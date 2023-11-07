Grim Tide: Hunting The Long Island Serial Killer

BREAKING: Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Arrested

* This is an episode drop from the Fox True Crime weekly podcast hosted by Emily Compagno with an interview on the breaking news of an arrest of a suspect in the Long Island Serial killer case. Friday, July 14th, 2023 police arrested Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park, Long Island, in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach murders. In 2010 and 2011, human remains were found along the south shore of Long Island. Suffolk County Police have announced a press conference that will take place Friday afternoon in which they will share significant details and developments related to the case. Attorney and Retired NYPD Paul Mauro discusses his participation in the investigation and provides insight into the case, as well as the killer's evolution. Later, Paul shares what listeners can expect from the upcoming arraignment of the suspect.