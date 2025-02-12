Spinning The Wheel Podcast

Listen this week as we are joined by Laura from The Gen X Reference Desk! Laura has one of my very favorite pages on social media where she makes videos and talks about all the things from the more formative years of all of our fellow Gen X members and how we view the world today! Hear Laura's journey of being a GM fan in Western North Carolina and what the music meant to her growing up and how it means even more now! Gen X Reference Desk Social Channels Facebook Instagram TikTok
--------
43:35
Safe
Safe

Listen this week as Julie returns live in person and we spin "Safe" from the Older and Upper EP! Hear how the bonding of GM fans is special in a different way than any other experience and what it means to us. Hear Matt still holding a grudge on Tears For Fears and what Julie is ready for as she leaves Memphis and heads back to California!
--------
24:05
Look At Your Hands
Look At Your Hands

Listen this week as we are joined again by Michael Anderson from Kidz Bop and he takes his turn to spin the wheel! Hear us spin "Look at Your Hands" from the Faith album and hear stories of growing up with the MTV and VH1 influence and how this song fits in the pantheon of singles releases from the album.
--------
39:41
Understand
Understand

Listen this week as we are joined by our friend Tonia from Freedom4GM again and we spin "Understand", the first song from the 3rd disc of the 2006 Twenty-Five Greatest Hits set! This disc was called "for the loyal" and that certainly describes us! Hear about Tonia choosing to be defiant over the holidays and how we feel about this time in George's musical journey and his faith and what it meant to him.
--------
41:24
Sound Museum Part 2!
Sound Museum Part 2!

Listen this week as we share part 2 of the episode of Sound Museum that Matt recorded with Leo from Australia all about the 40th Anniversary of the iconic Wham album "Make it Big"! It was a true pleasure to speak with Leo at length about the history of an album that meant so much to both of us!