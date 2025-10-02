Powered by RND
Here Be Dragons｜此处有龙
Here Be Dragons｜此处有龙

包慧怡，桑阳，张泽熙
FictionHistory
Here Be Dragons｜此处有龙
  • 【线下】吟游诗人的诗酒之秋：《此处有龙》一周年听友见面会
    中秋月圆之后，一条“龙”悄然苏醒——英文播客《此处有龙》（Here Be Dragons）开播一周年之际，我们终于要从声音的海洋游向现实，与你相见于大学路V聚场！你是否也曾被那句拉丁文“Hic Sunt Dracones”触动？中世纪地图上标注的“此处有龙”，本是警示未知的危险之地，却成了我们探索语言的巴别塔、穿越时空的航海图。这一年，主播包慧怡与桑阳老师——两位分别来自中国和意大利的“学院野兽派”学者，以英语为舟，汉语为桨，偶尔划入法语、意大利语、拉丁语、古希腊语的神秘海域，航行在但丁到莎士比亚、荷马史诗到冰岛萨迦的港湾，建造了一条诗歌与音乐、文学与思想、历史与神话交响共鸣的醉舟。这一次，我们不再只是你耳机里的密友。两位主播将首次以“中世纪吟游诗人”的身份，带来一场融合诗歌、音乐、对谈与美酒的秋日盛会。10月11日晚，V聚场将化身“龙之海域”，邀请听友们以诗为舟、以酒为媒，共赴一场多重感官的航行。 分享人：包慧怡，诗人，作家，复旦大学英文系教授，都柏林大学中世纪文学博士。代表作有《中世纪星空下》《缮写室》《镜迷宫：莎士比亚十四行诗的世界》《我坐在火山的最边缘》等，出版译著近20种。桑阳（Luca di Campobianco），意大利学者，博洛尼亚大学与哥伦比亚大学博士，WLSA上海学校GIP系主任。代表作为《古风时期斯巴达社会的永生表述》。张泽熙，复旦大学英文系本科生，此处有龙制作人，加州大学伯克利分校比较文学系交换中。（远程祝福彩蛋！）本次活动，你将解锁六大惊喜“未知之地”： 🌊 包慧怡与桑阳老师首度线下对谈，揭秘播客背后的故事与灵光； 🎸 两位老师现场演绎中世纪与现代民谣吉他弹唱； 🎭 四大主题诗章——赞颂之爱（Act 1）、致命之爱（Act 2）、元素之爱（Act 3）、挽歌之爱（Act 4）；五大语种（中、英、法、意大利、古希腊）文本解读，复调式探讨“爱”的多元本质。 🐉「龙友登陆」环节：与两位主播问答互动，与志同道合的听友相聚V聚场。制作人张泽熙远程送上神秘彩蛋。 🗺️「龙鳞地图漫游计划」：在留言簿上写下/画下你渴望前去的“未知之地”，或对《此处有龙》的期许和祝愿，拼贴成一幅属于今夜和未来的藏龙地图。 📖 包慧怡老师新书《中世纪星空下》会后签售，现场加盖“此处有龙”特制藏书章。🍷特别荣幸携手轩尼诗Hennessy ，活动前半小时及中场间歇设有轩尼诗特调，于美酒诗意中步入“龙之海域”。这是一场为冒险者准备的聚会。我们愿以词语破界，以酒神精神吟唱，坚持用迷路的权利和慢下来的勇气，向外探索，向内深潜。一周年，不只是纪念，更是新一轮航行的开始。欢迎新老水手登船，共赴这场诗、酒、歌与龙并存的秋夜盛宴
    2:34
  21. 《神曲》典雅爱情之殇: Circle of the Lustful & Dante's Contrapasso
    (William Blake, Whirlwind of the Lustful, Canto V, Inferno)为何同读一本书会激发爱与罪？但丁笔下的保罗与弗朗切斯卡共读的是哪本书？爱情与淫欲的分界在哪里？地狱之淫欲圈中精妙的对位刑（contrapasso）逻辑如何运作？本期节目中，我们将从近期正在国内巡演的意大利音乐剧《神曲》（La Divina Comedia）出发，基于意大利语原文，细读这对悲剧情侣的命运。我们还将讨论但丁对自己作为“温柔新体”（dolce stil novo）爱情诗人的早期生涯的反思，但丁如何借弗朗切丝卡之手谈论“爱”（amor），以及中世纪文学/现实中典雅爱情（courtly love）体系的内部矛盾和外在危机。十月中旬，吟游诗人的诗酒之秋：《此处有龙》一周年听友见面会将在上海举办。欢迎大家在本期节目下踊跃留言，我们将优先邀请优质/多次留言的听友，与我们共赴一场诗歌、音乐、对谈与美酒的秋日盛会。敬请关注！LaCarte de l'Enfer, Sandro Botticelli, 1480-90Paolo & Francesco, Yates Thompon Manuscript 36The Arturian romance manuscript Paolo and Francesca were possibly reading, Plutei 89, inf 61. Fol. 65R © Biblioteca Medicea-Laurenziana.-----主播：包慧怡、桑阳制作人：张泽熙-----本期节目诗歌文本和术语卡片Contrappasso is the coreprinciple by which souls are punished in Dante’s Inferno. It meansthat each sinner suffers a punishment that either mirrorsor inverts the sin they committed in life. The word itselfcomes from Latin: contra (“against”) and patior(“to suffer”) so to suffer in return (but not always in a plain and obvious symmetrical way).(Bertran de Born, demonstrating the principle of contrapasso, by Gustave Dore)(Francesca & Paolo, by DanteGabreil Rossetti)Benedetto (masculine) or Benedetta (feminine)In Italian, Benedetto (masculine) or Benedetta (feminine) means "blessed" and is both a given name and a common surname, derived from the Latin name Benedictus. As a word, it can also mean "blessed," "holy," or even "dear" or "damn" depending on the context; Maledetto: This is the most direct antonym, meaning "cursed," "damned," or "accursed." For example, "terra benedetta" (blessed land) vs. "terra maledetta" (cursed land).Galehaut (or Galaha[l/u]t, Galeho[l/u]t, Gallehau[l]t, Galhault, Galeotto, et al.)A half-giant knight and sovereign prince in the Arthurian legend. He is most prominent within the Lancelot-Grail prose cycle where he is a noble enemy turned an ally of King Arthur as well as an inseparable friend (and possible lover, according to some interpretations) of Arthur's champion Lancelot. He should not be mistaken with Lancelot's son, Galahad (which is also Lancelot's own birth name), and some other similarly named characters.Lancelot, 'Gallehault', and Guinevere: "How the first acquaintance was made with Galhault by the Lady of Logres." Lancelot en prose, c. 14Gallehault presiding over the first kiss between Lancelot & Guinivere, Prose Lancelot. MS 805. © Pierpont Morgan Library.神曲诗体（意大利文直译）黄文婕中译本Kissing in Sir Gawain and the Green KnightReference book on medieval gestures:Omnia vincit amor: Love conquers all包老师上月出版的新书《中世纪星空下》也有《神曲》相关子章节，欢迎参考：
    1:07:35
  20. 万物有初: Frost Giants and the Creation of the World
    为何创世总是始于新神对旧神的屠杀？那个穿梭于各大创世神话系统中的原型巨人，为何永远不得不成为新世界的祭品？霜巨人/始祖巨人尤弥尔的身体分别化为了世界的哪些部分？《进击的巨人》在多大程度上借鉴了北欧神话的叙事？本集中，我们将正式进入冰岛神话的创世叙事， 进入尼弗海姆（Nifheim）和穆斯贝海姆（Muspellheim）中间的金浓加深渊（Ginnungagap），一起来细读《诗体埃达》（Poetic Edda）中《格里姆之歌》（Grimsmal），以及《散文埃达》（Prose Edda）第一章《欺骗格鲁菲》（Gylfaginning 中霜巨人和始祖母牛Audhumla的故事。-----主播：包慧怡、桑阳制作人：张泽熙----- 创世前的巨大虚空Ginnungagap: “九世界”示意图： 本集节目诗歌卡片： Ymir的千百幅面孔： 《进击的巨人》再创作版（God is a girl, 心疼始祖两千年）： 脑花，猪脑，脑雾——四川或博洛尼亚的美食？Tortellini Axis Mundi in Norse mythology: The Greek etymology of Apocalypse: Jörmungandr: 耶梦加德是火与诡计之神洛基与女妖安尔伯达（Angerboda）所生的三名儿女中的次子，哥哥是魔狼芬里尔，妹妹是死神海尔（Hel）。奥丁把它扔进环绕着世界的无底深海之中。巨蛇蜷缩身体，把整个中土（Midgard）围堵了，因而被称为“世界蛇”、“中土巨蟒（Midgard Serpent）”，“围绕中庭的巨蛇（Midgardsormr，Midgard-Worm）”。Jörmungandr in the sea during Ragnarök, by Louis Morin in 1898.18世纪冰岛手抄本中托尔钓世界蛇的插图
    43:47
  19. 尼雅尔萨迦① | Njáls Saga: a modern retelling①
    在冰岛萨迦中，《尼雅尔萨迦》独树一帜。这部约写于1280年中世纪冰岛文学黄金时代的作品，是“家族萨迦”（Íslendingasögur）中最长且最具深度的篇章，记录了冰岛早期定居者的生活与世仇。故事横跨约960至1020年的动荡时期，始于婚姻与诉讼，终于烈火、复仇与缓慢的赔偿。被法律与荣誉准则撕裂的男女，在一个正义由个人主宰、善恶界限模糊的社会中挣扎。道德框架崩塌时，高尚居然如何成为了毁灭的导火索? 它不仅是复仇故事，更关乎社会公义体系。它也关乎一系列强大、睿智、敢爱敢恨的女性，让我们看到冰岛在女性权益领域多年稳居世界第一（并诞生了世上第一位民选女总统，是欧洲最早实现男女同工同酬的国家之一），有其古老的渊源。这个夏天，桑老师在意大利热情的地中海沿岸，以生动的现代英语改写、重述被称为“冰岛国宝”的《尼雅尔萨迦》开篇故事：《赫鲁特与古恩希尔德——权力、魔法与沉默的博弈》。我们将以诵读（单人、双人）的方式在接下来几周里不定期推出。本集改编自萨迦早期章节：以挪威宫廷中无名侍者的视角，我们将见证冰岛勇士赫鲁特·赫约尔夫松（Hrút Herjólfsson）造访挪威古恩希尔德（Gunnhild "Mother of Kings"）王太后宫廷的旅程。让我们一起登上此处有龙的探险号甲板，驶向寒冰之地，驶向历史、故事和人心的海域。-----Written and read by: Luca di Campobiaco故事/朗读：桑阳制作人：张泽熙----- A page from Njáls Saga in the Möðruvallabók (AM 132 folio 13r) circa 1350 Bergþórshvoll farm (Njal's home and death place) in early 20th century.[ Composed by Luca di Campobianco, all rights reserved. 撰文：桑阳 （版权所有）] 桑老師精心準備小卡片：
About Here Be Dragons｜此处有龙

一档多语种人文与文化类播客。试图在巴别塔一再被推倒的年代，重建与世界和星辰的连接。 【主播简介】 包慧怡，作家，译者，都柏林大学中世纪文学博士，复旦大学英文系教授。代表作有《缮写室》《我坐在火山的最边缘》《塑造神圣：“珍珠”诗人与英国中世纪感官文化》（英文）《镜迷宫：莎士比亚十四行诗的世界》《青年翻译家的肖像》等，出版译著16种。 桑阳（Luca Sansone di Campobianco），哥伦比亚大学与博洛尼亚大学古代史与人类学博士（联合培养），前上海师范大学世界史系副教授，现任教于WLSA上海学校。代表作为《古风时期斯巴达社会的永生表述》（意大利文）。 欢迎在以下平台关注我们，全平台同步更新～ (亦见小宇宙播客名片，可直接跳转相关链接) *Apple Podcast，Spotify，网易云：Here Be Dragons｜此处有龙 *喜马拉雅：此处有龙 *QQ音乐专辑：Here_Be_Dragons_此处有龙 制作人@张泽熙Jersey
FictionHistoryLeisureSociety & CultureTV & Film

