Spinning The Wheel Podcast

Gen X Reference Desk!

Listen this week as we are joined by Laura from The Gen X Reference Desk! Laura has one of my very favorite pages on social media where she makes videos and talks about all the things from the more formative years of all of our fellow Gen X members and how we view the world today! Hear Laura's journey of being a GM fan in Western North Carolina and what the music meant to her growing up and how it means even more now! Gen X Reference Desk Social Channels Facebook Instagram TikTok