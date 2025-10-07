HeidiWorld: The Heidi Fleiss Story

Chapter 10: The Desert And Beyond: Heidi Moves To Pahrump, Nevada To Start A Stud Farm And Starts A Bird Sanctuary Instead
Chapter 10: The Desert And Beyond: Heidi Moves To Pahrump, Nevada To Start A Stud Farm And Starts A Bird Sanctuary Instead After prison, Heidi Fleiss tries to hustle up some new work by starting a Stud Farm in Nevada and ends up on Celebrity Rehab instead. She also discovers a new passion: taking care of tropical birds. Dr. Paul Fleiss is embroiled in a new scandal unrelated to his daughter. Charlie Sheen becomes a sitcom star but encounters further complications. Heidi gets caught up in a cryptocurrency scam. And what happened to everyone in Heidiworld.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Chapter 9: Reality Television: How Heidi Invented Reality Star Fame And Her Cousin Mike Fleiss Invented The Bachelor (late 90s/early 2000s)
Chapter 9: Reality Television: How Heidi Invented Reality Star Fame And Her Cousin Mike Fleiss Invented The Bachelor (late 90s/early 2000s) Heidi Fleiss gets sentenced and goes to jail, doing 37 months in Dublin, California. Meanwhile, her second cousin Mike Fleiss climbs the ranks of early 2000s reality television and invents huge hit The Bachelor. And Don Simpson has one last box office mega-hit and then vanishes from the mortal plane forever.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Chapter 8: Heidi Wear: The Mid 90s Heidi Pioneers Personal branding And Cashes In With Her Own Line Of Branded Sleepwear
Chapter 8: Heidi Wear: The Mid 90s Heidi Pioneers Personal branding And Cashes In With Her Own Line Of Branded Sleepwear Heidi Fleiss goes to trial with the eyes of the world on her, and the Fleiss family’s close bonds are tested as they are asked to turn against each other in court. But Heidi Fleiss mania has already peaked as the OJ trial begins and takes focus. The jurors deliberate and then have second thoughts. Plus the story of Charlie “Good Time,” the Malibu music promoter with a Heidi connection.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Chapter 7: The Trial Of The Century: 1995 How Court TV revolutionized the 24 hour news cycle and how Heidi Fleiss redefined tabloid celebrity with it
Chapter 7: The Trial Of The Century: 1995 How Court TV revolutionized the 24 hour news cycle and how Heidi Fleiss redefined tabloid celebrity with it While awaiting her trials Heidi sits for another big magazine profile, this time with Vanity Fair. Her lawyer Anthony Brooklier makes a case against the johns, and we tell you about his father Dominic Brooklier the last mob don of Southern California. Ivan “Mackdaddy” Nagy returns to terrorize Heidi’s employees and get sentimental about Heidi. And Heidi Fleiss finds herself in the world spotlight and isolated from everyone.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Chapter 6: Media Frenzy (1993, 1994): The Heidi Fleiss scandal breaks wide in the media, making Heidi the most famous woman and sending her clients into a panic
Chapter 6: Media Frenzy (1993, 1994): The Heidi Fleiss scandal breaks wide in the media, making Heidi the most famous woman and sending her clients into a panic Everybody wants a cut of the Heidi Fleiss story, and some of the people in Heidi’s orbit are selling her out to get theirs. Plus a rabbit hole into how Pretty Woman connects to illegal arms dealing, the stories of call girls “Marilyn” and “Leann,” and how women in Hollywood (and Adrian Lyne) reacted to what the scandal said about the men in their industry in the 90s.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
How ambitious LA girl Heidi Fleiss rose to become a “Hollywood Madam” in the early 90s, and how she fell at the hands of American sexual hypocrisy. A kaleidoscopic look at sex, drugs, glamour and corruption in Los Angeles.