just out of reach. As tensions peak and secrets tighten, James finds himself searching for Shane—and for the truth buried at the vanishing point. How far would you go to uncover it? Join us as we dive deep into this chilling chapter of Hide and Seek. Connect with us on social media: 📸 Instagram: @HideAndSeekPodcast or @JamesBaysingerPodcast 📘 Facebook: Hide and Seek Podcast or James Baysinger Podcast 💬 Join the discussion! Search The Official Hide and Seek Podcast™ Discussion Group on Facebook and connect with fellow listeners as we dissect the case. 🔗 ⁠Become a Patron Support Our Investigations Your support is crucial in helping us continue to uncover the truth behind these compelling cases. By joining our Patreon community, you gain access to exclusive content, ad-free episodes, and more. Every contribution aids in our investigative efforts and brings us closer to the answers we seek. Thank you for being part of our journey! --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/james-baysinger/support