What to Do When They Won't Give You the Part with Chazz Palminteri

Join us for the premiere of "Heart to Heart" with Oscar nominee Chazz Palminteri. Discover Chazz's inspiring journey from a broke security guard to negotiating major film deals. Learn invaluable advice on overcoming obstacles when faced with rejection in the acting world. Listen to this motivational episode that will reignite your creative passion! One on One / Next Level's Website ► oneononenyc.com/ The Heart to Heart Podcast ► oneonone.lpages.co/ Follow us on Tik Tok ► tiktok.com/@oneonone_nextlevel Follow us on Instagram ► instagram.com/oneononenyc_la/