Google Cloud Platform Podcast
Google Cloud Platform
The Google Cloud Platform Podcast, coming to you every week. Discussing everything on Google Cloud Platform from App Engine to BigQuery.
Technology

  • Streamlining the Philippine education network with an all-in-one school management app with Wela
    In this special episode, we are featuring That Digital Show. In the Philippines, class sizes in schools are often quite large with an average of 30 students per class. This makes keeping track of individual students’ progress a challenge. To solve this problem, John and Chris Fiel, co-founders of Wela School Systems developed a digital solution for schools, teachers, and parents to keep track of basic administrative tasks like daily attendance-taking and keeping record of grades, among other things to keep paperwork at bay.  Starting with just three schools upon launch, Wela now serves more than 200 schools on its platform. To make sure it meets the needs of users, the duo constantly asks for feedback from customers, and pick out the most common needs to address and build around. The startup also follows a freemium model so that schools can test and discover if the product is really adding value for them, before deciding to purchase it.  Listen in to hear how Wela continues to win the hearts of educators, and the impact they are making on the Philippine education system. In this podcast, they also share their views on the future of education and how data can be used to improve teaching processes and the learning environment. John Fiel, CEO, Wela School Systems John’s  interest in the startup industry brought him to establish his own game development startup after college, which lasted for two years. Now, he is the Co-Founder and CEO of Wela School System. Wela is one of the Pioneering DOST Funded Startups in the Philippines. Wela is now running for five years and serving over 190 schools both national and international. Chris Fiel, CTO, Wela School Systems Chris is  a serial technopreneur with the aim of creating disruptive and useful apps using the latest technology trends. His heart and inclination is into programming where his 25 years of experience as a freelance developer can speak of. He is currently into ERP, IoT and blockchain and looking for consulting and development projects along these areas. Theo Davies Theo is Head of Cloud Sales Excellence & Productivity at Google Cloud and host of “That Digital Show APAC”. He is a record breaking salesperson, sales leader, coach and speaker with a 20+ year career beginning in sales. Theo is also the President of the Google Public Speaking Academy. Interview Wela School System: https://wela.online/ Hosts Theo Davies and Paris Tran  
    5/3/2023
    23:35
  • GoJek’s digital journey to becoming one of Indonesia’s biggest multi-platform apps
    In this special episode, we are featuring That Digital Show. Theo Davies and Stephanie Wong speak to Sartaj Singh, Head of Technology at GoJek, who shares inside knowledge on GoJek’s explosive growth, from being a ride hailing app, to a multi-platform one that is a now a major eCommerce player in Indonesia, especially in last mile delivery. Sartaj shares GoJek’s focus on three pillars, customer incentive, driver rewards and pricing, to ensure consistency in service delivery quality. He also discusses how he looks to improve platformization with his team through innovation, by putting people over processes, and helping engineers address challenges in order to stay agile and scalable. From sitting at the side of the street to solve production issues, to managing and growing a team of over 1,000 in just a few years, listen in as Sartaj shares interesting personal excerpts on GoJek’s journey in shifting from a startup “hustler” mindset,  to a more corporate way of working, and everything that it entails.  Sartaj Singh Sartaj Singh is the Head of Engineering Platforms at Gojek. Sartaj is one of the few engineers who has been with GOJEK since the early days. As a literary enthusiast, he never thought that he would end up working in tech. Sartaj is responsible for driving growth, standardizing and improving Indonesia’s multi-service platform.  Theo Davies Theo is Head of Cloud Sales Excellence & Productivity at Google Cloud and host of “That Digital Show APAC”. He is a record breaking salesperson, sales leader, coach and speaker with a 20+ year career beginning in sales. Theo is also the President of the Google Public Speaking Academy. Cool things of the week 5 GKE features to help you optimize your clusters blog Interview Gojek site Gojek: Using Machine Learning for forecasting and dynamic pricing blog Introducing Firehose: An open source tool from Gojek blog Meet Optimus, Gojek’s open-source cloud data transformation tool blog Gojek: Helping drivers reach their pickup points up to 20% more quickly with Google Maps Platform blog What’s something cool you’re working on? Theo is trying out Snapchat and is excited about Snap partnering with Google Cloud Hosts Stephanie Wong and Theo Davies
    3/29/2023
    44:38
  • 2022 Year End Wrap Up
    Happy Holidays from all of us at Google! This week, hosts Carter Morgan, Stephanie Wong, and Max Saltonstall are sharing their favorite moments from the year! From great partnerships with national companies, new releases in some of your favorite Google software tools, and a trillion digits of pi, we’re breaking down some 2022 highlights and introducing special guest Podcast Producer Kevin McCormack to help with a fun podcast trivia game! Carter Morgan Carter Morgan is Developer Advocate for Google Cloud, where he creates and hosts content on Google’s Youtube channel, co-hosts several Google Cloud podcasts, and designs courses like the Udacity course “Scalable Microservices with Kubernetes” he co-created with Kelsey Hightower. Carter Morgan is an international standup comedian, who’s approach of creating unique moments with the audience in front of him has seen him perform all over the world, including in Paris, London, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival with Joe White. And in 2019, and the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Previously, he was a programmer for the USAF and Microsoft. Stephanie Wong Stephanie Wong is a Developer Advocate focusing on online content across all Google Cloud products. She’s a host of the GCP Podcast and the Where the Internet Lives podcast, along with many GCP Youtube video series. She is the winner of a 2021 Webby Award for her content about data centers. Previously she was a Customer Engineer at Google and at Oracle. Outside of her tech life she is a former pageant queen and hip hop dancer and has an unhealthy obsession with dogs. Max Saltonstall Max Saltonstall is a Developer Relations Engineer at Google Cloud. He is a father, teacher, storyteller, speaker, educator, nefarious villain, game designer, juggler, and is only part zombie. Cool things of the week Boost medical discoveries with AlphaFold on Vertex AI blog 6 common mistakes to avoid in RESTful web API Design blog Marketing Analytics With Google Cloud blog Our Favorite Episodes of 2022 Stephanie’s Favorites GCP Podcast Episode 290: Resiliency at Shopify with Camilo Lopez and Tai Dickerson podcast GCP Podcast Episode 315: Cloud Functions (2nd gen) with Jaisen Mathai and Sara Ford podcast GCP Podcast Episode 307: FinOps with Joe Daly podcast Carter’s Favorites GCP Podcast Episode 308: New Pi World Record with Emma Haruka Iwao and Sara Ford podcast GCP Podcast Episode 327: ML/AI Data Science for Data Analytics with Jed Dougherty and Dan Darnell podcast GCP Podcast Episode 289: Cloud Security Megatrends with Phil Venables podcast Max’s Favorites GCP Podcast Episode 316: Google Cloud for Higher Education with Laurie White and Aaron Yeats podcast GCP Podcast Episode 317: Launching Products at Google Cloud with Anita Kibunguchy-Grant and Gabe Weiss podcast GCP Podcast Episode 325: Digital Sovereignty with Archana Ramamoorthy and Julien Blanchez podcast Stephanie’s Honorable Mentions GCP Podcast Episode 323: Next 2022 with Forrest Brazeal and Stephanie Wong podcast GCP Podcast Episode 298: Celebrating Women’s History Month with Vidya Nagarajan Raman podcast Carter’s Honorable Mentions GCP Podcast Episode 312: Managed Service for Prometheus with Lee Yanco and Ashish Kumar podcast GCP Podcast Episode 290: Resiliency at Shopify with Camilo Lopez and Tai Dickerson podcast Max’s Honorable Mentions GCP Podcast Episode 326: Assured Workloads with Key Access Justifications with Bryce Buffaloe and Seth Denney | Google Cloud Platform Podcast podcast Hosts Stephanie Wong, Carter Morgan and Max Saltonstall
    12/21/2022
    39:20
  • Cloud Workstations with Marcos Grappeggia and Antoine Castex
    Max Saltonstall and Stephanie Wong welcome fellow Googler Marcos Grappeggia and Antoine Castex of L’Oreal to talk about Cloud Workstations, Google’s software that provides managed development environments. Marcos elaborates on the power of Cloud Workstations and all the features and offerings this software provides. The preconfigured nature of Cloud Workstations means developers simply press a button and get an IDE so they’re ready to code quickly. Other teams benefit as well, with templates created by Cloud Workstations that specify options to be preinstalled. Marcos talks more about the benefits of Workstations over local environments, especially in the areas of security and productivity. L’Oreal chose Google Cloud years ago when they began their transition to the cloud, Antoine tells us, and we hear how L’Oreal offered Marcos suggestions and feedback as Workstations was developed. Working with Cloud Workstations today, L’Oreal’s teams spread across the globe are able to begin realizing the dream of creating environments with parameters specific to different regions and areas. While Cloud Workstations and Cloud Shell are similar solutions in some ways, Marcos helps us understand the differences as well. For example, Cloud Shell is less flexible while Workstations is highly customizable. Antoine talks more about the adoption process of Workstations at L’Oreal and how they plan to continue using the software with more teams in the future. He offers advice for other companies looking to introduce it. Workstations works with the Software Delivery Shield suite to build and maintain a secure software supply chain. Security features developers are used to in productions services are easily applied to development environments in Workstations as well. Marcos talks about the future of Cloud Workstations, including deeper security integration. Marcos Grappeggia Marcos is a Product Manager at Google Cloud, leading Cloud Workstations and Cloud Shell. Marcos is an engineer from University of Campinas (Brazil) and École Centrale Paris (France). Prior to joining Google, he led product at Appurify (acquired by Google, now Firebase Test Lab), enabling mobile test automation on real devices for mobile developers. Antoine Castex Antoine is a curious French man, a Serverless Guru multiple times GCP Certified and C2C French Club Co-President & Co-Founder. Cool things of the week Introduction to custom org policy video How to configure rules and policies in Google Cloud Armor video 1:03 - What this video covers 2:03 - How to create a new rule from scratch 4:54 - How to clone an existing out-of-the-box rule and modify it to create a new rule 7:44 - How to copy a rule or policy and apply it to multiple backends / Rate limiting feature 12:46 - How to use a Rule in Preview mode and test a new rule before enabling it / Threat intelligence feature 17:35 - Wrap up Interview Cloud Workstations site Cloud Shell site Software Delivery Shield site Cloud IDE site Google Cloud Console site C2C site How to increase developer productivity with Cloud Workstations video What’s something cool you’re working on? Max is teaching his cats to do silly tricks! Stephanie is planning a vacation! Hosts Max Saltonstall and Stephanie Wong
    12/14/2022
    41:26
  • Active Assist and Resource Lifecycle Management with Sharon Fang and Michael Sudakovitch
    Guests Sharon Fang and Michael Sudakovitch are here this week to talk with Max Saltonstall and Daryl Ducharme about Google’s Active Assist optimization portfolio and managing cloud projects efficiently. Michael, tech lead at Uber, first employed Active Assist for the company in their security department, but they have since realized how useful Active Assist is in many areas of the resource management space. Responsible architects, Michael points out, continually evaluate their resources and patch, update, or remove as necessary to ensure proper security and optimize spending. Sharon helps us understand resource management further and how Active Assist helps teams find resources that can be changed or even removed for better spending, tighter security, and smaller carbon footprint. Active Assist will even recommend the removal of entire projects that have become dormant. Michael talks in detail about Uber’s use of Active Assist and how it helped them find vulnerable projects that could be removed for better security. Sharon highlights the effects of Active Assist on reducing CO2 emissions as well, as discontinued projects keep hardware running needlessly. As Michael and his team at Uber began taking advantage of all Active Assist had to offer, Google worked with him to answer questions, tailor resources, and take feedback to improve offerings. The future includes a portfolio expansion of resource life cycle management tools to identify more idol systems like GKE clusters and helping larger customers take advantage of Active Assist at scale automatically. Together, Sharon and Michael tell us stories about the partnership and interesting findings and results of Uber’s carbon footprint reduction journey. Sharon Fang Sharon Fang is a Product Manager for Google Cloud’s Active Assist, which aims to help users optimize their cloud operations with recommendations. Michael Sudakovitch Michael is a Tech Lead at Uber’s Engineering Security organization, focusing on securing and optimizing Uber’s Multi-Cloud infrastructure. Cool things of the week Solving internal search problems with Dialogflow blog Automating self-service tech support with Tensorflow blog Introducing IAM Deny, a simple way to harden your security posture at scale blog Supporting healthcare delivery with cloud-native medical imaging blog Interview Active Assist site Uber site Uber Engineering Blog site How ML-fueled recommendations help developers optimize security, price-performance, and carbon reduction blog Introducing Unattended Project Recommender: discover, reclaim, or deprecate abandoned projects under your organization blog Reduce your cloud carbon footprint with new Active Assist recommendations blog What’s something cool you’re working on? Max is sorting out the final blog posts of the year, planning some secret Santa holiday festivities for the team, and prepping cranberry sauces. Daryl is planning videos for the new year, including a video to help celebrate our 1 millionth subscriber on the Google Cloud Tech YouTube channel and several videos to help people get the most out of Google Cloud IAM features. Hosts Max Saltonstall and Daryl Ducharme
    12/7/2022
    28:31

About Google Cloud Platform Podcast

The Google Cloud Platform Podcast, coming to you every week. Discussing everything on Google Cloud Platform from App Engine to BigQuery.
