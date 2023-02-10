After both leaving Sirius XM, radio personality Jason Ellis and professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, team up to bring podcasting to a new level. Jason and Tony ...
The Nine Club Uncovered, Chris Roberts
The collaboration all of you have been waiting for. The Two largest Skate Podcast come together, going head to head sharing the wildest stories and excerpt from their time in the podcast world. This one is jam packed, you cannot miss this one.
10/2/2023
1:22:38
Getting Weird With Weird Al Yankovic
Legendary Musician Weird Al Yankovic joins the Hawk Vs Wolf guys and shares some stories from his most infamous collabs stretching from working with Michael Jackson to Nirvana and the inner workings behind these infamous songs. This one gets weird, you don't wanna miss it.
9/25/2023
58:10
Skating Across America With Chad Caruso
On this episode of Hawk Vs Wolf Chad Caruso sits down with the guys and discusses his trails and tribulations along his trek across America, him landing 50 tricks in 50 states, acquiring a Guinness World Record, and the effect this 2 month long experience had on him.
9/18/2023
1:13:56
Bert Kreischer Untold Tales, The Machine
We embark on a journey with thee Albert Charles Kreischer III diving deep into his work on his latest feature film "THE MACHINE", his lack of (but persistent) skating ability, and his craziest stories in the comedy scene with many analogies along the way. (By many we mean MANY.)
9/11/2023
1:18:51
Paul Rodriguez Has The Elixir Of Youth
Not only does Skater Paul Rodriguez have the elixir of youth but he also has steeze for days too, and the accolades to match. We dive deep this episode on P Rod's rise to greatness and his multiple drives that got him there. A great watch!
After both leaving Sirius XM, radio personality Jason Ellis and professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, team up to bring podcasting to a new level. Jason and Tony take an in-depth look at skateboarding, music, and a behind the scenes look at what life is like as a superstar athlete. Every week, Jason and Tony will debate perspectives on cultural and societal themes that tie into entertainment. This is Hawk vs. Wolf!