Trafficking with HEAT

In this episod, we are going on scene with the Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and Without Permission to discuss labor and human trafficking. CRIMESTOPPERS Website Download the app Provide an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-60-CRIME or 1-866-60-27463 Resources referenced for statistics Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) of 2000 October 2024 report from the US Bureau of Justice To learn more about how to stay safe on Social Media visit Smart Social