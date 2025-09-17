Arriving into Washington in 2023, Adam plans to officially put his testimony on the US government record – if they will let him – then walk off into the sunset. The past seven years have taken a toll on Adam, progressively broken down by the fight. He is confused as to why his government seems to have turned against him. In his mind, this is his last stand.
But as with everything in the story of Havana Syndrome, nothing is straightforward – with the US government and the intelligence community keen to shut the door on the saga.In this final episode of Havana Helmet Club, Jennifer Forde and Sam Bungey try to pull all the pieces of the mystery together.CreditsHavana Helmet Club is written and presented by Jennifer Forde and Sam Bungey
Editor: Guy Crossman
Story editing: Mike Ollove
Producer: Larry Ryan
Sound designer: Merijn Royaards
Additional mixing: Ger McDonnell
Theme music: Tom Pintens, with additional music composed by Merijn Royaards
Fact checking: Stanley Masters.
Additional reporting: Isobel Sutton, Pascale Hardey Stewart and Stanley Masters
Archive producers: Miriam Walsh and Helen Carr
Production executive: Kirstin Drybrugh
Editorial advisor: Jesse Baker
Commissioner: Dylan Haskins
Assistant commissioners: Sarah Green and Natasha JohanssonHavana Helmet Club is a Yarn production for Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.This episode was edited and updated on 5 September 2025.
9. Squeaky Fans
“A tense environment and a good villain” are the perfect ingredients for mass hysteria, according to psychologist and epidemiologist Professor Simon Wessley. It’s a phrase so toxic, it was removed from the diagnostic manual in the late 1960s. But as neurologist and mystery illness expert Suzanne O’Sullivan explains, “We are all vulnerable. We just need to meet the right circumstance.”In the penultimate episode of Havana Helmet Club, Jennifer Forde and Sam Bungey investigate high-profile cases of mass hysteria – now known as mass psychogenic illness or conversion disorder - for clues about Havana Syndrome. Could it be the solution to the puzzle, or a way for the CIA to dig themselves out of a hole?Credits
Havana Helmet Club is written and presented by Jennifer Forde and Sam Bungey
8. The Cart Before the Flying Donkey
When the Cubans announce an international science conference in Havana, American spies try to nip it in the bud, suspecting a sophisticated disinformation campaign. With politics and bad blood threatening to cloud out the science story, a group of scientists get together and a very different theory for Havana Syndrome is put forward.Credits
Havana Helmet Club is written and presented by Jennifer Forde and Sam Bungey
A message from Sam and Jennifer
Sam Bungey shares a quick update on the next few episodes.
7. America's Backyard
Adam gets a workplace medal for bringing Havana Syndrome to light – but a sceptical new CIA director throws everything back up in the air.
Meanwhile, things get heated in Cuba, after US covert operations seemingly provoke rioting across the country. Appalled by what he is seeing, a Cuban scientist decides to take action.Credits
Havana Helmet Club is written and presented by Jennifer Forde and Sam Bungey
A mysterious energy, so far undetectable, somehow on the attack... US CIA agents and diplomats in Cuba report being assailed in their homes by a strange sound and pressure. When they develop disturbing physical symptoms, fears grow that they are being targeted by a secret directed energy weapon. With no physical evidence, and the highest of stakes as historic US-Cuba tensions begin to thaw, the Americans have to fight to be believed.Acclaimed presenters of the hit podcast West Cork, Sam Bungey and Jennifer Forde investigate the strange phenomenon known as “Havana Syndrome” - in a series that delves into the clandestine world of global espionage and considers questions about the reputation of science, the corrosive potential of government secrets and the psychology of whistleblowers. New episodes will be released weekly, wherever you get your podcasts, but if you are in the UK, you can listen to the latest episodes a week early, first on BBC Sounds. Credits
