10. The 7th Floor

Arriving into Washington in 2023, Adam plans to officially put his testimony on the US government record – if they will let him – then walk off into the sunset. The past seven years have taken a toll on Adam, progressively broken down by the fight. He is confused as to why his government seems to have turned against him. In his mind, this is his last stand. But as with everything in the story of Havana Syndrome, nothing is straightforward – with the US government and the intelligence community keen to shut the door on the saga.In this final episode of Havana Helmet Club, Jennifer Forde and Sam Bungey try to pull all the pieces of the mystery together.CreditsHavana Helmet Club is written and presented by Jennifer Forde and Sam Bungey Editor: Guy Crossman Story editing: Mike Ollove Producer: Larry Ryan Sound designer: Merijn Royaards Additional mixing: Ger McDonnell Theme music: Tom Pintens, with additional music composed by Merijn Royaards Fact checking: Stanley Masters. Additional reporting: Isobel Sutton, Pascale Hardey Stewart and Stanley Masters Archive producers: Miriam Walsh and Helen Carr Production executive: Kirstin Drybrugh Editorial advisor: Jesse Baker Commissioner: Dylan Haskins Assistant commissioners: Sarah Green and Natasha JohanssonHavana Helmet Club is a Yarn production for Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.This episode was edited and updated on 5 September 2025.