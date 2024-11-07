Gradient Dissent: Conversations on AI

What’s the path to AGI? A conversation with Turing Co-founder and CEO Jonathan Siddharth
In this episode of Gradient Dissent, Jonathan Siddharth, CEO & Co-Founder of Turing, joins host Lukas Biewald to discuss the path to AGI.They explore how Turing built a "developer cloud" of 3.7 million engineers to power AGI training, providing high-quality code and reasoning data to leading AI labs. Jonathan shares insights on Turing's journey, from building coding datasets to solving enterprise AI challenges and enabling human-in-the-loop solutions. This episode offers a unique perspective on the intersection of human intelligence and AGI, with an eye on the expansion of new domains beyond coding.
54:48
Vercel’s CEO & Founder Guillermo Rauch on the impact of AI on Web Development and Front End Engineering
In this episode of Gradient Dissent, Guillermo Rauch, CEO & Founder of Vercel, joins host Lukas Biewald for a wide ranging discussion on how AI is changing web development and front end engineering. They discuss how Vercel's v0 expert AI agent is generating code and UI based on simple ChatGPT-like prompts, the importance of releasing daily for AI applications, and the changing landscape of frontier model performance between open and closed models.
56:57
Snowflake’s CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy on 700+ LLM enterprise use cases
In this episode of Gradient Dissent, Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy joins host Lukas Biewald to explore how AI is transforming enterprise data strategies.They discuss Sridhar's journey from Google to Snowflake, diving into the evolving role of foundation models, Snowflake's AI strategy, and the challenges of scaling AI in business. Sridhar also shares his thoughts on leadership, rapid iteration, and creating meaningful AI solutions for enterprise clients. Tune in to discover how Snowflake is driving innovation in the AI and data space.
55:42
Elevating ML Infrastructure with Modal Labs CEO Erik Bernhardsson
In this episode of Gradient Dissent, Erik Bernhardsson, CEO & Founder of Modal Labs, joins host Lukas Biewald to discuss the future of machine learning infrastructure. They explore how Modal is enhancing the developer experience, handling large-scale GPU workloads, and simplifying cloud execution for data teams. If you're into AI, data pipelines, or building robust ML systems, this episode is packed with valuable insights!
49:39
From No-Code to AI-Powered Apps with Airtable’s Howie Liu
In this episode of Gradient Dissent, Howie Lou, CEO of Airtable, joins host Lukas Biewald to dive into Airtable's transformation from a no-code app builder to a platform capable of supporting complex AI-driven workflows. They discuss the strategic decisions that propelled Airtable's growth, the challenges of scaling AI in enterprise settings, and the future of AI in business operations. Discover how Airtable is reshaping digital transformation and why flexibility and innovation are key in today's tech landscape. Tune in now to learn about the evolving role of AI in business and product development.
