21. 《神曲》典雅爱情之殇: Circle of the Lustful & Dante's Contrapasso

(William Blake, Whirlwind of the Lustful, Canto V, Inferno)为何同读一本书会激发爱与罪？但丁笔下的保罗与弗朗切斯卡共读的是哪本书？爱情与淫欲的分界在哪里？地狱之淫欲圈中精妙的对位刑（contrapasso）逻辑如何运作？本期节目中，我们将从近期正在国内巡演的意大利音乐剧《神曲》（La Divina Comedia）出发，基于意大利语原文，细读这对悲剧情侣的命运。我们还将讨论但丁对自己作为"温柔新体"（dolce stil novo）爱情诗人的早期生涯的反思，但丁如何借弗朗切丝卡之手谈论"爱"（amor），以及中世纪文学/现实中典雅爱情（courtly love）体系的内部矛盾和外在危机。LaCarte de l'Enfer, Sandro Botticelli, 1480-90Paolo & Francesco, Yates Thompon Manuscript 36The Arturian romance manuscript Paolo and Francesca were possibly reading, Plutei 89, inf 61. Fol. 65R © Biblioteca Medicea-Laurenziana.-----主播：包慧怡、桑阳制作人：张泽熙-----本期节目诗歌文本和术语卡片Contrappasso is the coreprinciple by which souls are punished in Dante's Inferno. It meansthat each sinner suffers a punishment that either mirrorsor inverts the sin they committed in life. The word itselfcomes from Latin: contra ("against") and patior("to suffer") so to suffer in return (but not always in a plain and obvious symmetrical way).(Bertran de Born, demonstrating the principle of contrapasso, by Gustave Dore)(Francesca & Paolo, by DanteGabreil Rossetti)Benedetto (masculine) or Benedetta (feminine)In Italian, Benedetto (masculine) or Benedetta (feminine) means "blessed" and is both a given name and a common surname, derived from the Latin name Benedictus. As a word, it can also mean "blessed," "holy," or even "dear" or "damn" depending on the context; Maledetto: This is the most direct antonym, meaning "cursed," "damned," or "accursed." For example, "terra benedetta" (blessed land) vs. "terra maledetta" (cursed land).Galehaut (or Galaha[l/u]t, Galeho[l/u]t, Gallehau[l]t, Galhault, Galeotto, et al.)A half-giant knight and sovereign prince in the Arthurian legend. He is most prominent within the Lancelot-Grail prose cycle where he is a noble enemy turned an ally of King Arthur as well as an inseparable friend (and possible lover, according to some interpretations) of Arthur's champion Lancelot. He should not be mistaken with Lancelot's son, Galahad (which is also Lancelot's own birth name), and some other similarly named characters.Lancelot, 'Gallehault', and Guinevere: "How the first acquaintance was made with Galhault by the Lady of Logres." Lancelot en prose, c. 14Gallehault presiding over the first kiss between Lancelot & Guinivere, Prose Lancelot. MS 805. © Pierpont Morgan Library.神曲诗体（意大利文直译）黄文婕中译本Kissing in Sir Gawain and the Green KnightReference book on medieval gestures:Omnia vincit amor: Love conquers all