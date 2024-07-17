Session 7: Day 7 (1 John 4)

In today’s episode, Tara-Leigh reads 1 John 4 and shares a quick devotional overview of the text. For the best possible experience, you’ll want to pair this audio clip with the He’s Where the Joy Is Bible study. The He’s Where the Joy Is podcast is focused on the three persons of the Trinity: Father, Son, and Spirit. If you’ve ever been stumped by the doctrine of the Trinity or wanted to know God better, this podcast is for you. In each episode, Tara-Leigh Cobble reads one chapter of Scripture that focuses on understanding God in His three-in-one-ness, then shares a quick devotional overview of the text. About Tara-Leigh Cobble: Tara-Leigh Cobble’s zeal for biblical literacy led her to create D-Group (Discipleship Group), which has grown into an international network of three hundred-plus Bible studies that meet every week in homes, churches, and online. She also writes and hosts a daily radio show called The God Shot, as well as a daily podcast called The Bible Recap which unpacks the richness of Scripture alongside the chronological one-year reading plan. In just over two years, the podcast garnered seventy million downloads and reached number three on the Apple Podcast top overall charts. More than twenty thousand churches around the world have joined their reading plan to know and love God better. Her book, The Bible Recap, a 365-day guide to reading through the Bible, aims to help people not only read and understand Scripture but love it too! Contributors: The He’s Where the Joy Is podcast is a production of Lifeway Christian Resources. Written by Tara-Leigh Cobble Edited by Mike Wakefield Engineered by Allison Congden The post Session 7: Day 7 (1 John 4) appeared first on He's Where the Joy Is Podcast.