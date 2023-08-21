Harder Than We Thought Trailer- Coming to Dear Media on August 28th!

Join best friends Angela and Sai as they share their unique perspectives on life, careers, and everything in between. Each week, they'll dive into a new topic and offer their unfiltered opinions, hilarious anecdotes, and witty banter. Whether you're a busy professional, a free spirit, or somewhere in between, you'll find something to relate to in the dynamic duo of these best friends.Harder Than We Thought is coming to Dear Media on Monday, August 28th!