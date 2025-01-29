TIME is NOT What We Think: Experiences That Defy the Nature of Time w/ Psychologist Dr. Steve Taylor

Steve Taylor is a senior professor of psychology and the author of a plethora of best-selling books on psychology and spirituality. Eckhart Tolle has described Steve’s work as ‘an important contribution to the shift in consciousness which is happening on our planet at present.’ Today we’re discussing Steve’s book ‘Time Expansion Experiences: The Psychology of Time Perception and the Illusion of Linear Time’. This is a fascinating look at the nature of time and what it can tell us about reality. This is my third interview with Steve. *Time Expansion Experiences will be published on 12th November 2024. Preorder via link below. Please share to help Unravelling the Universe grow and reach more people. Thank you 🙏💚 Please scroll through the description ⏬ for links + TIMESTAMPS 🌟 🌟 Please subscribe to our channel on YouTube + watch there to access many more useful links & extra info (YouTube allows more characters!): ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@unravellingtheuniverse⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 🌟 Thank you! ▶️ WATCH this interview on YouTube:⁠⁠ https://youtu.be/JRDGP3lpY_0 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⬅️⁠ 🧠 My other interviews with Steve can be found by scrolling though episodes or via the YouTube description :) 🌌 Welcome to Unravelling the Universe. We explore topics & phenomena primarily related to 3 questions: 1. What happens after we die? 🦋 2. Are we alone in the Universe, or on Earth? 🛸 3. What is the nature of reality? 🧠 (UFOs / UAP, Consciousness, Parapsychology, and more) 🟢 Our links: - All of our links: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/unravellingtheuniverse⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://youtube.com/@unravellingtheuniverse⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - Follow us on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/UnravellingU⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - Join us on Reddit: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.reddit.com/r/UnravelingTheUniverse/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ☀️ If you'd like to SUPPORT our channel: - Patreon (montly): ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/UnravellingtheUniverse⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 🙏 - Links to make one-off donations via ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠linktree⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ We work on this channel full time and hope to be able to continue to do so! We earn literally nothing from our audio only podcasts - without our wonderful Patrons that support us we'd be lost 💚 If you'd like to join them in helping us continue to make content... THANK YOU so much 🙏 🟣 Steve's links: - Website: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.stevenmtaylor.com - Twitter: https://x.com/SMTaylorauthor - Books: ⁠⁠https://www.stevenmtaylor.com/books/ ⏱️ Timestamps: (00:27) Steve's car crash, Time Expansion, & some examples (20:14) Time Expansion: NDEs, life review & other examples (35:05) UFOs / UAP & Time Expansion (37:33) Time Expansion: Spiritual awakening, precognition & remote viewing (44:54) Some cases (eg: David Ditchfield) (50:43) Modern physics & time (55:08) Time travel (59:41) Can we manipulate time? (01:02:17) Nature of time (01:07:10) Last words Thank you to Steve for talking with me again, thank you to our Patrons for helping us to keep the podcast alive, 🙏 and thank YOU for listening. If you enjoyed the episode please help us out by sharing on social media or with someone you know, & maybe even leave a rating / review :) We hope you continue Unravelling the Universe with us! ✨ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/unravellingtheuniverse⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 👈 ALL links! 💥Unravelling the Universe - Ep #88 Thank you 💚 🧐 - We'll always listen to what our guests say with an open-mind & form our own opinions. We highly recommend you do the same. #UnravellingTheUniverse