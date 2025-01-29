The TELEPATHY TAPES: Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell & Dr. Jeff Tarrant on the research behind the viral podcast
DR. DIANE HENNACY POWELL and DR. JEFF TARRANT share their thoughts on the research that went into creating the viral phenomenon: The Telepathy Tapes. Both of these clips were taken from Unravelling the Universe interviews that were recorded and published before The Telepathy Tapes was released.
ABOUT Dr. Diane Hennacy: a practising neuropsychiatrist, researcher, and expert on a number of phenomena including the paradigm challenging Savant Syndrome. She has recently become widely known for her research regarding autistic children who are seemingly able to read minds, or in other words, use telepathic abilities, that research lead to the creation of the now incredibly popular The Telepathy Tapes podcast. Diane is the author of 'The ESP Enigma: The Scientific Case for Psychic Phenomena'.
Full interview with Diane on YouTube: https://youtu.be/iMD5Aaar2So (or scroll down to find audio)
ABOUT Dr. Jeff Tarrant: a psychologist, and director of Psychic Mind Science and the NeuroMeditation Institute. His research focuses on exploring brainwave changes that occur as a result of altered states of consciousness, that was his role when he worked with Diane and Ky Dickens on The Telepathy Tapes podcast. Jeff is the author of the books “Meditation Interventions to Rewire the Brain”, and “Becoming Psychic: Lessons from the Minds of Mediums, Healers, and Psychics”.
Full interview with Jeff on YouTube: https://youtu.be/i6l-k_3K49w (or scroll down to find audio)
🌟 Please sub to our YT channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@unravellingtheuniverse
Thank you!
▶️ WATCH this video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/0HWpp5RjZQg ⬅️
--------
Welcome to Unravelling the Universe. We explore topics primarily related to 3 questions:
1. What happens after we die? 🦋
2. Are we alone in the Universe, or on Earth? 🛸
3. What is the nature of reality? 🧠
(UFOs / UAP, Consciousness, Parapsychology, Psi, & more)
📺 Some other relevant interviews that you might enjoy (scroll down to find!):
- Dean Radin, PhD (3 interviews - Psychic Phenomena)
- Dr. Ed Kelly (3 interviews - Psychic Research & Consciousness)
- Prof. Stanley Krippner (2 interviews - Psi Phenomena)
- Dr. Michael Nahm (2 interviews - Riddles of consciousness & UAP + consciousness)
- Prof. Steve Braude (2 interviews - psi & survival)
- Leslie Kean (2 interviews: Surviving Death & UFOs)
- Julie Beischel, PhD (Mediumship research)
- Dr. Jim Tucker (Children with past-life memories)
- Dr. Bruce Greyson (NDEs)
--------
🟢 Our links:
- All our links: https://linktr.ee/unravellingtheuniverse
- YouTube: https://youtube.com/@unravellingtheuniverse
- Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/unraveltheuniverse.bsky.social
- Our SubReddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/UnravelingTheUniverse/
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/UnravellingtheUniverse
🟣 Diane's website:
- https://drdianehennacy.com
🟡 Jeff's websites:
- Psychic Mind Science: https://psychicmindscience.com
- Neuromeditation Institute: https://www.neuromeditationinstitute.com
📼 The Telepathy Tapes:
- Website: https://thetelepathytapes.com
- YT: @TheTelepathyTapes
🟠 See video description on YouTube for more links & a reading list of recommended books!
Thank you for watching - we hope you'll continue Unravelling the Universe with us 🙏
If you enjoyed this please help us out by sharing & maybe even leave a rating / review :)
🧐 -- We'll always listen to what our guests say with an open-mind & form our own opinions. We highly recommend you do the same.
#thetelepathytapes #unravellingtheuniverse
Ohkado Masayuki is a linguistics professor and parapsychologist. His main research interests include past-life memories suggestive of reincarnation, other types of memories like womb and birth, and the various phenomena related to the survival of consciousness after death. Ohkado has written numerous books, including one that has recently been published in English with a foreword by Dr. Jim B. Tucker: ‘Katsugoro And Other Reincarnation Cases in Japan’.
Please share to help Unravelling the Universe grow & reach more people. Thank you 🙏💚
Please scroll through the description ⏬ for links + TIMESTAMPS 🌟
🌟 Please subscribe to our channel on YouTube (see YT descrip for useful links & extra info - YouTube allows more characters!): https://www.youtube.com/@unravellingtheuniverse 🌟 Thank you!
▶️ WATCH this interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/rfm3u4as_v4 ⬅️
🌌 Welcome to Unravelling the Universe. We explore topics & phenomena primarily related to 3 questions:
1. What happens after we die? 🦋
2. Are we alone in the Universe, or on Earth? 🛸
3. What is the nature of reality? 🧠
(UFOs / UAP, Consciousness, Parapsychology, & more)
🟢 Our links:
- All of our links: https://linktr.ee/unravellingtheuniverse
- YouTube: https://youtube.com/@unravellingtheuniverse
- Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UnravellingU
- Join us on Reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/UnravelingTheUniverse/
☀️ If you'd like to SUPPORT our channel:
- Patreon (montly):
https://www.patreon.com/UnravellingtheUniverse 🙏
- Links to make one-off donations via linktree
We work on this channel full time & hope to be able to continue to do so! We earn literally nothing from our audio only podcasts - without our wonderful Patrons that support us we'd be lost 💚 If you'd like to join them in helping us continue to make content... THANK YOU so much 🙏
🟣 Ohkado's links:
- Website: https://ohkado.net/english.html
- Katsugoro & Other Reincarnation Cases in Japan (book): https://whitecrowbooks.com/books/page/katsugoro_and_other_reincarnation_cases_in_japan/
- More about Ohkado: https://psi-encyclopedia.spr.ac.uk/articles/ohkado-masayuki
⏱️ Timestamps:
(00:30) Ohkado's background + studying Xenoglossy (phenomenon in which a person is allegedly able to speak a foreign language that they haven't learnt)
(16:13) Life after death in Japan + some statistics
(21:30) The cycle of conception (Past-life, life between life, womb, & birth memories)
(29:35) Some cases
(43:59) James Leininger & Ryan Hammond cases
(49:17) A fascinating case of the reincarnation type
(01:21:07) The Katsugoro case
(01:35:59) Ohkado's personal experiences
(01:40:13) What happens after death?
(01:41:51) Ohkado's book & last words
Thank you to Ohkado for talking with me, thank you to our Patrons for helping us to keep the podcast alive, 🙏 & thank YOU for listening.
If you enjoyed the episode please help us out by sharing & maybe even leave a rating / review :)
We hope you continue Unravelling the Universe with us! ✨
https://linktr.ee/unravellingtheuniverse 👈 ALL links!
💥Unravelling the Universe - Ep #91
Thank you 💚
🧐 - We'll always listen to what our guests say with an open-mind & form our own opinions. We highly recommend you do the same.
#UnravellingTheUniverse
--------
1:44:04
Dr. Dean Radin: Consciousness, Psi Phenomena, SIGIL Experiment Results, UAP, Edgar Mitchell, & more
Dean Radin unpacks the results of his latest experiment that looks at the quantum observer effect and the effects of mind on matter. He also discusses consciousness, parapsychology, psychic phenomena, UAP, Edgar Mitchell, fascinating upcoming experiments, and more. Dean is the Chief Scientist at the Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS), and has written numerous books including ‘The Conscious Universe: The Scientific Truth of Psychic Phenomena’.
You can find my other interviews with Dean in the YouTube description (linked below) or by scrolling through our episodes on your podcast app of choice.
Please share to help Unravelling the Universe grow and reach more people. Thank you 🙏💚
Please scroll through the description ⏬ for links + TIMESTAMPS 🌟
🌟 Please subscribe to our channel on YouTube + watch there to access many more useful links & extra info (YouTube allows more characters!): https://www.youtube.com/@unravellingtheuniverse 🌟 Thank you!
▶️ WATCH this interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/9Mo33uLMi68 ⬅️
🌌 Welcome to Unravelling the Universe. We explore topics & phenomena primarily related to 3 questions:
1. What happens after we die? 🦋
2. Are we alone in the Universe, or on Earth? 🛸
3. What is the nature of reality? 🧠
(UFOs / UAP, Consciousness, Parapsychology, and more)
🟢 Our links:
- All of our links: https://linktr.ee/unravellingtheuniverse
- YouTube: https://youtube.com/@unravellingtheuniverse
- Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UnravellingU
- Join us on Reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/UnravelingTheUniverse/
☀️ If you'd like to SUPPORT our channel:
- Patreon (montly):
https://www.patreon.com/UnravellingtheUniverse 🙏
- Links to make one-off donations via linktree
We work on this channel full time and hope to be able to continue to do so! We earn literally nothing from our audio only podcasts - without our wonderful Patrons that support us we'd be lost 💚 If you'd like to join them in helping us continue to make content... THANK YOU so much 🙏
🟣 Dean Radin's links:
- Website: https://www.deanradin.com - Twitter: https://twitter.com/deanradin - Cognigenics: https://www.cognigenics.io - Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS): https://noetic.org - Books: https://www.deanradin.com/books
⏱️ Timestamps:
(00:27) Recap & results of the SIGIL experiment
(30:53) Dean's other upcoming experiments: Telly-Belly exp. + Excess Correlation exp. (God helmet & Halo)
(42:44) Dean's new book
(49:13) Magic
(56:15) Psychic phenomena / psychokinesis
(01:00:22) UAP, Consciousness, & Psi
(01:07:38) Edgar Mitchell: UFOs & IONS
(01:12:09) EEG / brain connection experiment
(01:21:08) Last words
Thank you to Dean for talking with me again, thank you to our Patrons for helping us to keep the podcast alive, 🙏 and thank YOU for listening.
If you enjoyed the episode please help us out by sharing on social media or with someone you know, & maybe even leave a rating / review :)
We hope you continue Unravelling the Universe with us! ✨
https://linktr.ee/unravellingtheuniverse 👈 ALL links!
💥Unravelling the Universe - Ep #90
Thank you 💚
🧐 - We'll always listen to what our guests say with an open-mind & form our own opinions. We highly recommend you do the same.
#UnravellingTheUniverse
Unravelling the 2024 UAP Hearing that included witness testimony from Luis Elizondo, Tim Gallaudet, Michael Shellenberger, and Michael Gold. Discussing the alarming claims made both within that hearing and in Lue Elizondo's book 'Imminent: Inside the Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs'. And digging into the incredible IMMACULATE CONSTELLATION report all about UFOs. This is my fourth interview with RALPH BLUMENTHAL, an award-winning reporter for The New York Times from 1964 to 2009, where he still contributes articles predominantly focused on UAP & UFOs.
Please share to help Unravelling the Universe grow and reach more people. Thank you 🙏💚
Please scroll through the description ⏬ for links + TIMESTAMPS 🌟
🌟 Please subscribe to our channel on YouTube + watch there to access many more useful links & extra info (YouTube allows more characters!): https://www.youtube.com/@unravellingtheuniverse 🌟 Thank you!
▶️ WATCH this interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/2b7dSOdYPTY ⬅️
🧠 My other interviews with Ralph can be found by scrolling though episodes or via the YouTube description :)
🌌 Welcome to Unravelling the Universe. We explore topics & phenomena primarily related to 3 questions:
1. What happens after we die? 🦋
2. Are we alone in the Universe, or on Earth? 🛸
3. What is the nature of reality? 🧠
(UFOs / UAP, Consciousness, Parapsychology, and more)
🟢 Our links:
- All of our links: https://linktr.ee/unravellingtheuniverse
- YouTube: https://youtube.com/@unravellingtheuniverse
- Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UnravellingU
- Join us on Reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/UnravelingTheUniverse/
☀️ If you'd like to SUPPORT our channel:
- Patreon (montly):
https://www.patreon.com/UnravellingtheUniverse 🙏
- Links to make one-off donations via linktree
We work on this channel full time and hope to be able to continue to do so! We earn literally nothing from our audio only podcasts - without our wonderful Patrons that support us we'd be lost 💚 If you'd like to join them in helping us continue to make content... THANK YOU so much 🙏
🟣 Ralph's links:
- Website: https://ralphblumenthal.com
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ralphblu
- Books: https://ralphblumenthal.com/books/
⏱️ Timestamps:
(00:24) November 2024 UAP Hearing in a nutshell
(04:43) Grusch's claims unverified?
(06:27) Controlling the narrative
(10:44) IMMACULATE CONSTELLATION
(27:27) NASA, AARO, & government lies
(31:26) What happens next?
(35:18) New whistleblowers soon?
(38:28) Luis Elizondo's book 'Imminent' (implants, Monsanto & biologics, alarming claims, nuclear sites, potential invasion,...)
(01:08:47) Ralph's books & last words
Thank you to Ralph for talking with me again, thank you to our Patrons for helping us to keep the podcast alive, 🙏 and thank YOU for listening.
If you enjoyed the episode please help us out by sharing on social media or with someone you know, & maybe even leave a rating / review :)
We hope you continue Unravelling the Universe with us! ✨
https://linktr.ee/unravellingtheuniverse 👈 ALL links!
💥Unravelling the Universe - Ep #89
Thank you 💚
🧐 - We'll always listen to what our guests say with an open-mind & form our own opinions. We highly recommend you do the same.
#UnravellingTheUniverse
--------
1:12:16
TIME is NOT What We Think: Experiences That Defy the Nature of Time w/ Psychologist Dr. Steve Taylor
Steve Taylor is a senior professor of psychology and the author of a plethora of best-selling books on psychology and spirituality. Eckhart Tolle has described Steve’s work as ‘an important contribution to the shift in consciousness which is happening on our planet at present.’ Today we’re discussing Steve’s book ‘Time Expansion Experiences: The Psychology of Time Perception and the Illusion of Linear Time’. This is a fascinating look at the nature of time and what it can tell us about reality. This is my third interview with Steve.
*Time Expansion Experiences will be published on 12th November 2024. Preorder via link below.
Please share to help Unravelling the Universe grow and reach more people. Thank you 🙏💚
Please scroll through the description ⏬ for links + TIMESTAMPS 🌟
🌟 Please subscribe to our channel on YouTube + watch there to access many more useful links & extra info (YouTube allows more characters!): https://www.youtube.com/@unravellingtheuniverse 🌟 Thank you!
▶️ WATCH this interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/JRDGP3lpY_0 ⬅️
🧠 My other interviews with Steve can be found by scrolling though episodes or via the YouTube description :)
🌌 Welcome to Unravelling the Universe. We explore topics & phenomena primarily related to 3 questions:
1. What happens after we die? 🦋
2. Are we alone in the Universe, or on Earth? 🛸
3. What is the nature of reality? 🧠
(UFOs / UAP, Consciousness, Parapsychology, and more)
🟢 Our links:
- All of our links: https://linktr.ee/unravellingtheuniverse
- YouTube: https://youtube.com/@unravellingtheuniverse
- Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UnravellingU
- Join us on Reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/UnravelingTheUniverse/
☀️ If you'd like to SUPPORT our channel:
- Patreon (montly):
https://www.patreon.com/UnravellingtheUniverse 🙏
- Links to make one-off donations via linktree
We work on this channel full time and hope to be able to continue to do so! We earn literally nothing from our audio only podcasts - without our wonderful Patrons that support us we'd be lost 💚 If you'd like to join them in helping us continue to make content... THANK YOU so much 🙏
🟣 Steve's links:
- Website: https://www.stevenmtaylor.com
- Twitter: https://x.com/SMTaylorauthor
- Books: https://www.stevenmtaylor.com/books/
⏱️ Timestamps:
(00:27) Steve's car crash, Time Expansion, & some examples
(20:14) Time Expansion: NDEs, life review & other examples
(35:05) UFOs / UAP & Time Expansion
(37:33) Time Expansion: Spiritual awakening, precognition & remote viewing
(44:54) Some cases (eg: David Ditchfield)
(50:43) Modern physics & time
(55:08) Time travel
(59:41) Can we manipulate time?
(01:02:17) Nature of time
(01:07:10) Last words
Thank you to Steve for talking with me again, thank you to our Patrons for helping us to keep the podcast alive, 🙏 and thank YOU for listening.
If you enjoyed the episode please help us out by sharing on social media or with someone you know, & maybe even leave a rating / review :)
We hope you continue Unravelling the Universe with us! ✨
https://linktr.ee/unravellingtheuniverse 👈 ALL links!
💥Unravelling the Universe - Ep #88
Thank you 💚
🧐 - We'll always listen to what our guests say with an open-mind & form our own opinions. We highly recommend you do the same.
#UnravellingTheUniverse
♾️ Curious and open-minded interview podcast.
Please join us on our journey to further explore the true nature of our reality...
We'll be focusing on subjects related to three profound questions:
1. What happens after we die? 🧠
2. Are we alone in the Universe, or even on Earth? 🛸
3. What is the nature of reality? 🦋
We will be discussing topics like UFOs, Consciousness, Parapsychology, Psychic Phenomena, and more...
🎙️ Weekly episodes
⏱ We do TIMESTAMPS
🤔 We'll listen to what our guests say with an open-mind, but we'll form our own opinions. We recommend you do the same.