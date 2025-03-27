Powered by RND
Going 97

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office
Going 97 will give you an in depth look at law enforcement and the people behind the badge.
  • SWAT with Chief Dias and Sgt. Harris
    In this episode we go on scene with Chief Dias and Sgt. Harris to discuss the Sheriff's Office SWAT team and what it takes to be a member of this specialty unit.
    --------  
    52:22
  • 4th Amendment with Lts Clayton and Dias
    In this episode Lts Clayton and Dias discuss the 4th Amendment and how it relates to local law enforcement. 
    --------  
    43:36
  • The Sheriff's Office and ICE
    In this episode Sheriff Dirkse explains in which instances the Sheriff's Office can work with ICE, SB54, and what the community can expect from local law enforcement. 
    --------  
    44:21
  • Qualified Immunity with Lt. Clayton
    On this episode we go on scene with Lt. Clayton to discuss qualified immunity and what it means. 
    --------  
    44:33
  • Trafficking with HEAT
    In this episod, we are going on scene with the Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and Without Permission to discuss labor and human trafficking.   CRIMESTOPPERS Website Download the app Provide an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-60-CRIME or 1-866-60-27463   Resources referenced for statistics  Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) of 2000  October 2024  report from the US Bureau of Justice   To learn more about how to stay safe on Social Media visit Smart Social  
    --------  
    1:10:19

