Encore: Human errors and why they're made.
Josh Yavor, CISO at Tessian, joins Dave to discuss a new report they released on cyber mistakes and why employees make them. Joe and Dave share a listener follow-up from Jon, who writes in about mental illness, a serious epidemic taking over the nation. Jon shares interesting tidbits on social media linking to mental illness and the impact it's creating. Dave's story is on hackers trying an old trick with new mechanics: impersonating well known companies. This time, hackers are posing as Quickbooks. Joe's story describes how LinkedIn users are being targeted yet again. These fraudsters are now creating significant threats to users, according to the FBI. Finally, our catch of the day comes from listener Jennifer, who writes in and shares her story of a scammer using SMS to tell her that her Venmo account was hacked, even though she does not have one.
Links to stories:
Sending Phishing Emails from QuickBooks
FBI says fraud on LinkedIn a ‘significant threat’ to platform and consumers
5/4/2023
50:15
resiliency (noun) [Word Notes]
The ability to continuously deliver the intended outcome despite adverse cyber events.
5/2/2023
7:06
Is the industry ready for AI?
This week, Carole Theriault, CW UK correspondent, sits down with Cisco Talos' Vanja Svacjer discussing if the security industry is ready for AI. Joe and Dave share some follow up regarding a new term, "yahoo boy" after reading it in an article. Joe's follows a story about a scam where five mastermind business men were able to scam ordinary investors out of a billion dollars. Dave's story is on a basic iPhone feature that is helping criminals steal your entire digital life. Our catch of the day comes from William who writes in about an email he received from "Bob William" who shares that he works at a law firm and one of his clients has an insurance policy where his client did not write a will. Bob wants to share the amount of $12,820,000 with charity and then split the rest of the funds.
Links to stories:
On the hunt for the businessmen behind a billion-dollar scam
A Basic iPhone Feature Helps Criminals Steal Your Entire Digital Life
4/27/2023
42:21
Security Operations Center (SOC) (noun) [Word Notes]
A centralized facility or team responsible for monitoring, detecting, analyzing, and responding to cybersecurity incidents within an organization.
4/25/2023
7:57
Lazarus Group: Breaking down the evolution.
This week, our guests are Jean Lee and Geoff White from BBC and the Lazarus Heist talking about what is coming up in Season 2 of their show and how the Lazarus Group is evolving. Joe briefly discusses Generative AI before going into his stories for this week. Joe's first story comes from Lauren Jackson from WBRC who writes in with a disturbing tire scam causing businesses to lose thousands. Joe's second story is from David Sentendrey from KDFW, who shares a story about a woman who fell victim to a romance scam loosing $75,000. Daves story follows a casino scam in Colorado, which was the largest heist in the states history. Our catch of the day comes from listener Morten who received a confusing message regarding an inheritance payment fund.
Links to stories:
Cullman Police warn of returning scam that has local businesses out thousands of dollars
Woman who lost $75K in worldwide online romance scam warning others of the danger
Black Hawk casino heist is largest in Colorado history
