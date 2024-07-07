Listen to Government Insights: strategies for governing in a changing world in the App

With the ever-increasing pace of change in geopolitics, economic growth, shifting demographics and ways of living and working, government executives are rethink...

This podcast provides insight for government executives into the current state of global climate action, the importance of inclusive policy-making, and the role of public-private partnerships in facilitating the transition to a greener economy. 14 mins

This podcast explores opportunities and actions for governments, corporates and institutional investors to boost collaboration with the goal to unlock a faster acceleration toward a sustainable future. 16 mins

In this episode Kait Borsay discusses with her guests the role of governments in advancing AI ecosystems and contrasting their goals with business interests. 19 mins

In this episode of the Government Insights podcast, host Kait Borsay discusses with her guests how public investment vehicles can create public returns and what actions government leaders should consider. 15 mins

In this episode host Kait Borsay discusses with her guests how government leaders can improve social care services and infrastructure to grow a sustainable care economy. 19 mins

About Government Insights: strategies for governing in a changing world

With the ever-increasing pace of change in geopolitics, economic growth, shifting demographics and ways of living and working, government executives are rethinking their strategies and how they serve their populations. But how can government executives turn their strategies into actions that are future-proof, sustainable and resilient against economic shocks? Join us as we share actionable insights from senior EY, government and public sector leaders around the world.