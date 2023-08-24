In the Heart to Heart Podcast, we talk to some of our favorite & most interesting people in the entertainment industry so you can feel empowered and learn that ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 5
What Makes a Winner with Jason Lockhart
In this episode we talk with Jason Lockhart, an Atlanta Talent Agent who values the importance of professionalism as well as confidence. Known for building strong relationships within the industry, Jason has mastered the art of understanding Casting Directors and nurturing successful connections with his clients. If success in this industry is what you’re after, Jason is the guy to listen to!
One on One / Next Level's Website ► oneononenyc.com/
The Heart to Heart Podcast ► oneonone.lpages.co/
Follow us on Tik Tok ► tiktok.com/@oneonone_nextlevel
Follow us on Instagram ► instagram.com/oneononenyc_la/
8/24/2023
35:37
How To Create Your Dream Career with Amey René
Amey René, a talented casting director with a diverse background in the film industry, joins Marc and Brian to share her journey and insights on pursuing passion and seizing opportunities. Starting as an intern for renowned casting director Jeff Greenberg, Amey worked her way up, learning the ropes and honing her skills in various film projects. A move to Seattle led her to work with prominent indie filmmakers, which helped elevate her career. Amey's dedication and adaptability have made her a sought-after casting director, and her experiences serve as valuable lessons for aspiring actors.
One on One / Next Level's Website ► oneononenyc.com/
The Heart to Heart Podcast ► oneonone.lpages.co/
Follow us on Tik Tok ► tiktok.com/@oneonone_nextlevel
Follow us on Instagram ► instagram.com/oneononenyc_la/
8/24/2023
58:12
Embracing Your Emotions with Gayle Pillsbury
This episode's guest is Gayle Pillsbury, an influential Casting Director who fervently believes in the power of expressing one's true self. Along with her numerous accomplishments in the entertainment industry, she has also discovered a deep connection to transformative experiences like Burning Man, which have fueled her approach to life and her career. You are guaranteed to appreciate the unique perspectives and valuable real-world advice that Gayle has to offer!
One on One / Next Level's Website ► oneononenyc.com/
The Heart to Heart Podcast ► oneonone.lpages.co/
Follow us on Tik Tok ► tiktok.com/@oneonone_nextlevel
Follow us on Instagram ► instagram.com/oneononenyc_la/
8/24/2023
1:18:20
What to Do When They Won't Give You the Part with Chazz Palminteri
Join us for the premiere of "Heart to Heart" with Oscar nominee Chazz Palminteri. Discover Chazz's inspiring journey from a broke security guard to negotiating major film deals. Learn invaluable advice on overcoming obstacles when faced with rejection in the acting world. Listen to this motivational episode that will reignite your creative passion!
One on One / Next Level's Website ► oneononenyc.com/
The Heart to Heart Podcast ► oneonone.lpages.co/
Follow us on Tik Tok ► tiktok.com/@oneonone_nextlevel
Follow us on Instagram ► instagram.com/oneononenyc_la/
8/24/2023
41:56
The New Keys of Casting with Kim Miscia
In episode two of Heart to Heart, Marc and Brian talk with Casting Director Kim Miscia. She's got a real knack for spotting talent and helping actors succeed in their careers. In this chat, she'll be sharing her insights on self-taping, honing business skills, and keeping up with the ever-evolving industry. If you're an actor looking for solid advice, Kim's got you covered!
One on One / Next Level's Website ► oneononenyc.com/
The Heart to Heart Podcast ► oneonone.lpages.co/
Follow us on Tik Tok ► tiktok.com/@oneonone_nextlevel
Follow us on Instagram ► instagram.com/oneononenyc_la/
In the Heart to Heart Podcast, we talk to some of our favorite & most interesting people in the entertainment industry so you can feel empowered and learn that even in the most challenging of industries, where there’s a will there’s a way.
Whether you’re an actor, a writer, a casting director, a talent rep, or just someone interested in the behind the scene happenings of the entertainment industry, this podcast will have something for you.
NOW, this isn’t just another How To podcast for actors. Plenty of those shows already exist.
In Heart to Heart, every guest will share stories inspired by their sometimes winding path to success on their own terms.