Grim Tide: Hunting The Long Island Serial Killer

BREAKING: Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Arrested
* This is an episode drop from the Fox True Crime weekly podcast hosted by Emily Compagno with an interview on the breaking news of an arrest of a suspect in the Long Island Serial killer case.
Friday, July 14th, 2023 police arrested Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park, Long Island, in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach murders. In 2010 and 2011, human remains were found along the south shore of Long Island. Suffolk County Police have announced a press conference that will take place Friday afternoon in which they will share significant details and developments related to the case.
Attorney and Retired NYPD Paul Mauro discusses his participation in the investigation and provides insight into the case, as well as the killer's evolution. Later, Paul shares what listeners can expect from the upcoming arraignment of the suspect.
--------
24:32
Bonus - John Ray's Fight for Justice - Ep. 8
Attorney John Ray sits down with Laura Ingle and explains what made him sign on as a legal representative for the Gilbert family and why he is still fighting to ensure that Shannan and the Gilgo Four did not die in vain.
--------
22:52
Bonus - A Single Strand of DNA - Ep. 7
In this bonus episode, we speak with one of the country's most famous cold case investigators, Paul Holes who helped solve the Golden State Killer case using the latest in techniques to narrow down a sample of DNA that belonged to the prime suspect, Joseph DeAngelo. He tells host Laura Ingle how those same methods can be used to apprehend the Long Island Serial Killer.
Fox News Investigative Unit Producer Cristina Corbin has been reporting on the LISK case ever since December 2010 when four bodies were found at Gilgo Beach. In this extended interview, she shares her thoughts on complications surrounding this decade-long investigation.
--------
23:30
End of the Road - Ep. 5
Authorities turn to new technology to unlock DNA secrets stored in a crime lab for a decade.
About Grim Tide: Hunting The Long Island Serial Killer
Senior correspondent Laura Ingle hosts this multi-part Fox Nation Audio podcast that examines the unsolved murder mystery of the more than ten people, many of them sex workers, found on Long Island. This FOX News Investigative Unit series explores what law enforcement is currently doing to solve the case using new technology. Listen to details from a former escort who believes she spoke directly with the Long Island Serial Killer (LISK). In exclusive bonus content, you will hear from the investigator who helped solve the Golden State Killer case. He believes that the same investigative methods can be used to track down LISK. Our production team was also granted exclusive access to the Suffolk County Crime Lab to learn about the latest technology they are using to crack the case.