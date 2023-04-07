Healthy By Heather Brown. Helping young mothers learn more about every aspect of their health.

045: REPLAY: Macros and Meal Planning with Lillie Biesinger

Y'all know that we have skimmed the surface on the topic of macros, but not as much as what I am thrilled to do today with my guest, Lillie Biesinger from Lillie Eats and Tells. Lillie has truly hacked the system to create recipes with whole ingredients that are super macro friendly, meaning that they are high protein, moderate carbs, and low fat. And don't worry if you have no idea what a macro is, we are going to talk about it more in this episode. If you've ever wished you could make macro counting simple and easy, I've got great news for you, Lillie has done the hard work for you. Tune into this to hear exactly how! In this episode, we discuss: [5:25] How Lillie got started macro counting and why she started Lillie Eats & Tells [7:37] How counting macros changed Lillie's life [8:42] The app you need to make counting macros so easy [10:36] What Lillie includes in her recipes that has changed the game when it comes to counting macros [11:30] What macros are and why it is helpful to track them [16:27] My story of how macros have been an integral part of my own health journey [27:13] How Lillie approaches meal planning and prepping (her answer is going to surprise you!) [28:30] How Instagram sets unrealistic expectations for us and the pressures from social media [34:03] How Lillie utilizes fresh ingredients in her cooking and the one thing that has changed her grocery shopping life [38:30] The top five things on Lillie's grocery list each week [46:00] The meal Lillie would make if she only had 20 minutes [49:04] The one thing that is lighting Lillie's fire right now [53:23]The Marriage Corner: It's our Anniversary! Listen in as we discuss expectations, in particular expectations around birthdays and celebrations Resources from this Episode: RSVP FOR MY VIRTUAL LAUNCH PARTY HERE My Meal Planning Ebooks MyFitnessPal – Get The App! How I Use My Fitness Pal To Track Macros One Week Healthy Meal Plan Freebie Mission Extra Thin Tortillas Siete Tortillas Walmart Shopping App Lillie's Cookbooks Lillie's Chocolate Shake Lillie's Crunch Wrap Connect With Lillie Shop My Podcast Equipment