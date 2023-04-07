Healthy By Heather Brown. Helping young mothers learn more about every aspect of their health.

Do terms like mental health, love languages, and buzzy wellness words make you feel overwhelmed? Do you feel torn when people tell you to “slow down and enjoy t...
Healthy by Heather Brown Season 3 Trailer!
Welcome to Season Three of Healthy by Heather Brown! Prepare for a journey that will redefine your thoughts on health, relationships, and spiritual growth. This season, we're tackling the challenging topic of maintaining equilibrium in relationships and avoiding burnout, while also delving into deeper discussions on parenting in controversial times and the realities of marriage. Expect inspiring conversations with women of faith, therapists, physicians, and psychologists, and look forward to some special episodes featuring Heather's husband, Eric. Don't miss out as we redefine health together and serve the larger community. Tune in every Tuesday for new episodes starting July 25th!
7/20/2023
15:14
047: REPLAY: Surviving Divorce, Church Hurt & Depression with Ashley Terkeurst
Hey friends! Fair warning: this episode can be triggering as it discusses divorce, depression, and suicidal thoughts. According to Ashley Terkeurst, "You can't heal what you don't feel," and boy, isn't that the truth! Ashley went through it ALL and fell into a dark place in the process. After facing divorce, losing touch with her dad and her friends, and more, Ashley was at rock bottom. She is not the only person to deal with tribulations in her life, but she had it rough for a few years. The point is if she can recover and find the light again, so can YOU! Ashley, a dear friend for many years, fellow social media influencer, and sister in Christ survived a divorce, a rocky relationship with a God she loves so much, and deep depression. She opens up for the first time publicly about her heart and her walk with the Lord to show what He has taught her throughout these difficult seasons. Her message is that even though your circumstances may seem impossible right now, God is GOOD, and He will see you through it! I am so honored she chose to share this story with you and me. Listen in for Ashley's raw story. I hope you'll be inspired by her strength and faith! In this episode, we discuss: Being at rock bottom and finding your way back The lessons Ashley learned during her time of grief How to talk with someone who has felt hurt by the church What Ashley would tell women who have a hard time relating to God What Ashley does to lift her mood Resources from this Episode: Ashley's Spotify Worship Music Playlist Surrendered by One House Worship I'll Give Thanks by Housefires The Life Recovery Workbook for Grief: A Bible-Centered Approach for Taking Your Life Back Onsite Workshops Enneagram Blog Post The Jump Into January 21 Day Coaching Program!
7/18/2023
54:30
046: REPLAY: How to Improve Your Health with Intermittent Fasting with Dr. John
Today I'm excited to give you a glimpse into somebody that's very interwoven with my health: Dr. John. I started going to him when I was pregnant with Finn, and Finn is now almost four years old. So we have a lot of history together! In the beginning, he was my chiropractor. As time has gone on, however, I have really enjoyed getting to uplevel my health and fitness with him. If you're local to Birmingham, Dr. John is based in Homewood, Alabama. If you have anything going on with your health - diabetes, back pain, neck issues, or infertility - he can help through addressing the blueprint of the human body. I also ask him to get really nerdy with me about intermittent fasting, and I learned so much from him. I just can't say enough good things about Dr. John, so I know you will LOVE this interview! In this episode, we discuss: Dr. John's practice, Archetype Health The physiology behind fasting Intermittent fasting to address type II diabetes How intermittent fasting can affect women Doing a 24-hour fast What to eat pre-fast and post-fast Fasted workouts versus non-fasted workouts How Dr. John promotes the benefits of intermittent fasting The Marriage Corner: A discussion with my hubby, Eric, about cold water immersion therapy Resources from this Episode: Zero: Fasting and Health App https://apps.apple.com/us/app/zero-fasting-health-tracker/id1168348542 https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.zerofasting.zero&hl=en_US&gl=US Blog posts about intermittent fasting: https://www.mylifewellloved.com/?s=intermittent+fasting
7/11/2023
52:09
045: REPLAY: Macros and Meal Planning with Lillie Biesinger
Y'all know that we have skimmed the surface on the topic of macros, but not as much as what I am thrilled to do today with my guest, Lillie Biesinger from Lillie Eats and Tells. Lillie has truly hacked the system to create recipes with whole ingredients that are super macro friendly, meaning that they are high protein, moderate carbs, and low fat. And don't worry if you have no idea what a macro is, we are going to talk about it more in this episode. If you've ever wished you could make macro counting simple and easy, I've got great news for you, Lillie has done the hard work for you. Tune into this to hear exactly how! In this episode, we discuss: [5:25] How Lillie got started macro counting and why she started Lillie Eats & Tells [7:37] How counting macros changed Lillie's life [8:42] The app you need to make counting macros so easy [10:36] What Lillie includes in her recipes that has changed the game when it comes to counting macros [11:30] What macros are and why it is helpful to track them [16:27] My story of how macros have been an integral part of my own health journey [27:13] How Lillie approaches meal planning and prepping (her answer is going to surprise you!) [28:30] How Instagram sets unrealistic expectations for us and the pressures from social media [34:03] How Lillie utilizes fresh ingredients in her cooking and the one thing that has changed her grocery shopping life [38:30] The top five things on Lillie's grocery list each week [46:00] The meal Lillie would make if she only had 20 minutes [49:04] The one thing that is lighting Lillie's fire right now [53:23]The Marriage Corner: It's our Anniversary! Listen in as we discuss expectations, in particular expectations around birthdays and celebrations Resources from this Episode: My Meal Planning Ebooks MyFitnessPal – Get The App! How I Use My Fitness Pal To Track Macros One Week Healthy Meal Plan Freebie Mission Extra Thin Tortillas Siete Tortillas Walmart Shopping App Lillie's Cookbooks Lillie's Chocolate Shake Lillie's Crunch Wrap Connect With Lillie Shop My Podcast Equipment
7/4/2023
1:03:20
044: REPLAY: It's Never Too Late For Pelvic Floor Rehabilitation with Caroline Packard
My guest today is Caroline Packard, who has a doctorate in physical therapy with pelvic floor training. She is also an athlete and a mom of three who has experienced and healed her pelvic floor dysfunction. I'm totally that mom who runs to the bathroom to throw on a panty liner when I find out we're jumping ropes at the gym. If you can relate, this episode is for you! In this episode, we discuss: [1:46] Caroline's background in physical therapy and pelvic floor health [3:06] Factors related to pelvic floor dysfunction [3:59] How to control our muscles and our breath to improve pelvic floor symptoms [5:38] Caroline's athletic training [6:53] How having children changes our perspectives on our bodies [9:52] Incontinence after having a baby [11:46] Changes in mind/body connection after having children [19:57] How we can care for our pelvic floor [25:49] It is never too late to rehab the pelvic floor [27:07] Caroline's opinion on stomach vacuuming [29:03] Where to start with postpartum pelvic floor care [32:00] What is making Caroline feel like herself right now on her health journey [34:28] The Marriage Corner: A discussion with my hubby, Eric, about how life changes after having kids Resources from this Episode: Follow Caroline on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carolinepackarddpt Follow Heather on Instagram: https://instagram.com/mylifewellloved Find a local Pelvic Floor Rehab Therapist: https://www.pelvicrehab.com/ Take the QUIZ HERE!: https://quiz.tryinteract.com/#/6490bd014dff57001420e49f Olive & June Nail System: Visit Oliveandjune.com/Heather for 20% Off
About Healthy By Heather Brown. Helping young mothers learn more about every aspect of their health.
Do terms like mental health, love languages, and buzzy wellness words make you feel overwhelmed? Do you feel torn when people tell you to “slow down and enjoy the moments,” when your moments are running together faster and faster and you’re surviving on coffee and mom guilt? Don’t know where to start in your personal journey to thriving? I got you, friend!
I’m here to come alongside you and give you doable steps to become the healthiest and most confident version of yourself without getting swept up in hustle and comparison traps. I do this by redefining health via my triple threat triangle of mind, body, and spirit.
We’ll discuss ways to help you fall more in love with your Creator, your spouse, and your kids. Yes, you can serve your people better by moving towards a healthier, happier lifestyle one inch at a time – and nope, no quick-fix fad systems here. We’re big believers in the power of everyday – letting good things grow until they become daily healthy habits that are perfect for you.
In Healthy By Heather Brown, Heather, business owner, wife, mama, wellness and fitness enthusiast, and creator, along with her husband Eric, will bring everything from her background in broadcast to her years of blogging experience to the coffee table as she invites you into her living room. Here she hosts the conversations that matter about marriage, health, parenting, faith, and fun, with a healthy dose of Southern sass.
Her mission? To inspire and equip women where they’re at, without shying away from real life challenges like Postpartum Depression and mom guilt. Get ready for practical steps for letting go of burdensome expectations, pursuing healthy boundaries, and living a healthy life well loved!