Gradient Dissent: Conversations on AI

From No-Code to AI-Powered Apps with Airtable’s Howie Liu

In this episode of Gradient Dissent, Howie Lou, CEO of Airtable, joins host Lukas Biewald to dive into Airtable's transformation from a no-code app builder to a platform capable of supporting complex AI-driven workflows. They discuss the strategic decisions that propelled Airtable's growth, the challenges of scaling AI in enterprise settings, and the future of AI in business operations. Discover how Airtable is reshaping digital transformation and why flexibility and innovation are key in today's tech landscape. Tune in now to learn about the evolving role of AI in business and product development.